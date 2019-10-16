Quick Take

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $86.25 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing superoxide dismutase mimetics [SOD]-based therapeutics for complications resulting from cancer radiotherapy.

GRTX is preparing for Phase 3 trials for its lead candidate for the treatment of severe oral mucositis.

Company & Technology

Malvern, Pennsylvania-based Galera was founded in 2009 to develop SOD-based therapeutics for diseases resulting from cancer radiotherapy, such as severe oral mucositis [SOM].

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director J. Mel Sorensen, who has been with the firm since 2012 and previously served as Senior Investigator in the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program.

Galera has developed GC4419, a highly-selective SOD mimetic that was granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the US FDA and is currently being evaluated for its efficacy in reducing the severity of SOM (Severe Oral Mucositis) in patients with head and neck cancer [HNC].

Management believes that, if approved, GC4419 has the potential to be 'the first FDA-approved drug and the standard of care for the reduction of SOM in patients with HNC receiving radiotherapy,' and plans to further expand the drug's indications to other radiotherapy-induced toxicities.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in Galera include HBM Healthcare Investments, New Enterprise Associates, Rock Springs Capital, Adage Capital Management, Tekla Capital Management, Correlation Ventures, Novartis Venture Fund, Novo Ventures, Clarus Ventures, and Sofinnova Investments among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Meticulous Research, the global radiotherapy market is projected to reach $10.15 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2019 and 2025.

According to data from GLOBOCAN, in 2012, about 14.1 million new cancer cases were diagnosed worldwide, which rose by about 28% to reach 18.1 million new cases in 2018 with estimates projecting a further increase of about 110% to 29.5 million cases by 2040.

Per estimates from the American Association for Cancer Research, about 3.05 million patients received radiation therapy in 2016 with this number projected to grow by approximately 37% to reach 4.17 million by 2040.

The main factor driving forecast market growth is the increasing prevalence of cancers in aging populations.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

Elekta (STO:EKTA-B; (OTCPK:EKTAF))

Accuray (ARAY)

C. R. Bard

Mevion Medical Systems

Hitachi (TYO:6501)

ViewRay (VRAY)

Panacea Medical Technologies

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

GRTX's recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline through regulatory trials.

Below are the company's financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $81.3 million in cash and $50.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

GRTX intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. This investor support is typical of successful life science IPOs, so I would expect to see some form of it in a future filing.

Per the firm's latest filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to advance the clinical development of GC4419 for the reduction of SOM in patients with HNC receiving radiotherapy, including to complete our ongoing ROMAN trial, seek regulatory approval and fund pre-commercialization activities and the commercial launch, if approved, of GC4419; to advance the clinical development of GC4419 for the reduction of the incidence of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis, including to fund our planned Phase 2a trial; to advance the clinical development of GC4711 to increase the anti-cancer efficacy of SBRT, including to fund our planned Phase 1b/2a trial in patients with NSCLC; and the remainder to fund new and ongoing research and development activities, including to develop additional dismutase mimetics and an oral formulation of GC4711, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and BTIG.

Commentary

Galera is seeking a typical IPO transaction to fund its clinical trial efforts.

In October 2018, Galera initiated a phase 3 clinical trial of GC4419 and expects to report 'top-line' data in H1 2021.

The market opportunity for the treatment of severe oral mucositis is large and growing due to the increasing incidence of cancers requiring radiotherapy treatment.

The firm has disclosed no commercial collaborations, however one of its investors is the Novartis Venture Fund, and Novartis has a board member position within Galera.

There are other providers of SOM treatments as well as newer companies developing next-generation treatments, such as Monopar Therapeutics.

Pricing and valuation of the IPO will be critical; when we learn more IPO details, I'll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.