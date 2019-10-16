Dividend Ideas | Services 

UPS: A Future Dividend Aristocrat

by: Patrick Doyle
Summary

In my view, the shares of UPS are trading at neither a significant premium nor a discount.

That said, I think investors would be wise to buy at these levels as the shares offer a compelling yield that is set to grow in my view.

In addition, there is a tremendous amount of institutional support for the shares at these levels.

For investors who remain nervous about the valuation, I recommend a short put strategy that is a "win-win" trade in my view.

Over the past twelve months, and after a very volatile road, the shares of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) are basically flat. After my recent piece about Fedex, I was asked to comment