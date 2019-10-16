Netflix: Surprising Results

I discuss the multiples investors are willing to pay for this stock.

Investment Thesis

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) released Q3 2019 results which astounded me. There were positives packed into its Q3 earnings, as well as some negatives, such as the lack of tangible proof that its business model is working.

In this article, I expound my rationale for avoiding Netflix's stock.

Q3 2019 Results

On the surface, the results were simply stellar. Solid on the top-line, while bottom-line non-GAAP EPS was impressive, beating its own guidance of $1.04 non-GAAP EPS by $0.43.

If you have followed Netflix for a while, you know that the game has absolutely nothing to do with profitability, but landing this kind of strong non-GAAP EPS result is certainly a positive (and goes a long way to shut up bears; myself included).

When we dig down, we find some small pesky details, such as the fact that Netflix decided to delay its spending on content and marketing. However, even factoring that in, Q4 2019 non-GAAP EPS is still guided to be up more than 70% versus the same period a year ago (Q4 2018).

Competition? Nothing To See

Throughout its shareholder letter, CEO Reed Hasting played from a very typical high-level C-suit book.

For example, the letter noted the competition, but while shedding a light on them, Netflix was also quick to quip that it had been 'focused on the "streaming wars," [...] for over a decade'.

Further, in an effort to diffuse and distract, Netflix pointed to competition from video games, as well as other avenues, essentially letting investors know that it was business as usual.

What's more, Netflix noted that it has been so successful in shaping this industry since 1997, reinforcing the notion to shareholders that all is well.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Netflix's shareholders are not investing in Netflix because of the promise of a future dividend, or even free cash flow: it is all about insatiable growth for now. And on this front, Netflix did not disappoint either.

Netflix's Q4 2019 guidance revenue is expected to grow by 30%, which is remarkable. Netflix declared that it was erring on the side of conservative, given the launches of new competition. But that long-term Netflix still has plenty of runway.

Investors who believe that, at some point, Netflix will need to be at break-even are going to have to wait for a considerable amount of time. Even though Netflix's 9 months to date burnt through $1.6 billion of free cash flow, Q4 2019 is expected to burn through more than this in just 90 days. Altogether, for 2019, Netflix is still expecting to burn up $3.5 billion of free cash flow.

The main issue I have is with the before and now. In the past, Netflix was highly disruptive, and during the previous 3 years, it was growing at north of 30% year over year. Last year, in particular, Netflix was growing at 35%. However, for 2019, it is now expected to grow by 27% year over year. Why is this a problem?

Putting aside the question of when Netflix will break even on its free cash flows, its revenue growth is evidently slowing down, while at the same time, the multiple which investors are willing to pay to participate in this opportunity is showing no signs of contracting.

Source: author's calculations

The Bottom Line

Investor sentiment is reflecting a 'no doubt' thesis that Netflix is going to grow as fast over the next five years, as it has been over the previous five years.

Personally, I fail to see how shareholders are likely to see Netflix's valuation increase by 5x over the next 5 years, as it did over the previous 5 years.

For comparison, this would imply that within 5 years' time, Netflix would be half as big as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is today! Said aloud, this sounds highly improbable.

