Lackluster Results At Wells Fargo, But Likely Past The Bottom In Sentiment

Wells Fargo's board made a good hire for the CEO position, but there is a lot of hard work to be done over the next 6-18 months.

Wells Fargo's third quarter core results weren't all that good, but the market was prepared for a messy quarter and there are signs of stability in fees and expenses.

Wells Fargo (WFC) has been a frustrating stock for a little while now, as not only has the company been posting lackluster results (due in part, but not totally to a consent decree), but there has been ongoing uncertainty as the board searched for a new CEO. Sentiment seems to have bottomed out after second quarter results, though, with the shares up about 10% since then and outperforming the likes of Bank of America (BAC), Citi (C), JPMorgan (JPM), PNC (PNC), and U.S. Bancorp (USB).

With a new CEO in place and a lot of things that need doing, I expect a lot of activity from Wells Fargo over the next 6 to 18 months, including management changes, business restructuring, and philosophical/business priority shifts. Exactly what new CEO Charlie Scharf has in mind is unknown, but I continue to argue that Wells Fargo will be starting this restructuring from a position of strength with respect to its consumer and commercial lending franchises.

Wells Fargo shares still look undervalued, even though I expect core earnings in 2023 will be slightly lower than they were in 2018. For the longer term, I expect basically the same low single-digit growth I expect from most large banks, and I do see some potential for upside. All in all, Wells Fargo isn’t at a can’t miss price (particularly compared to quality names like JPMorgan that still have some upside), but a successful turnaround could easily support a higher price.

A Messy, But Ultimately Lackluster, Quarter

So far this is shaping up to be a pretty decent quarter for large banks, though that really has more to do with the bar being lowered after second quarter earnings. In the case of Wells Fargo specifically, core results weren’t all that impressive, but I believe signs of stability in expenses and fee income will be welcomed. I’d also note again that there are significant adjustments needed for all large bank earnings reports, and Wells Fargo has historically required an above-average level of those adjustments. At a core basis, I calculate an EPS figure of $1.09 (seven cents below expectations), but not all analysts make the same adjustments; analysts at Barclays and Morgan Stanley are both around $1.09 for the quarter, while Goldman Sachs’ analyst calculated core earnings at $1.11 and Credit Suisse at $1.14.

Revenue was basically flat for the quarter, down by a mid-single-digit rate on a yoy basis excluding equity gains and down only slightly including those gains (which recur frequently) and up slightly on a qoq basis, coming in pretty close to expectations. Relative to Citi, that’s not a bad result, though it is weak next to JPMorgan and some of the other large banks that have reported so far. Net interest income was noticeably weaker than peers, though, declining about 8% yoy and 4% qoq on a sharp decline in net interest margin (down 28bp yoy and 16bp qoq) driven largely by balance sheet mix and repricing. Fee income was up nicely, though, including those security gains.

Expenses were well-controlled, down a bit yoy and up modestly qoq excluding litigation accruals. Core PPNR declined at a mid-single-digit rate on a sequential basis, coming in lower than expected by the Street. Lower provisioning expense (still a pretty common theme) helped fill some of the gap, but not all of it.

Weak Spread Leverage, But Loan Growth Prospects Look A Little Brighter

Like many banks (if not most banks), Wells Fargo had been guiding to lower net interest income for 2019 as the third quarter progressed. The factors behind this are nothing new or surprising – the rate cuts, coupled with significant competition for both loans and deposits are leading to a situation where loan rates are falling more dramatically than deposit costs, and Wells Fargo is getting hurt more than most; while loan yields at Wells Fargo declined 19bp overall from the second quarter commercial rates fell more, with C&I loan yields down 25bp and CRE yields down 22bp.

All of that said, Wall Street still revolves around expectation, and things are actually looking a little better than expected at Wells Fargo. Management’s guidance for low-to-mid-single-digit NII decline next year isn’t great news, but it is better than what many analysts and investors had already expected, so it is a relative boost to expectations. Burning off some higher-cost deposits should help, though there’s not a lot of flexibility there (true for most large banks).

Wells Fargo also seems to be doing a little better in terms of loan growth. Average loans were up modestly (about 1% yoy) this quarter, which isn’t terrible next to Citi or JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo will see fading headwinds from pick-a-pay runoff. The bank is also see decent trends in its C&I lending (flat in this quarter) and residential mortgages.

Much To Be Done By The New CEO

The biggest incremental development at Wells Fargo has to be the appointment of a permanent CEO, who will take over the position in less than a week. Charlie Scharf comes to Wells Fargo after leading Bank of New York Mellon (BK) for two years, and Visa (V) before that, as well as very relevant past experience at Bank One/JPMorgan.

Mr. Scharf doesn’t have direct experience with the sort of challenges Wells Fargo is currently facing, but then there really aren’t many CEOs/CEO candidates who do. There is a lot of work to be done at Wells Fargo, including resolving the serious regulatory/compliance issues that are keeping the consent decree in place (and preventing the company from growing the balance sheet), rebuilding the management bench, restructuring the business, and likely realigning the bank’s priorities and business plans.

I don’t expect huge changes; Wells Fargo isn’t going to turn its back on its huge consumer banking business, for instance, but I could see a change to a more conservative/less aggressive lending and growth plan, and perhaps some reprioritizations in corporate lending and fee-generating services. With this, I expect a lot of turbulence over the next 6-18 months as these plans are announced and the implementation begins. That turbulence will likely lead to increased employee turnover and lower earnings, but that’s already in my model (as it is in the model of most analysts, I think).

The Outlook

As I said before, I’m expecting a small decline in core earnings from 2018 to 2023, with the biggest drop occurring in 2020 before growth resumes in 2021 and accelerates in 2022. Longer term, I expect low single-digit core earnings growth, though I would note that the “real” growth rate (once the choppiness of the next few years resolves) should be more in the “low-mid” single-digits.

The Bottom Line

On the basis of both discounted core earnings and ROTE-driven P/TBV, I believe Wells Fargo shares should trade closer to the mid-$50’s. That gives Wells Fargo decent return prospects from here, though there is still above-average risk and volatility. I think most of the real risk is now behind the bank, but with banks toward the end of their cycle and sentiment already pretty weak, I think it could be a while before Wells Fargo regains the benefit of the doubt with most investors. For more risk-tolerant investors, then, there’s still some appeal here, though it’s not at a can’t-miss price in my opinion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.