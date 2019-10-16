JPMorgan Chase: The No-Brainer Banking Stock

While JPM remains expensive, I believe the higher price tag reflects the quality of the business and the company's ability to execute.

Consumer segment performed well as expected, but the surprise came in the form of robust investment banking and trading revenue growth.

Whereas I thought that JPMorgan's 3Q19 "would not be a walk in the park", the bank proved me overly conservative.

I have repeatedly called JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) "a best-of-breed bank and stock to own". On Tuesday, the company did not disappoint, delivering one of the widest revenue beats of the past couple of years in a period marked by significant macroeconomic challenges. In fact, my prediction that "the bank's most recent quarter would not be a walk in the park" ended up looking a bit too conservative, in retrospect.

Institutional business impresses

The resilience of JPMorgan's consumer and community banking segment (representing 47% of JPMorgan's total revenues this time) did not catch me by surprise. Consumer activity, particularly in the U.S., continues to provide a glimmer of hope regarding the state of the economy, contradicting a more bearish read on business investments. CEO Jamie Dimon reinforced the message, stating that "the consumer remains healthy with growth in wages and spending, combined with strong balance sheets and low unemployment levels [that offset] weakening business sentiment and capital expenditures".

Whereas I aggressively forecasted that consumer loan balances, excluding asset dispositions in home lending, would increase 3% to 4% in 3Q19, JPMorgan delivered results near the lower end of my estimate range. From consumer and business banking to credit cards and auto, revenues grew by a healthy mid-to-high single digit pace per sub-segment. At play here was perhaps the one piece of the puzzle that I did not quite expect to see: expanding net interest margin. Remember that the flattening of the yield curve (see graph below) generally indicates an unfavorable margin dynamic for banks, but JPMorgan seems to have navigated the choppy waters well.

But perhaps the "magic" in 3Q19 really happened in corporate and investment bank, representing 31% of total revenues. Here, I had been bracing for the worst, considering a number of macro-level factors that could have very well slowed down banking and trading activity: trade policy uncertainties, the lingering Brexit process, deterioration in business sentiment, increase in market volatility, etc.

Instead, JPMorgan delivered 17% and 22% growth in debt and equity underwriting, respectively, showcasing what I had labeled "best-in-class pipeline in the industry" in my earnings preview. To be fair, the overall banking environment continues to be soft, with JPMorgan standing out as a winner in the space. Meanwhile, markets produced 14% revenue growth, propelled primarily by increased activity in fixed income against easy 2018 comps.

On the stock

When it comes to investing in the financial services sector, particularly in mega bank names, I believe keeping it simple makes the most sense. JPMorgan has been clearly outperforming its peers lately, suggesting that there is more to the company than simple exposure to the swings in macroeconomic drivers. The bank seems the most competent at growing assets at a moderate and consistent pace, doing a good job managing margins and credit, while putting its robust banking pipeline to work even in a generally unfavorable environment.

While JPM remains the most expensive stock among the "Big 4" peer group, I continue to believe that the higher price tag reflects the quality of the business and the company's ability to execute. For this reason, JPM remains my favorite bank stock in the sector.

