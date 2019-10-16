Eyeing Up A Bullish Swing Trade In FXE

Swing trading is all about being directional where we look for turns in the market. Many times, swing trading can be seen as a risky strategy as more often than not, we are trading against the long-term trend. This is why risk management is crucial with respect to this strategy.

In fact, the best mindset to adopt when swing trading is to focus on losing the least capital necessary on the trade instead of thinking about potential gain. We like to believe that we are always 100% wrong on our direction with respect to our swing trades so we are prepared to manage aggressively if the respective trade goes against us.

Preservation of capital is vital. Therefore, we manage risk to the best of our ability through position sizing as well as through the use of active stop losses.

To put the above in simplistic terms, consider buying an at the money call debit spread for $0.50 per contract ($1 wide call spread). This means that one contract would essentially cost $50 (100 shares represent 1 option). Remember that it is crucial that the respective stock or ETF has liquid underlyings. Liquidity is imperative when trading debit spreads as tight spreads enable the trader to get in and out of the trade when required. There is nothing worse than being in an illiquid position where it is impossible to take the position off for a profit because of lack of liquidity.

At present, we are eyeing up a bullish trade in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (FXE). Before we get into the reasoning behind the trade, let's have a look at how the US dollar has been cycling. Since the Euro trades inversely to the dollar, many times the chart of the greenback can give us some additional insights into how the Euro may trade going forward.

As we can see the dollar chart, we have a potential double top pattern in play (red arrows). The distance between the two tops is approximately one month which is the minimum we look for. The greenback has been making higher highs all year and we have pointed out the last three daily cycle lows (black arrows). We actually have a sell signal in the dollar at present as the 4 day moving average has moved below the 9 and 18 day moving averages. We believe there is a good chance that this present daily cycle in the greenback will left-translate as the top in this cycle took place on day 10 (which is very early). Patient traders will obviously wait for the September low to be breached before initiating a short position here.

When we head over to the chart of FXE, we can see that the sell signal on the US dollar chart is being inversely shown as a buying signal in the Euro. We have a nice crossover on the MACD indicator. Moreover, volume as well as the RSI momentum indicator is demonstrating that higher prices are ahead. We use these two indicators as predictive indicators as we believe their trends normally precede price action on the technical chart.

What we need to see from FXE over the next few trading sessions is solid follow through on this new bullish trend. As mentioned earlier, risk is always elevated when one is trading against the long-term trend. The Euro has been under pressure for well over a year now as the greenback has continued to gain traction. Because the upside is significant here, a more concrete trading signal would be to wait for the 4 week moving average to trade above both the 9 and 18 week. This would definitely present a more comprehensive sign that the underlying trend has finally changed. Waiting though for this confirmation would mean traders would have to give up a certain amount of upside gain.

To sum up, we believe it is important to diversify our swing trades as much as possible. Too many "equity" based swing trades for example mean our positions may be correlated too much. Therefore let's see if the Euro can see some follow through from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FXE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.