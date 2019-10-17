J.B. Hunt: It's The Economy, Not The Business

The stock remains pressured by declining economic sentiment, but I have no doubt that the company will do very well in the next up-cycle.

I have been looking forward to the start of the earnings season - first and foremost because we get a lot of data that could either confirm or deny the trend set by leading indicators. The second reason is because earnings season starts with a lot of transportation heavyweights. In this case, I am going to look at JB Hunt (JBHT). This company has one of the largest capacity networks in North America and was able to withstand the pressure from the economy better than I expected. Sales growth continued to grow while adjusted EPS had its first decline since 2017. Overall, this might not be the best time to be long as a trade, but long-term holders continue to hold a company that proves over and over to be able to withstand tough times.

Sales Beat, Earnings Do Not

Let's start by mentioning that adjusted EPS has missed expectations by $0.04. The adjusted EPS number came in at $1.40 which is slightly below expectations and 5% below the previous-year quarter. This is the first negative quarter since Q4 of 2017 after an already slow second quarter of this year. There is plenty of evidence to suggest that the company's bottom line is following global growth as the Q1/2018 peak has pushed down earnings consistently.

Anyhow, sales reached $2.36 billion in the third quarter which translates to a 7% year-on-year growth rate. This is perfectly in line with the previous 2 quarters and a number that shows how well this company has managed to stay on track despite the ongoing global and domestic headwinds.

Operating Results Impacted By Growth Slowing

Let's start with intermodal, which accounts for 52% of the company's sales. Intermodal volumes were flat compared to the previous-year quarter. Transcontinental loads were up 7% while the Eastern network saw a load decline of 11%. This is also what I witnessed when comparing total shipment volumes from major railroad operators. The East was significantly weaker in most cases.

That said, sales were up 2% as revenue per load improved by 2%. This was the result of a better customer rate, freight mix and fuel surcharges. Revenue per load excluding fuel surcharges increased by 5%.

Operating income increased by 10%. Excluding pre-tax charges and legal claims as well as a bankruptcy of a customer, operating income would be down by 10%. Higher rail purchase transportation costs and higher labor-related costs were pressuring the operating result.

JB Hunt's dedicated contract services revenue improved by 28%. This growth rate is beating the FY 2018 growth rate by 200 basis points which is a remarkable achievement. Revenue per truck increased by 9%. Productivity without fuel surcharge increased by 11% due to the acquisition of Cory 1st Choice Home Delivery in Q1 of this year, a higher customer rate and improved integration of assets between customer accounts and higher customer supply chain fluidity. The total customer retention rate remained at 98% after the addition of 1,277 net revenue producing tricks compared to the previous-year quarter.

Operating income was up 124% from one year ago which is largely due to to $8.4 million in pre-tax charges related to insurance and claims costs. Without these charges, operating income increased 80% which is still an impressive number. A higher number of trucks under contract, higher productivity and more predictable and consistent contract start-up costs more than offset negative effects from higher wages and related costs.

Integrated capacity solutions saw a 3% revenue decline. This is the first decline of the current economic cycle after 30% growth in FY2018 and 20% growth in FY2017. Volumes were down 4% while revenue per load was up 2%. Operating income declined by 155% as a result of a lower gross profit margin of 12.7%. This is down from 15.5% in Q3 of 2018. Higher costs to expand capacity and functionality of the Marketplace for J.B Hunt 360°, higher labor costs and higher digital marketing costs were pressuring operating income.

Lastly, I am going to briefly discuss truckload results even though this is just 4% of total sales. Truck load sales were down 11%. Excluding fuel surcharges, sales would be down 10% driven by a 5% increase in rates per loaded mile, a 2% decline in length of hail and a 3% decrease in load count. Operating income was down 28% as higher empty miles per load, an overall decrease in total loads and a smaller percentage of spot market loads were pressuring the result.

All segments included, the company saw an operating income increase from 7.9% to 9.0% and a net margin improvement from 5.9% to 6.4%.

Going Forward

What I like about J.B. Hunt is the simply earnings release. Management does not waste time discussing potential future targets and plans but keeps it simply be explaining the current situation and breakdown per segment. The company, which is trading at 19x next year's earnings and a dividend yield of slightly less than 1% is up roughly 20% year-to-date and up 2% after earnings. Note that I am writing this on the day after earnings which means due to high volatility this number could be changed a lot when you are reading this.

Anyhow, I like how well the company managed to grow sales in a very tough economic environment. Leading indicators have been down since 2018 and most railroad companies are expected to report lower sales in the third quarter. Adding to that, the company reported higher margins and was able to improve overall efficiencies. Nonetheless, from a trading point of view, I am not willing to add this stock just yet. I don't like the risk/reward but think that long-term holders should stick to the company. J.B. Hunt has a proven business model which, in my opinion, will do very well as soon as the economy picks up. The only question is when the economy is going to rebound. Luckily, long-term holders don't care too much about timing but more about the quality of a company. And even though I dislike cyclicals at this moment, I have to say that J.B Hunt continues to impress me.

