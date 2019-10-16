Turquoise Hill: Q3 Results Will Look Ugly

Turquoise Hill (NYSE:TRQ), which suffered a major downside this summer following the news on stability risks in the existing mine design of Oyu Tolgoi, has just published its third-quarter production report. This report was a chance to bring some positive news for the stock, which has settled firmly in the penny zone. Unfortunately, the report did not contain good news.

Production numbers dropped as the company moved the planned plant shutdown from October to September, and also due to lower grades. The company produced 28,446 tons of copper, down from 39,156 tons of copper in the second quarter of this year. Gold production also declined materially: Turquoise Hill produced 25,607 ounces of gold, down from 71,825 ounces in the second quarter. The company states that it's on track to achieve its production guidance of 125,000-155,000 tons of copper and up to 230,000 ounces of gold in 2019. Obviously, the third-quarter financial results will look ugly due to lower production and sales, but this is hardly an additional downside catalyst as the company did not make any changes to annual guidance.

The more important factor is the timing of new information regarding the updated mine plan. The company stated that mine planning decisions regarding the first panel of mining are expected to be completed by April 2020. The definitive estimate is due in the second half of 2020. There's no change compared to the initial announcement. The company concluded:

"We continue to see a clear pathway to sustainable first production and will continue to work with Rio Tinto (RIO) and the Government of Mongolia to bring this underground development project to a successful completion."

The press release did not contain any additional news on the power plant that the company must build or on the work of the Mongolian parliamentary working group (the latest news came with the Q2 report). It looks as if the discussion of this topic is postponed until the company releases its third-quarter report.

From a practical point of view, Turquoise Hill will most likely continue to trade in the tight $0.40-0.50 range until the third-quarter report is released. The production report showed that the third-quarter numbers will not look good at all, but at this point, that's not the most important catalyst. The ultimate fate of the mine, as well as news about the power plant and the parliamentary working group, will be among the stock-moving catalysts for the following months.

I'd also expect that the management will either hint or outright announce a reverse stock split when presenting the third-quarter results. Turquoise Hill is not in compliance with the minimum price requirement, and it's hard to envision that the company's shares will quickly reach $1.00 without supportive news about the new mine plan. The first peek at what's going on there is due in April 2020, which is simply too late to regain compliance, so the reverse split is a no-brainer in this case.

Given the big float and the solid trading volume of Turquoise Hill shares, I don't expect any negative liquidity effect from the split for the ordinary investors. However, reverse splits for troubled companies often bring additional downside as it becomes easier to short such shares (penny stocks tend to have elevated margin requirements). While the date of the earnings release has not been announced, the company will most likely publish its third-quarter results at the end of October or at the beginning of November. Stay tuned!

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.