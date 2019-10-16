Assessing If Honda Is In The Initial Innings Of A Major Move

When evaluating any potential long-term value play, we make sure to start with the long-term chart and work our way in. Long-term trends always are more significant than intermediate or even daily trends. This is why we have repeatedly stated that value investors must have the most patience. Why? Because many times, cheap stocks are in a sustained cycle of lower highs and lower lows. This means that, if the respective investor is early on her entry, for example, she could essentially have to wait months, if not years, for the investment to come good.

This is why we try to invest as much as we can with the underlying trend. Sometimes, this is very difficult especially when we see ridiculously low valuations. However, as chartists, we believe that any possible fundamental which could affect the trajectory of the share price has already been embedded on the technical chart.

Therefore, if we take Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) for example, we can see from the chart below that its long term trend is actually bearish. The stock topped out in 2011 and has been making lower lows since then. Although shares are very oversold from a long-term standpoint at present, we would be wary of taking a sizable position here because of the bearish long-term trend.

However, as the long-term chart also points out, shares could possibly be undergoing a long-term double bottom reversal pattern. Obviously, we would not have confirmation of this reversal pattern unless shares were able to take out the early 2018 highs of just under $37 a share.

Sizable gains, though, come when one can spot a new trend early. Professional traders, for example (if they thought this long-term reversal pattern had a good chance of playing itself out here in HMC), would begin to nibble on the long side with small positions initially. Position size would really only be increased if price could trade above Honda's 2018 highs.

Therefore, to get a read on where shares will trade over the next year or so, we like to look at how the dividend has been trending. At present, Honda trades with a yield close to 4%. Many investors use a company's dividend yield to get a read on how cheap the stock is. Incidentally, Honda's yield has not been this high for more than two decades, which is encouraging.

With respect to growth, we are encouraged to see that Honda's most recent annual growth rates (like the 12 month growth rate & 3 year growth rate) are on par with the 10 year. Dividend growth is important as it protects purchasing power as well as sends a confident message from management with respect to future earnings growth.

When we go to the financial statements, we can see that net profit is easily covering the dividend but free cash flow has been subdued in recent years. On the financing section of the cash flow statement, for example, there definitely is a trend of more debt being issued compared to being paid back. The growth in operating profit is actually negative over the past five years, so this is a trend worth watching. Remember, cash pays dividends and not earnings. Honda does not look like it is going to slow down on its investments so more growth in profits is required here in order to keep on growing the dividend at a healthy clip.

Although debt has risen at the firm, asset growth has easily outpaced liability growth over the past five years. This means that the trends in both the interest coverage ratio and debt to equity ratio are not overly adverse here and are actually quite stable at present.

Obviously, the trajectory of the share price will depend on future earnings growth. With a low sales multiple of 0.3, a solid balance sheet and a stable dividend, there is a lot to like here.

As we can see from the daily chart above, strong buying volume has been very evident in recent sessions. In fact, if price was to take out the September highs in the near term, it would definitely be a bullish sign.

To sum up, the rally out of the August lows this year took place on high volume, which means we could have a double bottom long-term reversal pattern in play. The next hurdle shares have is to take out those September highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HMC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.