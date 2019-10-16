Measuring The Backup In Interest Rates - This Isn't The Same As 2016

Trade and Brexit headlines are having a heavy influence over expected monetary easing and, thus, the real rate.

The majority of the move in interest rates is coming from the real rate as opposed to inflation expectations.

Measuring The Backup In Interest Rates - Is This 2016?

Since early September, after enjoying a historic rally, long-term Treasury rates have become increasingly volatile, rising nearly 30 basis points on the benchmark 30-year yield.

Before deconstructing the move higher in Treasury rates, it is important to contextualize where we came from over the past two years, why Treasury rates declined so rapidly and what this increased volatility means going forward.

As a result of a massive shift from rate hikes and Quantitative Tightening "QT" to interest rate cuts and "New QE," Treasury rates plunged from their late 2018 high.

The 30-year yield from peak-to-trough collapsed over 150bps before moving higher by about 30bps from the late August low.

As we have been writing about for well over a year, based on the predictable sequence of the economic cycle, this massive move in bond yields could have been anticipated.

US 30-Year Yield:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Despite conventional wisdom, the long Treasury rate is determined by one of the pillars of macroeconomics, which states the Treasury rate equals the real interest rates + inflation expectations (breakeven rate).

In the chart below, we can see the current 30-year yield of 2.22% is equal to a 30-year real rate of 0.59% and 30-year average inflation expectations of 1.63%.

The real interest rate is a proxy on the expected path of monetary policy and growth expectations. These two forces are intertwined. Lower growth expectations will push the market to believe the FOMC will lower the policy rate in the future. Towards the end of this note, we look at the 2-year forward market implied policy rate.

Decomposing The Long Treasury Rate (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

As noted above, the long Treasury rate has moved higher by roughly 30bps. Not all moves in interest rates are equal, and decomposing the move in bond yields can provide critical information as to growth prospects, monetary policy expectations, and inflationary trends.

One of the prevailing narratives around long-term bond yields relates the cyclical move higher in interest rates at the end of 2016 to a potentially similar multi-quarter rise in growth today.

Differences in the economy, leading indicators, and global monetary easing are plentiful but just decomposing the dynamic in bond yields highlights some discrepancies.

Long-term bond yields bottomed in July of 2016, more than five months after the bottom in the stock market and nearly a year after the inflection in the most consistent short leading global growth indicators.

30-Year Yield (%) 2014-2016:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The 30-year real yield, which is a proxy on growth expectations or monetary policy expectations, did not start a cyclical rise until September of 2016 when the bond market started to sniff potential interest rate hikes on the heels of a massive 2015 stimulus program in China which lifted the global economy.

30-Year Real Yield (%) 2014-2016:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Long-term inflation expectations, responding to the aforementioned stimulus in 2015, the trough in short leading global economic indicators, and a sustained rise in industrial commodity prices, bottomed at the end of January, almost six months prior to the bottom in nominal long-term yields.

30-Year Breakeven Rate (%) 2014-2016:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Today, the back-up in long-term yields has come virtually entirely from the real yield and changing monetary policy expectations.

The consensus narrative is firmly in the camp which suggests the current global slowdown is virtually entirely related to the US-China trade war and a resolution of that trade war will restart the global growth engine in a similar fashion to the 2016 global "upcycle".

It is for this reason, each time there is a positive headline regarding US-China trade, bond yields jump from the real rate vector as the market expects the Federal Reserve to be more hawkish in the face of better trade relations.

30-Year Real Rate (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Inflation expectations, however, have been completely unfazed by the optimistic chatter, responding more closely to the global wave of disinflationary pressure and persistent decline in the price of industrial commodities.

30-Year Breakeven Rate (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Furthermore, long-term inflation expectations bottomed in January of 2016, on a coincident basis to the bottom in the US manufacturing PMI. Leading indicators of the manufacturing PMI had bottomed earlier in 2015.

Today, those same leading indicators are not suggesting that confidence should be high in a cyclical manufacturing inflection point.

US ISM Manufacturing PMI:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Many analysts conflate the move in global bond yields as "global yields pulling US yields lower", but this is slightly off the mark.

First, on an FX-hedged basis, US bond yields are not higher than global bond yields.

Secondly, the global economy is experiencing a global wave of disinflation with negative producer price index readings in China and South Korea and faltering producer price indices in the US and Germany.

Global Producer Price Index Readings Year over Year (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

A global wave of disinflation is causing inflation expectations to decline across all economies having a similar impact on global bond yields. Of course, with a global decline in inflation expectations, global bonds will react similarly.

The US has had a higher 10-year bond yield compared to Germany since 2012, rising from a 0bps spread to a spread of 280bps in November 2018.

It is unlikely that suddenly investors demanded US bonds over German bonds with a rising spread for five years. The more likely answer lies in global inflationary expectations which peaked in the middle of 2018, outlined by the collapse in industrial commodity prices graphed below.

CRB Industrial Commodity Prices:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The price of industrial commodities has been highly correlated to the trending direction of global inflation expectations which shouldn't come as a major surprise.

CRB Industrial Commodity Prices Vs 30-Year Breakeven Rates (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The main difference between today's backup in long-term yields as compared to 2016 is that, today, the rise is coming from the real rate and volatility associated with monetary policy expectations.

Graphed below is the two-year forward market implied policy rate or what the market believes the US policy rate will be two years in the future.

As the graph shows, these expectations are highly volatile. In late 2015, outlined in red, policy expectations shifted higher by 73bps, similar to the rise of 58bps today.

2-Year Forward Market Implied Policy Rate (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Long-term bond yields are highly volatile, determined by forward growth/policy expectations and inflation expectations.

The main difference today is the lack of upward momentum in long-term US inflation expectations as a result of the global dis-inflationary wave seen in the price of non-exchange traded commodities.

Typically, a sustained cyclical rise in long-term bond yields comes from both increasing inflation expectations and higher real interest rates.

