Of Gold And Bonds In Times Of Interest Rates Cuts

Introduction

The latest dovish moves by the Fed in cutting interest rates and expanding the balance sheet since 07/2019 changed the entire outlook of the stock and bond markets. The Fed is following other central banks in the enlargement of dovish policies starting in 12/2018. The acceleration phase of global money printing was induced by the need to keep the prices of the financial assets elevated, as evident by the addition of negative interest rate bonds to the tune of $1 T per month. Gold, as an alternate outside the Fiat system, has been the best escape-valve for the fear built-up in the system. The temporary fix of negative interest rate bonds will exert more pressure in the system. If the central bank’s dovish themes persist for another 2 years, gold will surpass the last high of $1900 sooner than expected.

Focusing our financial assets in gold begins with the basics about the origins of money. In times of a new round of money printing by central banks because of mounting global total debts that are almost impossible to repay, gold is the best choice from currency devaluation. Since 1970, gold has risen from $35 to $1500 now at a compound rate of 7.8% for almost 50 years. The awareness of rising gold price through time relative to currencies forms the basis to measure other assets by gold.

The updated picture below clarifies the importance of gold as the base money, which currencies are derived from a historic standpoint. For central banks, with gold, they can issue currencies. For an individual, with physical gold in ETF or new digital form, financial safety is more secured; against systematic and counter-party risks. The last time the Fiat system experienced stress was in 2008 that required extraordinary efforts of quantitative easing from central banks. Gold rose from $600 to $1900 by 2011. Now, the same set-up is appearing again as marked by the Fed’s balance sheet expansion recently.

This article suggests ways to treat our assets in relation to gold, which can be the best moves to safeguard and grow our assets for the next two years. The following diagrams and charts will try to illustrate the concept. These charts are both supplements and complements to the other technical analysis.

The diagram above is a practical way by using gold to relate to other major financial assets. The first step is to reduce currencies to minimal quantities in the liquidity pool. Instead, most of the cash equivalent and savings are in gold, either in physical ETF or bars. Also, profits from stocks and bonds are converted to gold for storing to prevent from currency devaluation. Holding gold as the majority in cash equivalent has the benefit of appreciation if gold price rises, which is a good bet in times of falling interest rates.

Gold paired with bonds as the favored assets since 09/2018, while stocks were languishing. The monthly fluctuations of each asset followed the Fed meeting and long-term Treasury auction schedules, such as rising bonds after the last two rate cuts. Bonds will perform well as long as central banks are lowering interest rates. But as soon as the rates turn upward, bonds will be crushed. This concern is about a year away because the overall trend now is for interest rate to fall to zero again by 2020, just like 2016.

Stocks will be volatile, as the full-spectrum interest rate inversion in September suggests that the next recession may be nine months away according to the last 2 recessions in 2000 and 2008. But the Fed and the administration are trying hard to hold the stock market at peak levels.

The table below outlines some of the paradigm shifts that can boost gold:

The notable trends are the Fed’s dovish stance, record negative interest rates and central banks accumulating gold.

Dollar Value Analysis of Gold

The US Dollar Index (NYSEARCA: UUP) is a measure of the value of the US dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. The dollar value of an asset is simply the product of the asset with UUP (UUP*Asset or $Asset).

The Fed is fast-tracking the dovish moves since July, from 1 to probably 4 interest rate cuts in 2019, ended QT earlier and lately increased the balance sheet because of the Repo mess. The problems of fiscal and trade deficits are growing also. All these negative factors will force the dollar to slide, the recent weakness is reinforcing this view. USD is the most important index to track because all assets are based on it.

The following chart shows the inverse relationship between dollar index and gold (NYSEARCA: GLD), in light blue and gold color. All major central banks currently are aligned with easing policies, in association with monetary debasement, which are very bullish for gold. Gold is ready to break out above the 9+% per year growth from the low in 2016. The future return can be higher if gold follows the similar ascent from 2009 to 2011 when it reached $1900, the time frame also coincided with the last round of major quantitative easing by central banks.

The following chart is used to track the dollar, gold, and dollar gold (UUP*GLD or $gold). Dollar gold, in brown, is the ‘real’ or ‘global’ gold value. This value is higher than gold in the past year because of the strength of the USD or UUP, reflecting the global gold prices are much stronger. In fact, gold prices in some of the major currencies such as British Pound and Japanese Yen passed the record highs. The latest fall in gold price presents a good entry point.

