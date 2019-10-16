Galera Therapeutics Begins U.S. IPO Effort
Summary
- Galera Therapeutics had filed to raise $86 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final figure may differ.
- The firm is advancing treatment candidates for conditions arising from cancer radiotherapy.
- GRTX expects to have topline readout from its lead Phase 3 trial candidate in 1H 2021.
- I'll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management, such as expected pricing and valuation.
- Looking for more stock ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Get started today »
Quick Take
Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $86.25 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm is developing superoxide dismutase mimetics [SOD]-based therapeutics for complications resulting from cancer radiotherapy.
GRTX is preparing for Phase 3 trials for its lead candidate for the treatment of severe oral mucositis.
Company & Technology
Malvern, Pennsylvania-based Galera was founded in 2009 to develop SOD-based therapeutics for diseases resulting from cancer radiotherapy, such as severe oral mucositis [SOM].
Management is headed by President, CEO and Director J. Mel Sorensen, who has been with the firm since 2012 and previously served as Senior Investigator in the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program.
Galera has developed GC4419, a highly-selective SOD mimetic that was granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the US FDA and is currently being evaluated for its efficacy in reducing the severity of SOM (Severe Oral Mucositis) in patients with head and neck cancer [HNC].
Management believes that, if approved, GC4419 has the potential to be 'the first FDA-approved drug and the standard of care for the reduction of SOM in patients with HNC receiving radiotherapy,' and plans to further expand the drug's indications to other radiotherapy-induced toxicities.
Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:
Source: Company registration statement
Investors in Galera include HBM Healthcare Investments, New Enterprise Associates, Rock Springs Capital, Adage Capital Management, Tekla Capital Management, Correlation Ventures, Novartis Venture Fund, Novo Ventures, Clarus Ventures, and Sofinnova Investments among others. Source: Crunchbase
Market & Competition
According to a 2019 market research report by Meticulous Research, the global radiotherapy market is projected to reach $10.15 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2019 and 2025.
According to data from GLOBOCAN, in 2012, about 14.1 million new cancer cases were diagnosed worldwide, which rose by about 28% to reach 18.1 million new cases in 2018 with estimates projecting a further increase of about 110% to 29.5 million cases by 2040.
Per estimates from the American Association for Cancer Research, about 3.05 million patients received radiation therapy in 2016 with this number projected to grow by approximately 37% to reach 4.17 million by 2040.
The main factor driving forecast market growth is the increasing prevalence of cancers in aging populations.
Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:
Varian Medical Systems (VAR)
Elekta (STO:EKTA-B; (OTCPK:EKTAF))
Accuray (ARAY)
C. R. Bard
Mevion Medical Systems
Hitachi (TYO:6501)
ViewRay (VRAY)
Panacea Medical Technologies
Source: Sentieo
Financial Status
GRTX's recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline through regulatory trials.
Below are the company's financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):
Source: Company registration statement
As of June 30, 2019, the company had $81.3 million in cash and $50.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)
IPO Details
GRTX intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. This investor support is typical of successful life science IPOs, so I would expect to see some form of it in a future filing.
Per the firm's latest filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
to advance the clinical development of GC4419 for the reduction of SOM in patients with HNC receiving radiotherapy, including to complete our ongoing ROMAN trial, seek regulatory approval and fund pre-commercialization activities and the commercial launch, if approved, of GC4419;
to advance the clinical development of GC4419 for the reduction of the incidence of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis, including to fund our planned Phase 2a trial;
to advance the clinical development of GC4711 to increase the anti-cancer efficacy of SBRT, including to fund our planned Phase 1b/2a trial in patients with NSCLC; and
the remainder to fund new and ongoing research and development activities, including to develop additional dismutase mimetics and an oral formulation of GC4711, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and BTIG.
Commentary
Galera is seeking a typical IPO transaction to fund its clinical trial efforts.
In October 2018, Galera initiated a phase 3 clinical trial of GC4419 and expects to report 'top-line' data in H1 2021.
The market opportunity for the treatment of severe oral mucositis is large and growing due to the increasing incidence of cancers requiring radiotherapy treatment.
The firm has disclosed no commercial collaborations, however one of its investors is the Novartis Venture Fund, and Novartis has a board member position within Galera.
There are other providers of SOM treatments as well as newer companies developing next-generation treatments, such as Monopar Therapeutics.
Pricing and valuation of the IPO will be critical; when we learn more IPO details, I'll provide an update.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.