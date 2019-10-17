Another Reason To Never Bet Against CSX: Q3 Earnings

I know I say this a lot, but I looked forward to the third quarter earnings release of CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX). This Florida-based railroad giant has been under fire lately as domestic shipments and economic growth in general took a deep dive in September after being in a downtrend since the end of 2018. Nonetheless, even though the company reported very weak transportation volumes, efficiency measures and buybacks saved the day. I would not short this stock with my enemy's money. Or to put it differently, CSX continues to be a good long-term investment. It's just important to find the right buying price in a very tough environment for cyclical investments.

Source: CSX

CSX Is Withstanding Macro Headwinds

Let's start by mentioning the most important number. Adjusted EPS reached $1.08 which is well above expectations of $1.01 and 3% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. Analysts were looking for a $0.04 decline compared to Q3 of 2018. So, not only did the company beat estimates, CSX even managed to avoid contraction in what I consider to be the toughest business environment since 2015.

Source: Estimize

When I mention a tough business environment, I am referring to the decline in leading indicators since the end of 2018, which I discussed in this article. In general, this means that one should expect weaker 'hard' economic data like manufacturing production, new orders, employment. All of this indicates that railroad companies should expect pressure on total shipments. It's fair to say that this is exactly what happened as you can see below.

CSX weekly shipments were down 5% on a 4-week average in week 41. This is 2 points above the 7% lows but another week of declines. According to this data, CSX was expected to report 6% lower volumes.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: CSX Corp.)

The good news is that total volume was down 5% instead of 6%. The bad news is that volumes were more or less down across the board. Total revenue was down 5% as well. The biggest declines came from coal as domestic utility volumes and export coal were a drag on volumes. Intermodal was down due to lane rationalizations according to CSX. Lower metals demand, primarily in steel, caused metals and equipment to decline, while lower natural gas liquids shipments were a drag on chemicals.

Source: CSX Q3/2019 Earnings Release

Overall, however, the company once again managed to avoid a decline of revenue per unit as better pricing turned out to be a tailwind once again. And speaking of a higher efficiency, the operating ratio declined from 58.7% in Q3 of 2018 to currently 56.8%. The 5% revenue decline was more than offset by an 8% decline in expenses. Especially 17% lower fuel costs and 12% lower materials, supplies and others turned out to be tailwinds. Labor also declined by 8%, while equipment and other rents were up 17%. Total train velocity improved by 0.3 miles per hour to 20.3 miles per hour, while the distributed power trains per day went up from 81 to 87. Note that both train velocity and distributed power trains per day changes are on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

So, thanks to these lower costs, operating income came in flat. When adding 15% higher interest expenses and slightly higher income tax expenses, one ends up with slightly negative earnings growth. However, thanks to the company's active buybacks, the share count was lowered from 854 million shares in Q3 of 2018 to currently 792 million shares. This 7.3% decline was more than enough to push up (adjusted) EPS into positive territory.

Outlook Matters

Let's talk about something that might be even more important than sales and earnings, and that's outlook. In the first quarter, I expected the company to lower guidance in the second quarter - which the company did. CSX was simply not able to maintain low-single digit sales growth. The company revised full-year sales growth lower to a 1% to 2% decline. The good news is that this outlook remained unchanged in the third quarter. At this point, the company's sales are down 1% on a year-to-date basis. In other words, the economy needs to quicken its decline right now to give CSX a chance. I believe guidance is achievable if things stay at current levels. CSX shipments are already slowly rebounding as the first graph of this article showed, which could continue if leading indicators refrain from diving any deeper.

Adding to that, the company is maintaining expectations of a sub-60% operating ratio on a full-year basis and sees significant remaining opportunities to further improve service and efficiency.

The Bottom Line

While I am writing this, CSX is up 4%. I have to agree with traders that this stock deserves some love after earnings. The company beat estimates in a very tough environment and was able to massively improve efficiencies across the board. CSX also maintained its guidance and could see further upside in case leading indicators stay where they are or go up. I believe this stock trading at 15.5x next year's earnings has room to run to at least $75 on the mid-term if the stock market, in general, is able to remain stable. Although I have been bearish on the economy, I never advise anyone to go short. Especially railroad companies are tough to short as the successful ones often manage to report better earnings thanks to lower costs.

Source: FINVIZ

Personally, I have been long CSX a few times over the past 3 weeks as a short-term trade only. At this point, I do not own any shares, and I am not planning to buy the stock long term. On a side note, see my Seeking Alpha bio if you want to know my long-term holdings. I think long-term investors who are long CSX should stay long. If you are not yet long, I think it is better to wait until the economy really starts to turn. It just gives you better odds and eliminates the risks of buying a post-earnings rally.

Either way, CSX should never be shorted, and I expect this company to pick up steam once the economy turns. Even if you are not long, this one deserves to be on your watchlist!

