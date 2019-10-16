BlackBerry: Common Sense Would Keep You Away

Why, going forward, investors are not too late to sidestep this investment.

A recap of how the shares got here.

Investment Thesis

I have been consistent in warning readers to sidestep BlackBerry (BB). Starting with one year ago, when I wrote Challenging Opportunity:

Was I prescient at the time? Certainly not! I simply understood that investors were overpaying for this stock.

Further, I've been unwavering ever since. Today, I explain why it is still not too late to sidestep this investment.

Author's coverage of BB

Cash Balance?

Early in 2018, BlackBerry had a net cash position of $1.5 billion - a strong balance sheet with plenty of firepower to successfully pivot. Today, it has a net cash balance of just $220 million (notice a difference)?

Readers would retort that BlackBerry has numerous patents that carry significant intangibles. Possibly, but if, after a while, your company's position of strength starts to erode and a position of weakness emerges, then it's time to sidestep your investment.

Cash is only worth 'cash' for a going concern. Dwindling cash flows together with growing debt should, at a minimum, raise a yellow flag.

Digging for Free Cash Flow, and Came Up Empty

What happens when the 'ugly' facts get in the way of a beautiful story?

I frequently remind investors to be extremely selective when deploying their hard-earned savings. Of course, shareholders that have selected BlackBerry are conceptually doing the right thing - they are being contrarian.

However, it is not enough to be contrarian. Investors need to be contrarian and correct. And within a reasonable time frame!

In the graph above, I have taken BlackBerry's cash flows from operations for the past 3 full fiscal years and averaged them out. This figure does not include any acquisitions, or capex requirements to survive or regular purchase of intangibles. There are 'gross' cash flows - if you will.

We can see, notwithstanding Cylance's acquisition, BlackBerry is not generating positive cash flows. In fact, we were to analyze clean free cash flow. Over the past six months, BlackBerry used negative $69 million.

Valuation Always Matters; Misleading Value

BlackBerry's shareholders frequently extol that the competition is more expensive, implying that BlackBerry must be cheaper. Yes, Carbon Black did get acquired by VMware (VMW) at a punchy multiple.

But simply because BlackBerry is relatively cheaper than the others does not automatically make BlackBerry 'cheap' relative to its opportunity.

Moreover, the verdict is still out on whether BlackBerry's peers will succeed in cutting out enough market share to support their valuations - particularly CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD).

It has been clear for some time that cybersecurity is a rapidly growing sector. But knowing exactly which company will have a dominant position in this highly fragmented market is an incredibly challenging endeavor.

Further confounding issues for BlackBerry's shareholders, at close to $3 billion market cap, too many shareholders are investing in the 'belief' that BlackBerry's newly found trajectory will succeed. Although, sadly, investing on emotion rather than rational facts rarely leads towards positive returns.

Specifically, for BlackBerry to return back the same share price of $10.50 when I first recommended sidestepping this investment, it would need to see its market cap soar by 100% to $6.4 billion.

However, given that it's only barely expected to break even on a non-GAAP basis, it will not be long before top management starts to abandon ship.

The Bottom Line

I am a professional mistake maker. One third of my trades are probably wrong [Ray Dalio]

Investing is never easy. And we all make mistakes - it's part of the game.

But what is a problem is sticking to our guns when there is ample evidence that investing in BlackBerry at $3 billion offers investors a negative risk-reward profile.

