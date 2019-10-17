Hersha Hospitality: My Patience Is Wearing Thin, But Value Remains

After I posted a recent article on CBL & Associates (CBL) with positive short-term trade I had made, a commenter challenged the after-the-fact, “crowing” nature of the article. While the follow-on comments were civil, the point was made: Easy to brag about winners, but how often do I (or other SA contributors) admit and post our losing ideas. Well, here's one from my stock investing/trading account that has been disappointing at best. Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) preferred and common shares have been one of my longest holdings, and while at times I have made profitable trades, long-term I have not made anything, even if I count reinvested dividends. This is questionable, as both my original capital investment and the reinvested dividends have had a real opportunity cost and drag on my over-all performance. This article will retrace my history with HT, the fact that my (and others) patience hasn't been rewarded, and while now tempered by this sobering analysis, some positives I still see in HT that have me remaining long, but with a watchful eye.

I am a long time owner of Hersha Hospitality Trust, from owning a now-retired class of preferred stock and the common over the past 6 years. One of the first articles I wrote for Seeking Alpha was on the retired preferred stock in December of 2013. It has been interesting and yes, frustrating, to see the value of this company stay depressed, despite astute management moves, improving economic trends, and nearly 25% of outstanding shares stock being bought back. My investment in the preferred stock turned out better than I had planned, so I sold it and invested in the common stock. While at times I have profited, overall this investment has suffered from capital erosion in the price of the common stock. The stock price continues to remain depressed, and I am re-evaluating HT as one of my core holdings.

First A Quick Look at HT

While many of you are likely familiar with HT and the hospitality sector, others who have followed me due to other REITs or the odd Chinese company YRIV I've written upon may not be. Hersha Hospitality is a small hospitality REIT focusing on select-service and above quality properties in "gateway cities" clustered on both coasts of the U.S. Growing from a family-owned group of hotels mainly in New York and Pennsylvania, it now has properties along the East Coast and a few in California. Still managed by the founding family, the company is conservatively run like a family business, with these insiders still maintaining large positions in both preferred and common stock. In fact, Hersha Hospitality is named for the founder's wife, the matriarch of the family, so there is ample reason financially and emotionally for good management practices.

Over the past few years, two major themes have been executed by HT management.

The first is a reduction in exposure to primarily New York City but also the Northeastern U.S. This was accomplished by selling a majority interest in most the company's NY hotels to a joint venture, and buying properties in Florida, on the West Coast and most recently Annapolis MD. Yes, previous hurricanes affected the Florida properties but not as severely as feared initially. Additionally, the company took this opportunity to make major improvements to two properties that were offline due to hurricane damage. Both have reopened to strong operational performance.

The second theme has been an ongoing below-book-value stock repurchase that has retired nearly 25% of outstanding common stock. While many companies have bought back stock over the past few years due to low interest rates, few have bought their own "assets" back at below book value and definitely below replacement cost. Many have instead paid a premium as P/E expansion and a rising market drove share prices higher. Currently HT is trading at less than 2/3s book value, although this is a less than ideal metric for a REIT admittedly. Management has a much better view of valuation and a closer grasp on NAV and other valuation metrics. Management continues to renew the stock repurchase plan and take advantage of an undervalued share price. This stock buyback continued even while capital was both being reinvested in existing properties (like the property above, and the Hampton Inn in Philadelphia I have stayed in) and new properties were purchased.

My Time As a Common Shareholder

I started buying HT common after selling my preferred stock holding in the company. This was before the reverse stock split when the stock was trading around $4 a share. The yield was in the high-single digits, and I began DRIP'ing the stock. As earlier articles on HT pointed out, I am a consistent business traveler and sometimes leisure/resort guest, and thought well-run hotels deserved part of my investment money. I'm definitely a "common" shareholder, and do not have the resources to buy, nor the desire to run, my own hotel. So I found what by all appearances is a well-run, balanced hospitality REIT and bought my "hotels" that way.

Over time I continued to DRIP the stock after the reverse split, as I generally view splits as neutral events, and this reverse split wasn't to maintain HTs listing on an exchange. Those are generally the "red flags" I am concerned about, but I hoped HTs split would increase institutional awareness of the company and inclusion in indexes and ETFs and other large investment pools. I was also encouraged by large annual buybacks, high family ownership, diversification of the portfolio out of Manhatten and the east coast. I visited the property in San Diego when nearby and hoped to visit or stay at more of "my hotels" as I continued to travel. I also wrote covered calls from time to time, effectively doubling my yield for the periods when I had gained call premium. At times I would be called out, but consistently had 10-20% of my stock IRA account in HT. Yield was good, and I rode the company's stock up when it reached a post-reverse split high near $29.50 in late November 2014. Since it has slowly dropped nearly in half, closing 10/15 at $13.98. Along the way, I felt this wasn't permanent erosion of capital. By continually DRIP'ing, especially as I am still in my accumulation years, I reassured myself buying more at a depressed price was a good thing. Eventually the market would recognize the value and steady performance despite hurricanes, recession fears and other headwinds would cause HT to regain highs. I continued to publish articles highlighting this view and my trades. I will admit I have likely had more of an emotional attachment to this stock than even the vaunted "hometown hero" Realty Income, where I have often sold nearly 100% of my position based on reaching new highs and low historic yields. I have rarely done the same with HT when the stock price was high.

