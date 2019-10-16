Coupa: Ridiculous Valuation

Coupa Software Inc.'s (NASDAQ:COUP) stock price has grown roughly 148% year-to-date, mostly due to multiple expansions and an excellent quarter. Coupa is a leader in the procurement software space with growing switching costs and network effects. At $154, however, it is overvalued by roughly 49% based on my base-case assumptions. Nonetheless, I provide potential investors with the rough estimates needed for Coupa to be a good investment at the current price.

(Source: Google)

Strong revenue growth with large addressable market

Coupa delivered a strong second quarter with record revenues of $95 million, up 54% year-over-year, and calculated billings of $108 million, growing $57% year-over-year. Coupa has managed to deliver a 40% year-on-year revenue growth for the past few quarters. Revenues also come mainly from subscriptions, which have a higher long term customer value.

(Source: Coupa Investor Presentation)

Even with such high growth, Coupa is not slowing down. The company has provided a path to achieve $1B in annual revenues by focusing on their community, platform, and team culture. Coupa also estimates that they have a total addressable market (TAM) larger than $56B. Its most recent twelve months' revenue is $260M, which makes up only less than 1% of TAM. This means that Coupa still has an extremely long runway for growth ahead.

(Source: Coupa Investor Presentation)

Coupa has been growing its network effects and switching costs

With its easy-to-use platform and continuous innovation, Coupa has emerged as a leader in the procurement software space. Through Coupa's platform, customers and suppliers now have an end-to-end platform for the procurement of goods. Customers also have a better understanding of their spending habits with more control in expense management, budgeting, and inventory optimization.

With roughly 1000 customers and over 4 million suppliers, Coupa would have passed the critical tipping point for it to experience network effects on its platform. As more companies use Coupa's platform, suppliers are able to sell to a larger customer base which attracts more suppliers. As more suppliers join Coupa's platform, existing companies experience wider selections, while the platform becomes better for potential companies.

Coupa also experiences switching costs on its platform because most of its customers are enterprises, which have stickier spending habits. If Coupa provides value for these enterprises, it is unlikely they will switch due to the time, expenses, and risks involved with switching procurement platforms. As seen from their transcript, Coupa experiences high renewal and dollar-based expansion rates:

With respect to renewal rate and a dollar-based expansion rates, the growth renewal rate continues to trend at 95% plus. On the dollar-based expansion it's slightly ticked up, but it's still in the very high end range that we've historically quoted of [110 to 112] [ph]. And I think over time, we'll be able to get that closer to [120] [ph] and I do view that as a long-term target. Although, we've added some resources to go after the installed base, our clear focus is still on landing large new customers.

Investment Risks

Coupa has fierce competition arising from large incumbents like SAP, as seen from its acquisition of Ariba to compete in this space. With its large base of enterprise customers and deep pockets, SAP might pose a threat in taking some market share of large enterprises that would otherwise be on the Coupa platform.

Coupa is overvalued based on my estimates

To value Coupa, I used a DCF model with the following assumptions:

1) Revenue growth at 35% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity, starting from the year 2025. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect Coupa's strength in this space and track record of strong top-line growth. Coupled with a large and expanding total addressable market, Coupa should be able to execute high sales growth for at least the next five years. However, Coupa faces many potential competitors in this space and may experience some headwinds in growth if it is faced with execution issues.

2) Operating margin of 35% from 2024 onwards. Enterprise software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Coupa should be focused on growth right now, so there is definitely room for margin expansion and operating leverage in the future. Furthermore, it has expanded its gross margins from 63% in 2015 to 68% in the latest fiscal year. However, if competition heats up, Coupa might have to spend more on sales and marketing, which might create some short-term pressure on operating margins.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Coupa will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Coupa has an initial weighted cost of capital of 9.05%, which stabilizes at 8% in the terminal year. This higher cost of capital reflects the fact that Coupa is still losing money, which makes it riskier. However, the cost of capital should trend downwards as the company move towards profitability.

(Source: Author creation using Coupa financials)

The value I derived for Coupa is roughly $4.5B for the entire company. This represents a 49% downside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high-growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $79.1 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against similar high-growth software companies.

Companies Price/Sales EV/Sales YOY Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Coupa 30 31 45 -19 Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) 22 22 77 6.34 Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) 17.5 21 45 -55 Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) 26.5 27.5 51 -30

(Source: Author creation using data from Seeking Alpha)

Compared to other high-growth peers, Coupa still looks extremely expensive in terms of price/sales and EV/sales ratios.

(Source: Author creation using Coupa financials)

Even with a 45% revenue growth rate that results in 15x this year's revenues in 2029 and a 35% operating margin, Coupa is fairly valued. Potential investors have to decide if they believe Coupa will be able to execute beyond these assumptions in the long run. If competition turns out to be stronger than expected and pushes down future sales growth or operating margins, the stock might experience a sharp pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.