Stock vs. Gold

The dollar S&P 500 (UUP * SPY or $SPY) in beige, $SPY shows the real or global valuation of the US stock market in the chart below. $TLT in gray shows the same global valuation with the long-term treasury bonds.

A major change with bonds displacing stocks is happening since the Fed’s interest rate cut at the end of July. This new trend can be very disruptive for stocks because the bond markets are much bigger. A continuation of money flow to bonds from stocks can depress stock prices further. The last flash crash on August 24, 2015 occurred with rising bonds and falling stocks as shown below.

The chart below adds $gold to the major asset classes above, together these are the data inputs for further analysis. The addition of gold greatly enhances the flexibility of asset class choices. For the past year, both gold and bonds have performed strongly. This current duration of rising gold price since the low of August 2018 is twice as long with higher prices than the smaller rise of gold in 2016 as indicated by the gold arrows. The current energized move in gold sends a fear signal about the emerging weakness in the global financial system.

The rotational chart below simply transforms the data inputs chart above by dividing the daily average of the 4 asset classes over the same 52-month period. The idea is to lay the overall asset classes flat for easier visual. The result offers a different view of the major asset classes. From this viewpoint, stocks have under-performed against gold since 10/2018. Long-term bonds rebounded at the same time frame and even out-paced gold. Gold is better than USD, the worst performer, over the past 52 months. The comparisons of the 4 major asset classes are useful to track the responsive changes.

.

Both gold and bonds correlate inversely with stocks since 10/2018. Long-term bonds especially have almost perfect inversion with stocks daily at -0.97 since 04/24/2019. Falling interest rates are positive for both bonds and gold.

Elemental rotation among major asset classes

The above chart illustrates the concept of elemental rotation among major asset classes for the past 52 months. The idealized long trades of each asset class suggest that rotations among assets are highly profitable, as each asset class performs better than others only for a finite duration. Stocks was superior from 02/2016 to 09/2018 and have since under-performed gold and bonds. Each asset class performed positively by displacing the others in a rotational manner, dictated by the ever-changing macro-economic forces and money flows. Imagine if we can simulate the idealized long trades above, consistent profits are possible. The underlying message was to be objective in order to spot each up trend, and each trade had to be completed with stop orders according to the breaking of each up trend. This chart may be the simplest form of a profit engine composed of the major asset classes, as cylinders of an engine, based on the inherent rotational aspects in terms of money flows.

Focus other asset classes in gold

Focus in gold simply means converting all assets relative to gold. The easiest way is to divide each asset by gold, asset/gold, so that the performance of the asset is pitted against gold as shown below. The reversal from quantitative tightening to quantitative easing policies by central banks is shown by the relative sliding of stocks and USD since 10/2018. These trends may continue further if interest rates drop more.

The chart below applies the composite concept to gold by summing the inverse of basic inputs, USD, interest rate as LIBOR and SP500. Since rising USD, interest rates and stocks are negative for gold; the composite of the inverse which reflects the conditions, is positive for gold. The chart appears to be an effective timing indicator, as each bottom for the past 2 years identifies a good entry point for gold. Timing indicator is always the hardest because gold is affected by multiple factors, the composite method is a fair way to combat the complexities.

Gold and miners

If gold stays at $1300 and above, most miners will be profitable. The cash flow of the miners seems to be strong because of the rise in gold price in the last quarter. The profitability of the miners will improve more if gold ascends further. Therefore, miners deserve a bigger component in one’s stock portfolio. The miners are attractive now from the profitability viewpoint.

Conclusions

Gold and bonds likely will be the winners among major asset classes, if the Fed lowers the short-term interest rate towards zero percent again in 2020.

After piercing through $1400 and $1500 since 04/2019, gold can pass through $1600 within the next 2 months, depending on political events and central bank policies.

Concerning about the world of increasing total global debts and geopolitical conflicts, using gold as the base is essential for capital preservation. The charts outlined above enabled the conversions from currencies and other asset classes to gold easier. Having larger positions in gold will alleviate anxiety.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, GOAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.