The Grim Reality

The recognition by the broader market and recovery of the share price has never occurred. Growth, momentum stocks and “unicorns” continue to succeed (well the unicorns may be getting a comeuppance, but that's another article), and while HT hasn't produced historic results, their execution continues to be solid. Recession fears, overbuilding in some markets, and the small size of HT have depressed the stock price. While heavily leveraged-in some cases above a few peers-the company isn't in "extremis" by any means, but the large debt ratios also are seen as a negative.

In my case when I open my purchase history, EVERY ONE is a red number in the gain/loss column. From original purchases still in my account at as high as $20.03 a share, to every single reinvested dividend, I am down across the board as HT sets new lows. For the past 52-weeks, the stock price is down over 30%! Even after this drop, HT still makes up a slightly overweighted 13.5% position of this account, although it is overall a small portion of my retirement investments. The stock is now yielding 7.8%, with a consistent $.28 per quarter dividend on the common stock. The largest portion of these shares were bought in December 2017 at the aforementioned $20.03, suffering a massive 1/3 loss only partially replaced by two years of reinvested dividends.

Why I'm Still Long

While disappointed in the results of my investment in HT overall, I am still positive the company. I believe the company is NOT fairly valued in the market, and trading below $14 a share with a book value closer to $21.59 presents a buying opportunity for the patient investor. That said, there are some negatives and hopefully ways improvement can be made and value recognized.

I'm long because I believe ownership and management are aligned, and the Shahs and other executives truly want the company to succeed long-term. Capital is being used prudently and performance metrics like RevPAR are solid and improving across the property portfolio. Saturated markets are being watched, with diversification in the past decade supporting the balance sheet as political conventions, major events and storms affect one cluster or the Manhattan Joint Venture. Yes, the company is fairly highly leveraged, but cash flow has met these payments and should continue. This is also productive leverage, with acquisitions having been made thoughtfully and matching the portfolio. I even asked this of the company in a visit late in 2018 about a large acquisition/merger. I was told the company was slowing growth in 2019 to focus on operations and integrations of recent purchases and focus on applying the company's profitable operations model at all properties. New debt hasn't been taken on just to fuel the Shahs' or others egos by growing the company at all costs as seen in other REITs.

I do see some reasons for the lack of value recognition. The first is while more diversified than in the past, Hersha is still focused primarily in large, eastern and Florida markets. The few West Coast properties align with company strategy but realistically are only a small percentage. I agree with the clustering strategy, but competition in the northeastern markets is significant, and a recession and another hurricane in Miami would hammer results. A new investor would have to make decisions on the likelihood of these happening and choose to invest accordingly.

My second negative is in a way a positive for a very long-term investor but has been disappointing too. The dividend has been a flat $.28 a quarter for many years. While a large amount of capital has been recycled into new properties and improving them and more used for buybacks, a dividend seeking investor would have liked to have seen even small increases I'm sure. Obviously, cutting a yo-yo'ing dividend would be fatal (and is for many REITs) but small increases as evidenced by O and others have at least a symbolic effect.

My third reason the company remains undervalued is slightly conjecture but a theme I think is developing in U.S. markets. As a smaller REIT with a market cap of only $549M, HT is not in many indexes or ETFs. With so much new investment capital flowing to indexed funds and ETFs and other passive investments, smaller companies not included are "below the radar". Yes, there is large institutional ownership. But there is no periodic buying pressure like in a stock in the S&P 500 that must be purchased by continual inflows to ETFs and index funds regardless of company fundamentals.

One outcome I think of from time to time is exactly what happened recently with Condor Hospitality Trust (CDOR) which, while it was a lucky guess, I also predicted in a previous article. NHT Operating Partnership, LLC saw the turnaround and value in CDORs properties and team and is in the process of buying the company in its entirety to add 15 properties to their portfolio. I profited slightly on the news and sold my CDOR common before the deal has finalized at a good gain. I still think the acquisition was done "on the cheap" and CDOR may have been worth a few dollars more a share. With a market capitalization near $550M, and the Shah family holding about $35M of that, an offer below book value but still above market prices could be made. If the Shah family was onboard with the deal and debt assumed, performing assets could be bought for likely $600M or less. A larger REIT or private investment firm could likely do this fairly easily with the amount of capital sloshing around. Especially if the offer was made in partnership with the Shahs and the Board, not a hostile takeover, I think this is a reasonable proposition, especially seeing NHT buy CDOR in its entirety instead of purchasing hotels individually.

As I am currently overweight slightly, I intend to continue DRIP'ing HT but will likely hold off on new purchases. Bottom feeding may yield solid gains while receiving an 8% dividend, and I have a very long-term view (I hopefully never use this account for income and leave it to heirs whatever IRA rules are then). That said, seeing every purchase including reinvestments "in the red" shows I still have much to learn, and while my trade in CBL was profitable, I also make mistakes, or at least "have learning experiences and opportunities"!

Best Wishes For Investment Success!

