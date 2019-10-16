First Republic's Strong Execution Shows Its Premium Is Not Just About Growth

First Republic shares don't look overvalued around $100, but relative to the operating risks, I'd rather buy in the low $90's if that opportunity should reoccur.

Higher premiums typically mean higher expectations, and those expectations aren’t always just about pure growth. First Republic’s (FRC) third quarter growth wasn’t amazing (PPOP up about 6% yoy), but the extent to which the bank’s management did much better than expected in offsetting spread pressure is noteworthy to me and makes me feel better about paying more for these shares.

When I last wrote about First Republic, I thought there would be an opportunity to buy shares at a better price, and the stock did drop below $90 (briefly) about a month later. Even with the better performance shown this quarter, I’m not that comfortable paying more than $100/share for First Republic, and I’d prefer to wait in the hopes of getting another chance below $95, though I fully accept the risk that I might not get that chance.

A Duck-Like Quarter

One of my former bosses and mentors on Wall Street loved to use the analogy of a duck on a lake when talking about a situation where the obvious performance may not look so exciting (duck’s don’t exactly speed along the water’s surface), but there’s a lot going on underneath that you don’t see. Although some parts of First Republic’s third quarter earnings report may not look so exciting or exceptional (6% core PPOP growth and 10% core earnings growth for a stock with a 20+ trailing PE), I think the 10-cent core beat, nearly 20% loan growth, and good expense leverage are all very notable.

Revenue rose 9% year over year and 2% sequentially, good for a modest beat vis a vis Wall Street, with net interest income growth of about 10% yoy and 3% qoq. First Republic did see spread pressure in the quarter (NIM down 14bp yoy/5bp qoq), but no worse than expected, and less than what many larger, less spread-dependent banks have reported. Timing is an issue to remember, though, as there is more spread pressure in First Republic’s future. While net interest income beat expectations largely on better-than-expected loan growth, fee income also exceeded expectations, as the drop off in wealth management was less sharp than feared.

Operating income rose 10% yoy and 1% qoq, and First Republic beat efficiency ratio expectations by close to three points – a number that was not only surprising given the bank’s ongoing investments in growth projects, but will likely prove to be a pretty good operating leverage result relative to other smaller banks this quarter. As mentioned, PPOP rose 6% yoy (and 4% qoq), core EPS rose about 10%, and tangible book value grew about 11% yoy.

Growing Through Spread Pressures

When rates start going down and spreads start compressing, banks have a relatively limited set of options to offset this pressure. Banks can re-arrange their earning assets to shift more capital toward higher-earning asset classes, they can look to reduce deposit costs, they can look to reduce operating costs, and/or they can look to generate better loan growth. For most banks, there’s not much they can do – deposit costs are already low, they’ve been focusing on operating costs for a few years now, asset allocations are pretty much optimized, and competitive loan environments makes outsized loan growth difficult. First Republic is in a better position, at least with respect to loan growth. Helped in large part by a significant uptick in mortgage refinance activity (about half of which came from outside the bank), First Republic saw good loan growth in the quarter (up 19% yoy and 5% qoq) and very good growth in originations (up 58%). With that mortgage activity, single-family lending drove the loan growth (up 22% yoy and 7% qoq), while C&I lending activity was more moderate (up 11% yoy and down 1% qoq). The bank also saw comparatively less pressure on loan yields this quarter, with yields up 5bp yoy and down just 10bp qoq.

First Republic also did well on the deposit side. Overall deposits rose 15% yoy and 3% qoq on a period-end basis, and the bank’s 12% yoy and 2% qoq growth in non-interest-bearing deposits is likely to stand out among banks this quarter.

I expect First Republic’s growth projects to continue to support above-average loan growth through this late portion of the cycle, even though I think this pace will be difficult to maintain. The company’s Eagle Gold student loan refinancing and Professional Loan Programs both showed improved sequential momentum, and First Republic appears to be in a good position to capture mortgage refinancing growth, and particularly in the more desirable high net worth jumbo mortgage category.

The Outlook

Going into the quarterly report, there were worries that First Republic’s less-diversified revenue base (and heavy reliance on spread lending) and limited expense leverage (as it invests in/ramps up growth projects) would set the stage for disappointment. That wasn’t the case this quarter, as the bank more than reversed the disappointments of a below-expectation second quarter.

I wouldn’t say First Republic is in the clear just yet; spread pressures are likely to intensify, and although the economies in the areas First Republic focuses on are still strong (the Bay Area, LA, NYC, et al), that could change in 2020. Even so, I think this quarter will help ease some of the concerns that had been dogging the shares.

I didn’t change much about my model (I didn’t change a lot after the Q2 miss and I’m not changing much after the Q3 beat), and I’m still expecting low-to-mid-teens core earnings growth from First Republic over the long term. That continues to support a fair value close to $100, and I’d likewise note that a 20x forward PE (a little higher than today’s PE) isn’t out of line relative to what the market has been paying for forward EPS growth rates in line with what I expect from First Republic.

The Bottom Line

I don’t think First Republic is expensive, but I also don’t consider it all that cheap today. The bank’s third quarter results were better than expected, but the bank isn’t out of the woods yet, and I do expect the operating environment to get more challenging from here. If there should be another pullback, though (particularly toward or below the low $90’s), this would be a name to reconsider, as I still like the differentiated long-term growth strategy at this bank.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.