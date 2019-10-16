Natural Gas Storage Forecast: Another Triple-Digit Build

Overall, classical technicals look bullish, but fundamentals are not particularly supportive given that annual storage surplus continues to expand.

Any new bullish changes in the weather/consumption forecasts are likely to result in a disproportionately stronger impact on prices compared to any additional bearish changes (because non-commercial traders are heavily net-short).

While total demand remains relatively strong, it is still not strong enough to shrink annual storage "surplus," which has built up over the past months.

We anticipate to see a build of 108 bcf, which is 26 bcf larger than a year ago and 27 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending October 11), the number of heating degree-days (HDDs) surged by approximately 47.0% w-o-w (from 25 to 37), as weather conditions cooled down across the country. Cooling demand has dropped by almost 49% and is now too weak to have a meaningful impact on natural gas consumption. We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree-days, or TDDs) was approximately 6.0% below last year's level, but mostly within the norm (see the chart below).

This week

This week (ending October 18), the weather conditions are cooling down again, but this time more noticeably. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will jump by 72% w-o-w (from 37 to 64), while the number of nationwide CDDs will drop 47% (from 30 to 16). Total average daily demand for natural gas should be somewhere between 81 bcf/d and 84 bcf/d, which is approximately 17.0% above the 5-year average for this time of the year. Still, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be around 19.0% below last year's level.

However, it is important to remember that the same time last year, natural gas consumption was abnormally strong. Therefore, the bearish annual difference in consumption is partly exaggerated by exceptionally high comparison base. In other words, making "unadjusted" y-o-y comparisons may not be particularly appropriate simply because the benchmark is set too high.

Next week

Next week (ending October 25), the weather conditions are expected to get warmer, but in absolute terms, the temperatures would remain below the norm. The number of CDDs is currently projected to increase by 15.0% w-o-w (from 16 to 18), while the number of HDDs should drop by 15% (from 64 to 55). In annual terms, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) is expected to drop by 26.0% - partly due to very unfavorable base effect. The deviation from the norm should be negative at around -7.30% (see the chart below).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply-Demand Balance

On average, the latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) are showing roughly normal amount of TDDs over the next 15 days (October 16-October 31). Total demand is expected to average 85.8 bcf/d (some 17.3% above the 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically into Mexico - and also by robust LNG sales.

Projected HDDs have been rising quite noticeably over the past week (see the table below).

Natural gas consumption is also supported by a number of non-degree-day factors such as coal-to-gas switching. We estimate that at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas switching must be averaging approximately 7.4 bcf/d (1.4 bcf/d above the norm). At the same time, other non-degree-day factors - specifically, rising nuclear outages - are spurring extra consumption in the Electric Power sector. However, stronger wind, hydro and solar generation are having a negative impact on the potential power burn. On balance, we estimate that non-degree day factors are currently bearish for potential natural gas consumption (compared to the same period in 2018).

While total demand remains relatively strong, it is still not strong enough to shrink annual storage "surplus," which has built up over the past months. Indeed, total supply (dry gas production + imports) is projected to remain above 100.0 bcf/d for the week ending October 18. Total monthly natural gas balance (SD balance), which is calculated as the difference between total supply and total demand, is currently projected to be 5.2 bcf/d looser in October 2019 (vs. October 2018) and 8.9 bcf/d looser in November 2019 (vs. November 2018).

Price And Technicals

November contract

Technically, a break above the descending wedge (4-hour chart - see below) opens up the following target range: 2.400 - 2.540. The first target is 2.400, followed by 2.440, 2.490-2.500 and 2.540 (which is the most ambitious target). In the mid-term, as long as Nov. contract price remains above 2.300, the trading bias will be slightly bullish. A break below 2.300 should open the way towards 2.289, 2.266, and 2.250 (in extension).

December contract

Technically, a break above the descending wedge (4-hour chart - see below) opens up the following target range: 2.590 - 2.730. The first target is 2.590, followed by 2.640, 2.680-2.700 and 2.730 (which is the most ambitious target). However, there is a bearish divergence on RSI oscillator.

Source: CME Group

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a build of 108 bcf (in line with the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, but 26 bcf larger than a year ago and 27 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year).

