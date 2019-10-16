Riding The Green Energy Wave In Plug Power

Summary Investment Thesis

The investment thesis for Plug Power (PLUG) is based on a clean energy play that is finally reaching maturity in a company that is nearing profitability. Some gloom surrounds the opportunity due to previous stock dilutions, but this is common in early-mover situations. With the global push for greener energy and rising revenues in a niche market, through partnerships with Amazon (AMZN), Wal Mart (WMT), and (DHL), this is a stock that has room for a further 100% gain, with longer-term potential.

Company Description

Plug Power Inc., or the Company, is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the electric mobility and stationary power markets. As part of the global drive to electrification, the Company has recently leveraged product proven in the material handling vehicle space to enter new, adjacent, electric vehicle markets, specifically electric delivery vans.

The article discusses Battery electric vehicles ("BEV") and Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV).

Green energy adoption is finally seeing traction

Plug Power is a market leader and has a strong first-mover advantage in a big growth market. With the push by governments to tackle environmental issues, corporations are under pressure to make their operations more environmentally friendly.

France and the United Kingdom are two examples of governments who have moved to phase out combustion vehicles. France have moved to ban sales of petrol and diesel cars by 2040. This announcement was made a day after the Swedish automaker Volkswagen announced a plan to only make electric of hybrid vehicle from 2019. The U.K. echoed the French plan and have committed to banning all sales of petrol and diesel cars by 2032. This is now becoming commonplace in cities with Copenhagen banning diesel cars in 2019 and Paris planning to ban all petrol and diesel cars from the city by 2030.

Deloitte have stated that EV sales were 2 million units in 2018 and expect this to rise to 4 million in 2022, and as high as 21 million by 2030. The company also sees this rise made easier with their prediction that a tipping point will occur around 2022 when the cost of owning a BEV is on par with its combustion rivals. BEV sales are expected to be 70% of the market by 2030.

Growing demand from consumers, alongside continued innovation and technology investment from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will accelerate EV adoption. Indeed, if the current hysteria around climate continues then we can expect that “car shaming” of petrol and diesel owners will push sales further.

EV Customer Concerns Will Diminish

The following graphic highlights the key consumer concerns surrounding the purchase of EVs.

The research already provided will remove many of these concerns. Cost price/premium will be removed as a barrier to entry in the next two years, technology investment will see continued driving range increases and if governments are serious about their goals to ban combustion vehicles then charging infrastructure will have to improve.

The next generation of BEVs, such as the Audi e-tron and the Porsche Taycan, have driving ranges in the 500km range, while the Tesla next gen roadster is hoping to double that. Plug Power's ProGen will have a similar range and 10x faster refuelling than previous technology available.

Continued adoption by public consumers, accompanied by the environmental pressures on corporations will see strong demand for the technologies that Plug Power currently manufactures and sells.

Big Name Clients Are on Board

Plug Power’s focus on commercial transport has seen them link up with the likes of Amazon, Bridgestone and a DHL subsidiary. This keeps the company out of the crosshairs of the large automakers and allows them time to solidify their foothold in this niche area of the market, with the opportunity to move into other areas later.

The deal with StreetScooter, which is a subsidiary of DHL, marked the company’s first major on-road customer win. Through the partnership, StreetScooter will deliver 100 vehicles featuring Plug Power’s ProGen hydrogen fuel cells to Deutsche Post DHL in 2020.

With the environmental backdrop mentioned previously, the deal with a household name client could see them tying up further deals and helps in the negotiation process. DHL are the world’s largest logistics and mail service and being on their radar could be a gamechanger for Plug Power. Their fuel cell vehicles currently have a range of up to 500km and this is double the range of current BEV versions.

Plug Power also made a recent acquisition in the second quarter of this year when it acquired EnergyOr, the Montreal-based provider of ultra-lightweight PEM hydrogen fuel systems. The deal allows expansion of the ProGen suite into robotics, small-scale material handling and UAV applications.

Supply and Demand Gap and Trade Wars Could Open Up Opportunities

As noted in the last segment, Plug Power may have future opportunity to move into other market spaces. The research by Deloitte also provided a look at the projected supply and demand imbalance over the next decade.

(Source: Deloitte)

The thesis is that industry capacity will exceed consumer demand by 14 million units. This gap could be created by the rush to market by manufacturers based on the environmental and social pressures, before the consumer demand concerns are eradicated.

As Deloitte stated, “Based on these figures, it is not inconceivable that some incumbent OEMs will be out of business by 2030, while it is highly likely that not all EV startups will survive.”

Plug Power has an advantage with its current customer base and the move to profitability, which will be discussed in the next segment. Moving ahead with a leaner operation will provide significant advantage in the market and we must also consider the effects of the U.S. and China trade war and Brexit.

Much of the EV supply would come from Europe, particularly in Germany, with Volkswagen, Porsche and Mercedes moving further to EV production. The problem here is that tariffs are eating into German manufacturing and the large automakers have balance sheets that are susceptible to shocks. An escalation in protectionism could see China or the U.S. limit the imports of German cars for example.

Plug Power can operate under the radar of all the political trade drama and continue to focus on the logistics and transportation space, whilst the elite automakers will be eyeing the bigger prize of the consumer vehicle space. We have witnessed the struggles Tesla have had when trying to leverage their products to meet global demand. It is not inconceivable that a big name such as Tesla could fail and this would have implications for the battery market, with market share opening up in other areas.

One such deal announced recently was a partnership with German vehicle manufacturer to bring hydrogen fuel-cell power to cargo tow tractors in Germany’s Hamburg airport. This deal highlights the ability of Plug Power to move into new, adjacent industry applications and also an ability to achieve global reach.

