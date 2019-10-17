Citigroup: Good, Just Not Inspiring

In my view, Citigroup is a mile behind its best-of-breed peer JPMorgan, but bargain-hunters might see value in owning this stock.

Considering a third quarter that was shaping up to be a challenging one for financial institutions, Citigroup did not disappoint.

It could have been much worse.

The third quarter was shaping up to be a challenging one for financial institutions, considering a scenario of spread compression, unresolved trade wars, deteriorated business sentiment, Brexit drama and volatility in the markets. Within this context, Citigroup's (NYSE:C) 3Q19 results should not be considered weak. But, at the same time, upon taking a closer look at the earnings report, I did not find enough reasons to turn any more bullish on the bank and its stock.

Down the middle

Strong performance in consumer banking (about 47% of Citi's total revenues) was not a surprise. Nothing seems capable of slowing down consumer activity, supported in great part by leverage as overall non-housing debt in the U.S. continues to rise at a near 4% per-year pace since just prior to the start of the 2008 recession (or almost 6% per year over the past five years). Citi's average retail banking deposits in the quarter increased by 3% worldwide, while credit card loan balances grew 4%. Interest margin within the consumer segment seemed relatively stable, as the dark blue bars in the chart below suggest - YOY growth of 5% in net interest revenue.

Performance in institutional clients (the other 50%-plus of Citi's total revenues in the quarter) was far from disappointing, as both banking and market revenues were up modestly YOY despite the macro headwinds mentioned in the first paragraph above. But Citigroup may have suffered from tough peer comparison against JPMorgan (JPM) which, on the same day, reported strong double-digit revenue growth in the institutional space and reportedly took market share away from its competitors. Citigroup's remarks that its banking and market revenues in 4Q19 "should reflect the overall environment", which is not a particularly favorable one, may have set investors' expectations low for the near-term future.

Worth noting, Citigroup managed to grow GAAP EPS by about 20% YOY. However, I estimate that virtually all of the upside was driven by (1) an unusually low tax rate and (2) continued efforts by the bank to buy back shares. Sure, robust bottom-line growth is generally considered good news. But I have previously expressed my lack of enthusiasm over Citigroup's performance being too often enabled by below-the-line items that do not necessarily suggest superior operational performance.

Cheap, but less appealing

Rather than simply being a Citigroup bull or bear, I like to think of this stock as a story of pros and cons that, given de-risked valuations, may very well attract a certain type of investor.

In my view, Citigroup is a mile behind its best-of-breed peer JPMorgan in what pertains to margin and risk managed and, particularly, execution on the institutional side of the business. But the company is still well positioned to benefit from U.S. (and international, to a lesser extent) consumer activity that remains healthy for now, while doing a competent job at keeping operating expenses under check and boosting earnings through share repurchases.

Among the "Big 4" group of U.S.-based mega banks, I continue to favor an investment in JPM. However, C trades at a current-year P/E of 9.2x and only an inch above tangible book value (see graphs above), perhaps making the stock a worthy proposition for bargain hunters or investors who believe the financial services sector might be poised for a strong run in the foreseeable future - which is not particularly my case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JPM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.