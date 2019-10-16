Sprint: Finally, The End Is Near

Usain Bolt sprinted to a new world record and secured the title of World's fastest man, with his 2008 Olympics 100-yard dash win.

Sprint (S) has needed to jump the hurdles in a long race hosted primarily by the FCC and Department of Justice as it has worked with suitor T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) to clear regulatory obstacles raised by these agencies.

Special Situations are opportunities to invest where the money is likely to be made regardless of which way the existing status unfolds. They usually arise from activist shareholders pressing management for changes or from arbitrage of pending merger/takeover deals. The Sprint/T-Mobile US deal presents such an arbitrage Special Situation.

This situation is been long-simmering since April 2018 when the two companies originally announced a merger agreement had been reached. This agreement has simmered for more than a year while the markets remained pessimistic concerning regulatory approval. The regulatory impasse was broken after Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai and Commissioner Brendan Carr converted from concerned to supportive when the companies agreed to a binding commitment to build out the 5G network and expand the reach throughout rural and other under-served parts of the U.S. within 6 years.

The dragged-out merger has created very attractive opportunities to earn superior high yields at relatively low risks. Previously, I presented Engineered Income Investing ideas to my subscribers on May 21, 2019, for a risk arbitrage income play using covered options. Annualized yield rate for the modest risk idea was 94%. Subsequently, I have presented forward rolls of the original idea 5 more times prior to this article today. Total cash premiums pocketed to date from these primary ideas is $1.94/share using a $7.00 strike target ($1.00 below the agreed merger cash buyout per share that TMUS will be paying Sprint shareholders). For the net 233-day total contract period, this works out to a 40.02% annualized yield rate and the current breakeven point is $5.06/share (with the market at $6.42 and continuing to rise for the past week as end path for a successful merger appears near now).

Today, I update the situation review and provide fresh new ideas to trade this arbitrage opportunity using covered option writing to generate very modest risk, very high yield returns.

Overview:

After a long battle and many compromises, the DoJ approved the $26 billion merger deal on July 26, 2019. The FCC commissioners voted approval to the deal recently also. The only remaining hurdle is a multi-State lawsuit that argues the combination is anti-competitive and harmful to consumers. This multi-State suit will be heard in December. Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to stay completion of their merger until after a verdict in this suit is reached. Given that both federal agencies that comprise the positions of official custodians of the public interest have both now found the merger with its amended conditions is, in fact, in the public interest and does not pose anti-trust issues, the States are believed to have a very faint chance of favorable court results. The law would seem to be all on the side of the current pending merger. In order to prevail, the States will have to prove under the law by a preponderance of the evidence that the deal is against the public interest. They will be in direct conflict with the findings of the key federal government agencies who are responsible for such analysis and are on record as finding the deal serves the public interest, thus being statutorily exempt from anti-trust statutes.

8 States are now on record in favor of the merger while 16 States and the District of Columbia remain in the multi-State suit opposing the merger. Trial is scheduled to begin December 9th in the Southern District of New York, with final results by February or early March at the latest. As discussed above, in order to prevail in court, the parties would have to prove the proposed merger is against the public interest and violates anti-trust laws. I believe it is clear that such a burden is virtually impossible to meet. Both of the federal agencies legally designated, empowered, and entrusted to investigate and analyze that exact question have both completed their duty and agree that there is no violation of anti-trust and that in point of fact the deal as now revised by negotiated settlement is a public benefit. Under the law, public benefit specifically exempts actions that would otherwise be deemed anti-trust. Thus, the plaintiff States not only bear the burden of legal proof but must also prove the jurisdictional federal agencies and 8 States on record supporting the deal are in specific error in their findings and conclusions. This is a bet that few would take. Legal experts see little chance that a blockage of the deal can ultimately prevail.

Shares have been advancing since the FCC approval as the march towards final approval with an $8.00/share cash payment to Sprint holders nears completion.

Downside Risk:

If the merger should ultimately fail, those writing puts may find themselves presented with shares at the strike price contracted. Ultimately, many (including myself) believe that Sprint cannot survive in the long haul without a merger. However, its existing national network and Federal spectrum leaseholds, along with its other assets, are very valuable. The push to an early build-out of 5G Sprint network has already begun and is planned to proceed at a faster pace than any other major player while this merger continues to draw out in limbo. Thus, the assets become even more valuable than they have been prior to the merger deal. A look at the price history shows shares generally sustaining a $6.00 to $6.50 value pre-merger. It can reasonably be expected that shares would fall back into that range should the merger ultimately be rejected. Longer term, some have suggested that Sprint's liquidation value is in the $3.50 to $4.00 range. I do not believe those low figures are reasonable, especially in the light of the 5G investment taking place now. Also, consider the bidding war for the pieces if we are to believe the anti-merger claims that removal of Sprint from the national cellular market would allow the remaining major players to raise prices and become more dominant at the cost to consumers. If this is true, then Sprint's assets are even more valuable as component parts useful to the survivors who then can use those pieces to generate greater returns than existing forecasts provide. Indeed, that is the essence of the claim of the anti-merger litigants.

Covered Option Opportunities:

Given that the merger is very likely to ultimately be approved in its current form (or near to that form) and the endgame should arrive within the December 2019 to early March 2020 period, this is a good time for income and special situation investors to use covered option writing to target very superior yield on this modest risk arbitrage play.

For those who do not have any working Sprint contracts or wish to add, consider the following ideas. Low risk with high reward and short time exposure along with future chance to again write future new contracts comes from writing cash secured puts using contracts expiring in the November 2019 to March 2020 range. Consider writing the put contracts using the 31-day 11/15/19 $6.00 @ $0.185 premium, providing a 37.46% annualized yield rate on the net $5.815 investment.

For greater absolute total cash gain and lower breakeven point, consider trading off some yield rate for the larger cash harvest and lower risk by writing longer term contracts 94 days out to 1/17/20 $6.00 @ $0.47 premium for a $5.53 investment exposure and 33% annualized yield rate. Or the 129-day 2/21/20 $6.00 @ $0.625 premium for a net $5.375 and annualized yield rate of 32.90%. Or one last choice of the 157-day 3/20/20 $6.00 @ $0.805 with $5.195 net investment exposure and 36% annualized yield rate.

Even lower risk (but still with attractive yield rates) are available using puts with $5.00 strike contracts, taking net break-even down as low as $4.52 while generating yield rates greater than 17%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long S. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not a licensed securities dealer or advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.