UPS: A Future Dividend Aristocrat
About: United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)
by: Patrick Doyle
Summary
In my view, the shares of UPS are trading at neither a significant premium nor a discount.
That said, I think investors would be wise to buy at these levels as the shares offer a compelling yield that is set to grow in my view.
In addition, there is a tremendous amount of institutional support for the shares at these levels.
For investors who remain nervous about the valuation, I recommend a short put strategy that is a "win-win" trade in my view.
Over the past twelve months, and after a very volatile road, the shares of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) are basically flat. After my recent piece about Fedex, I was asked to comment