The ProGen product has a range of uses and this opens up the company to multiple industries as the green energy drive moves forward.

Plug Power Sees a Tenfold Increase in Sales since 2013

Plug Power are on track to deliver a tenfold increase in gross billings since 2013, based on 2019 expectations of $235-245 million, which were quoted in the recent 2Q earnings call.

In the second quarter of 2019 the company deployed over 2,000 GenDrive units, up approximately 70% year-over-year, and reported gross billings of $58.6 million, which were up 50% year-over-year. This increase in sales is bringing stability to the company outlook and operating income (loss) improved by over 46% for Q2 compared to the prior year and adjusted EBITDA was positive for the second quarter 2019.

(Source: Plug Power)

The operating loss of $12 million also included research and development expenses of $9 million so this is company that is seeing strong sales growth in an expanding market and is close to moving into a profitable state.

The company also boasts reduced costs equivalent to 70% in the last 10 years and believe that they can reduce overall costs by another 25% as they double volumes in the near term.

The current valuation of Plug Power is $680 million, so the company is valued at three times expected 2019 net revenues, based on the $57 million Q2 figure. We must consider that the company saw 50% growth for the year in billings and the projection for growth in the EV market has huge potential.

The company’s strategic goals are focused on growing the business in the core material handling industry and expanding into on-road applications as a comprehensive solution provider to the logistics and transportation industry. As the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, the company is also evaluating strategic priorities for the growing hydrogen business.

Revenue has actually increased 11 times over the last 10 years as demand grows for their industrial products and the company has set an ambitious goal of $1 billion in annual revenue by 2024. 75% of that revenue target is expected to come from the materials handling industry and this will rely on their key customers such as Amazon and Wal Mart.

CEO Andy Marsh summarized these growth plans in a recent interview:

"Material handling is an important but growing the electric vehicle market from $0 to $200 million is more critical to post 2024 success at Plug Power. Someone like DHL, just in Germany, could provide us half that revenue by that time. We remain excited about material handling, but there’s all sorts of ways to expand into other markets."

Dissecting the Recent Amazon Deal

In May of 2019, Amazon (AMZN) signed a deal with Plug Power granting warrants for up to 55 million shares of the company. The news sent the stock immediately higher by 70%. The deal also committed Amazon to purchase up to $70 million of fuel cell products for use in its warehouses and distribution arms.

The use of hydrogen fuel cells bring advantages to warehouses through increased space due to less charging space required, and less labor costs to charge. Plug Power also states that battery forklift speed drops over the course of a working day, whilst fuel-cell forklifts can maintain a steady speed and thus improve the inventory turnover rates.

Looking further than forklifts, Amazon are obviously aware of the growing move to greener technologies and this investment could be a way to leverage their way into a key supplier for their industry. This brings an element of control over competitors and an ability to use their relationship with Plug Power to pressure margins and supply, a tactic that we have seen the giant corporations conduct in areas such as mobile phone technology, where a company makes demands over being the sole, or most-valued customer.

Amazon now have a commitment to Plug Power through the stock warrants and this ensures their commitment to future orders.

Cash is a Headwind

The obvious headwind to the thesis is in funding. Plug Power saw a decrease in the cash position of around 50%, with the number falling from $38 million to $20 million. The company still had the same level of current assets at $153 million but a quick ratio of 0.80 highlights the tight situation.

(Source: Plug Power)

The key event will be the full year earnings to see if the company can achieve the $154-164 million in projected gross billings for the second half of 2019. The gross billings of $58.6 million in Q2 highlighted that the $57 million net revenue figure is very close, so this would be an increase in net revenue to around $74-82 averaged for Q3 and Q4. This would bring an additional $17-27 million per quarter to the company and would see them achieve profitability of $10-30 million for 2H-19.

Removing any doubts, the company noted the cyclical nature of the business where, “One-third of revenue is typically recognized in the first half of the year, and two-thirds during the second half.”

In March 2019, the Company sold 10 million shares of common stock for an issue price of $2.35 per share, which resulted in net proceeds of $23.5 million. A similar sale would be plan B but if the company can continue its current sales trajectory then they can become self-sufficient.

This was underlined in the recent investor letter:

“…at a quarterly gross billing run rate of about $60M, we are break-even at our current cost structure. In addition, ongoing cost reductions continue to lower this threshold.”

Putting the $9 million research & development expense on hold is another option in the near-term and may be a preferred option in order to leverage current technology to meet growing demand.

The cash concern is really a short-term threat to the projected share price gains targeted in this play. The growing market and revenue path for the company mean that profitability is close and will come to fruition in either 2H 2019 or 1H 2020 and investors will focus on that in the next earnings release.

Conclusion

Despite some previous struggles in reaching profitability and a lot of shareholder dilution, Plug Power may be turning a corner with the company moving closer to a profitable state and demand for the company’s hydrogen fuel-cell applications growing. Plug Power was always going to be an early-mover in green technology and they have solidified their place in a niche area ahead of a global push for adoption in clean energy by governments and corporations. We already have cities banning gasoline and diesel vehicles and so, the need for clean technology in buses and delivery vehicles will only increase. Alongside this dynamic we have the supply and demand gap, where OEMs could falter under excessive capacity projections, and some may even go out of business. The expectations from governments seems too aggressive and we could see manufacturers struggle under the burden of trying to ramp supply too quickly. Plug Power’s focus on the niche area of manual handling will insulate them from larger market trends and the company have already signed deals with the delivery industry heavyweights in Amazon, Walmart and DHL so their push to $1 billion in revenues by 2024 is certainly possible. Achieving profitability in 2H 2019 would be a welcome event and revenues could therefore double by 2022 at the latest for a 100% gain at current valuations. This is without considering the potential for further big deals ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.