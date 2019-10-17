The Vanguard Total Bond Market Fund: Solid But Unspectacular

Bonds are generally not in the good graces of investors at this time, owing to the lower returns by comparison with equities. However, for those who see portfolio diversification not simply as a matter of different stocks, but also of different asset classes, bonds are worth a look. And the Vanguard Total Bond Market Fund (BND) offers a solid if unspectacular way of gaining bond exposure.

Considering such exposure may be off-putting for bond investors, who at present are in a tricky position. It is not good investment practice to park your money into something which will leave you with less money than you started with, which has been the case for many bond investors. Indeed, for bond investors who opt for international diversification, that is a prospect that they have had to reckon with.

The International Picture

At this time, $15 trillion worth of government bonds around the world now offers negative yields. The prices of these bonds are now so high that their yields have been pummeled into negative figures - bond yields fall as bond prices rise. To buy these bonds now is to ensure that you receive less than the amount you invest should you hold the bond to maturity. You are effectively paying for the privilege of lending these governments money.

How did this state of affairs come to be? The 2008 Great Recession is the catalyst for this state of affairs: in its aftermath central banks across the globe engaged in a policy of quantitative easing to boost their economies. This policy had two components: slash interest rates; and buy government bonds on an industrial scale.

Lower rates make the interest on cash less alluring than other asset classes such as bonds, and in times of uncertainty bonds are seen as a safe haven for investors, so demand remained high up to this point. It is this state of affair which has also pushed stock prices up as investors seek better yielding options than the bonds which now have high prices and low yields.

The Domestic Picture

U.S. Treasuries (TBT) (TLT) have not followed this trend yet, but there is no basis for indulging in American exceptionalism here. After all, U.S. Treasuries are seen as the safest of safe havens outside of gold (GLD). However, they are not immune from prices rising and yields falling as they have in Germany (EWG) and Japan (EWJ). And as nervousness globally rises - the U.S.-China trade dispute, Brexit, Middle Eastern issues - that safe haven could be placed in a similar position to its international counterparts.

One major sign of investor nervousness flared up in August 2019, when the yield curve for 10-Year Treasury Bonds (IEF) (TLH) and the 2-Year US Treasury Bond inverted. It was the first time such an inversion occurred since 2007, on the eve of the Great Recession.

Why is this an issue? Well, the longer your money is lent to a government, the greater the return you expect owing to the higher risk of government default. The yield curve inversion, however, results in the 10-Year bond yielding less than 2-Year bonds. The consequence of this is that investors are offered lower returns for lending over a longer time-frame than a shorter time-frame would yield. It suggests that lower economic growth is expected long-term, suggesting that a recession is coming.

Now, the yield curve inversion is not a cast-iron guarantee that a recession will occur - it may simply be an expression of investor nervousness. Bond prices have been affected by central banks over the past decade, and this may be having an impact on market behavior too. But I'd lean more towards the likelihood that recession is coming - when it comes is, of course, a question I cannot answer.

Why Consider U.S. Treasury Bonds?

So what is to be done? Are U.S. Treasury bonds still worth it? Well, while scope for future gains is limited at present and offered income is reduced, the scope for yield rises and price falls is much greater. Bond yields are unlikely to stay low forever, after all. However, this does mean that the bond markets are likely to see more volatility than is traditionally the case - an increase in bond yields can negatively impact investor capital, after all. If change does come, we do not now when, meaning yields could get lower. If growth and inflation remain stagnant, yields could stay low for quite some time.

I still think bonds remain an excellent way of diversifying an investment portfolio, as illustrated by The Permanent Portfolio. They still retain the property of providing shelter during more volatile economic times, and they are unlikely to ever become as volatile as shares likely will. So while they certainly should not be seen as an economic panacea, they should not be dismissed out of hand either.

Why The Vanguard Total Bond Market?

At this point, with that setting laid out, the case for the Vanguard Total Bond Market is clear. You are exposed to all U.S. investment grade bonds, with 43.9% of assets in Treasury bonds and securities. While corporate bonds, mortgage-based securities, and foreign bonds do have a place, they are outweighed considerably by short-term, medium-term, and long-term issues from federal government agencies.

With an expense ratio of 0.04% and a 2.75% yield, returns are only going to be solid, but this is not a get-rich-quick option. However, it is a low-cost means of getting exposure to the bond market, and a low-risk one too - the U.S. government is extremely unlikely to default on its issued debt, and as the bulk of this fund's exposure is to federally issued bonds, the returns are more certain, even if they are not eye-popping.

A breakdown of the fund's composition as of 09/30/2019 tells the tale:

Distribution by issuer Percentage of fund (%) Asset-backed 0.4 Commercial mortgage-backed 2.1 Finance 8.6 Foreign 4.8 Government mortgage-backed 21.7 Industrial 16.4 Other 0.1 Treasury/Agency 43.9 Utilities 2.0 TOTAL 100.0

The large amount of government bonds (43.9% of Treasury and Agency debt, 21.7% of government mortgage-backed debt: 65.6% total) should therefore be seen as encouraging, as should the minimal 4.8% of foreign bonds, given (as noted above) how reliable the former is and how unattractive the latter is.

In summary, while the bond market remains less enticing than the stock market at this time - domestically and internationally - exposure to bonds should not be discounted. And as a low-cost, low-risk way of gaining exposure to bonds, the Vanguard Total Bond Market fund is a decent mechanism for doing so.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.