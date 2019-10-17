Omega Healthcare Investors: The Safest Dividend Is The One That's Just Been Raised

Mr. Market has taken notice and provided it with pricing power to continue becoming a dominant healthcare-sector REIT.

OHI is one of just a handful of REITs that grew its dividend through the last recession.

OHI’s dividend performance record now goes from 16 years in a row to 17.

On Monday, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) declared a common stock dividend of $0.67 per share, increasing the quarterly common dividend by $0.01 per share over the previous quarter.

While that may seem less significant for the skilled nursing REIT, it’s actually a big deal. This boost moves the company closer to becoming a dividend aristocrat, which is defined as raising its annual dividend between 25 and 49 years in a row.

To be clear, OHI’s dividend performance record now stands at 17 years. So it’s eight years away from being part of the dividend elite club. And, as it is, it’s one of just a handful of REITs that grew its dividend through the last recession.

That was no small feat considering how most REITs were forced to cut their payouts during the last recession. In short, it takes intense financial discipline to allocate capital wisely.

For obvious reasons, I take keen interest in companies that can do that: that manage their capital wisely.

Keep in mind that OHI can claim years of success in generating impressive shareholder returns. As viewed below, it’s generated annual returns of around 14.7% over the past decade.

What I’ve Been Saying All Along

Over the years, we’ve maintained optimism in OHI’s business model – recognizing that dividend growth is directly correlated to price appreciation and total returns. Here are a few excerpts from previous articles I wrote:

April 2012: "The consistency in dividend performance is the attraction to the Omega Healthcare platform. With 10 years of increased dividend performance, Omega is considered an exceptional REIT. And the current dividend yield is 7.8 percent."

April 2013: "Since January 2012, Omega Healthcare Investors shares have climbed from around $19.00 to a recent close of $32.00. That's a whopping 62% increase. Adding the dividend yield (currently 5.63%), Omega has returned an extraordinary 78% in just over fifteen months."

December 2015: "I am maintaining a Buy rating on OHI shares. And the 2015 performance record further validates my outsized exposure in the leading SNF REIT."

July 2017: "Eventually, the skilled nursing sector will fall back in favor once the industry rationalizes and the weak hands fold. As you have heard me say before, "the cream always rises to the top."

January 2018: "To be clear, the true drivers for the skilled nursing sector are demographics. And in many of the bearish articles on Seeking Alpha (and other sites), writers simply overlook the argument that 65+ aged cohorts are "projected to more than double from 46 million today to more than 98 million by 2060."

That was a major consideration at the time, and it still is. But it couldn’t change the volatility of the following 11 months.

Boy, Oh Boy, but Was I Right

2018 was an especially turbulent year for REITs, especially the skilled nursing sector. While many investors headed for the exit door, we maintained confidence that OHI’s management team would deliver value.

That was true even after it stopped increasing its dividend on a quarterly basis. On an earnings call that year, the company’s CEO said:

"As a result of our strategic repositioning activities, 2018 will not be a growth year and therefore we do not expect to increase the dividend during 2018."

While disappointed, I summed up my comments as follows,

“Don't worry, I'm not running away just because Omega is not giving us a dividend bump. The company could have engineered a cosmetic dividend increase, but the yield is already obsessively juicy. I spoke with Taylor Pickett after the earnings call today and he said, "Our FFO will improve through 2018, and we have great visibility over the next six months."

He added that demographics are the primary catalyst and that OHI saw a demographics push for the following year. As in 2019.

That’s why I stated that I had “to go against the herd and even risk being called a dummy. Buying stocks when they are cheap has been the best way to build wealth in the stock market. And companies that are on sale reap the highest returns.”

And boy oh boy, but was I right about that call….

The Highest Expectations

One other interesting factoid worth noting is how I published an article on OHI right after Election Day 2016. In a piece that ultimately received 424 comments, I wrote,

“I do expect to see volatility today when the markets open. And I wanted to provide my conviction for this sleep-well-at-night pick… “Keep in mind that a market downturn is the true test of an investment philosophy. Securities that have performed well in a strong market are usually those for which investors have had the highest expectations. When these expectations are not realized, the securities, which typically have no margin of safety, can plummet.”

While OHI is no longer paying a quarterly dividend, the latest dividend boost is still big news, because it sustains the growth record to 17 years in a row. It signals strong alignment and puts the company one year closer to the elite Dividend Aristocrat status (25 years in a row).

To quote a line from Josh Peters, “the safest divided is the one that’s just been paid.”

From the Ground Up

We currently maintain a Hold with OHI based solely on valuation. We’ve not yet upgraded it to a SWAN rating though, recognizing that the payout ratio is still tight. Back in May, I explained:

“Notably, Omega reiterated Q4 2019 AFFO per share of $0.78-$0.81 vs. consensus of $0.80. That guidance does not consider the Maplewood Senior Living facility, however – a memory care high rise at Second Avenue and 93rd in Manhattan – which is projected to cost approximately $285 million and scheduled to open in early 2020. Omega’s dividend payout is currently $0.66 per share. And, at the low end of guidance, the FFO payout ratio will be in the low 80s in Q4 2019. Reviewing previous supplementals (in 2010, 2011, and 2012), it appears the company has a historical precedent of maintaining that kind of range. Omega’s $285 million investment in Maplewood should generate around $21 million annually in revenue. And that, in turn, should add approximately $0.10 per share in FFO, further widening the margin of safety as it relates to the dividend.”

Add to that the fact that OHI has closed on the acquisition of MedEquities REIT (previously MRT) for $600 million. That should generate another $0.05 per share of annualized FFO.

There are also political headlines to consider, as it relates to the skilled nursing sector. All put together, it’s a lot to consider.

Yet I’m confident in my conclusions nonetheless as we go into yet another presidential election.

The Optimal Bet

The optimal bet for OPI would be a log-jam with no party taking control of the House and Senate. The Republicans reduce regulations and Democrats opine for Medicare for all.

As such, my fear with a "Democrats take all" scenario is that they cut the skilled nursing operator margins – which are already razer thin. My fear with a "Republicans take all" scenario, meanwhile, is that they reduce block grants.

One of the bigger risks today is in labor, as many of the skilled nursing operators can’t get people to work. A recession could actually benefit this sector, as it could slow down the labor market.

Even so, OHI true power lies in its scale. It has 930 operating healthcare facilities located in 41 states and the U.K., operated by 75 third-party operators. The company has been able to utilize its scale advantage to manage its operator/tenant base.

Much of the overhang related to skilled nursing fundamentals has been caused by multiple headwinds: migration to Medicare Advantage, reductions in length of stay, increases in observational stays, and wage pressures have all come into play. These are starting to moderate, however, and the demographic tailwinds should help occupancy and operator performance going forward.

As the largest skilled nursing REIT in the U.S., OHI can generate strong pricing power by increasing occupancy and generating higher EBITDAR (earnings before interest, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring/rent). The demographics are driving occupancy.

And based on the eight quarters of flat occupancy, it appears the company is at an inflection point.

As I said, from a valuation perspective, we consider shares to be soundly valued. But we consider the latest dividend increase welcome news.

The company is getting closer to re-establishing itself in our elite SWAN-club. Mr. Market has taken OHI with pricing power to continue becoming a dominant REIT in the healthcare sector.

The company will announce Q3-19 earnings on Tuesday, November 5 after market close. In conjunction with its release, it’s conducting a conference call on Wednesday, November 6 at 10 a.m.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

