U.S. Shale Productivity Declines Even As DUCs Decrease

But US shale productivity registered its first decline y-o-y in September.

US shale oil production will climb because current well completion rates support this.

Production is based on how many wells completed, not how many wells drilled.

Rig counts may fall, but well completions may remain elevated, resulting in declining DUCs (drilled but uncompleted wells).

US shale will still grow, but much less in 2020. The growth rate will be cut from +1.2 mb/d in 2019 to +650k b/d in 2020.

Welcome to the negative productivity edition of Oil Markets Daily!

First, let us state a few things readers must understand.

Now, it's important to get these four points stuck in your head when assessing US oil production growth. For starters, if you think a falling rig count means falling oil production, you are wrong. There are drilled but uncompleted wells producers can tap into, which would widen the difference between completed wells versus drilled.

Second, US shale production growth is going to continue because the current wells being completed support such growth. Assuming flat productivity to the end of 2020, we have US shale production averaging +650k b/d in 2020.

But the growth rate will stall going forward or e.g. decelerating growth. As US shale production increases, the base production that's susceptible to parabolic decline increases, which eat into the growth. We've used the accelerating treadmill as an example where shale producers have to run faster just to stay in the same place.

The more troubling figure though is the productivity growth for US shale as a whole. September was the first month where productivity growth turned negative y-o-y. This means that the number of wells being completed today is not more productive as the old ones OR that the older well decline rates are increasing.

Another easy measurement for this is to track the gross shale oil production increase. Notice how despite really high well completion activity, gross production being added is starting to decline? This is because of falling productivity.

As a result, the conclusion readers should arrive to after reading this article is:

Productivity by basin

