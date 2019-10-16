Supernus Pharmaceuticals: Solid Bet Into Year End

The company does have potential catalysts on the horizon, and the stock recently saw its first insider purchase since 2013.

Today, we revisit Supernus Pharmaceuticals, whose stock is down just over 30% from highs earlier in the year.

Today, we revisit what we consider an undervalued biopharma stock called Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN). The stock is off some 30% from 52-week highs but has some potential upcoming catalysts on the horizon. The shares have also seen their first insider buying since 2013, and the stock is very cheap at current levels. We quickly revisit Supernus and set up the option play in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a Maryland-based pharmaceutical company aimed at treating diseases that affect the central nervous system (CNS). Supernus has two FDA-approved drugs. These are Oxtellar XR and Trokendi XR. Both medications are once daily anti-epileptics, both approved in 2013. Supernus has recently begun expanding its portfolio to include medications to treat psychiatric conditions and has multiple drugs in the FDA approval pipeline. Oxtellar XR® got an expanded indication to include monotherapy for partial seizures early this year.

Second Quarter Highlights:

The stock is down some 30% from its highs earlier in the year and 45% from 52-week highs. On August 6th, the company delivered mixed Q2 results. It beat on the bottom line, delivering 61 cents a share of profit in the quarter.

Prescriptions Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change % Trokendi XR 168,682 158,568 6.4 % Oxtellar XR 40,384 36,066 12.0 % Total 209,066 194,634 7.4 %

Revenues just missed expectations, and the company did reduce full year sales guidance to $400 million to $410 million from $435 million to $455 million previously during the earnings conference call. This means sales will be roughly flat with FY2018. Given the huge growth of prior years, flat revenues are a disappointment and main reason for the stock's recent decline.

Source: Company Presentation

However, management expects earnings in the range of $150 million to $160 million for FY2019. This would be a slight increase over FY2018 after years of much faster growth. While Oxtellar XR and Trokendi XR are getting closer to the combined $500 million peak sales management believes is possible and are facing increased competition, Supernus does have several new drug candidates advancing in its pipeline.

Upcoming Catalysts:

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Supernus holds just over $850 million in cash and marketable securities against approximately $350 million in debt. Since Q2 results came out, Mizuho Securities ($59 price target), Cowen & Co. ($50 price target) and Stifel Nicolaus ($55 price target) and Jefferies ($46 price target) have all reiterated Buy ratings on Supernus, albeit with couple of analysts that slightly reduced previous price targets.

Verdict

In addition to already being very profitable as it is, Supernus has a potential lucrative new ADHD product (SPN-812), which the company should file an NDA for late this year. The FDA approval date should be sometime mid-year 2020. The firm also has a possible new entry in Impulsive Aggression (SPN-810) on the horizon, which Supernus should file an NDA for in the second half of 2020.

The stock has a current market cap of $1.4 billion. Taking out its current net cash brings its enterprise value down to the $900 million range. This means the stock sells under six times earnings. The CEO also bought nearly $190,000 worth of shares on August 23rd. It is the first insider buying in SUPN since 2013 when the stock trading at under $6.00 a share. A nice vote of confidence in a name that looks quite undervalued at these levels.

Option Strategy:

I personally like the following Buy-Write order to add exposure in SUPN at these levels. Using the March $27 call strikes fashion, a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $23.10 to $23.40 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates just some downside risk and sets up a solid mid-teen return for its almost five month hold period.

