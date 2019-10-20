A Few Reasons Why I Don't Think Housing Will Be A Big Economic Driver

This is good for single-family home REITs, which continue to have pricing power and whose portfolio of assets continue to appreciate.

Lower rates should drive housing activity, but we are in the latter stages of this cycle and I think the recent uptick is only temporary.

A decline in interest rates is supposed to be good for the economy - including housing - which has recovered from the 2008 recession, but at such a slow pace that it still has not reached the same level of activity witnessed at the peak. As the Fed has lowered rates, and with expectations of at least another 25 bps cut this month and another 25bps cut before the end of the year, the number of forecasts suggesting that housing was on the mend has increased. Meanwhile, builder confidence hit a yearly high in September, and the most recently released data on new home sales and existing home sales showed signs of life.

That’s good news for housing, but as for housing being the catalyst for an extended period of economic expansion, I’m not buying it yet. The thinking is that as mortgage rates decline, home buying increases. It makes intuitive sense, because as rates decline, home affordability improves, all else equal. The problem I see is that prices have increased too much for the recent decline in mortgage rates to have the needed influence on home buying.

I suggested recently that there would be a short-term spurt, but that over the long term it didn't make sense to me that housing would lead economic growth higher this late in the cycle. My opinion is contrary to what the market is thinking, apparently. Homebuilders got a big boost in late September and have been outperforming the S&P 500 by over 2% in the last 30 days, recently surpassing the broader Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE).

Compared to year-end 2018, the NAR’s Housing Affordability Index does confirm improvements in what the median family income could afford. In December 2018, the median-priced existing single-family home was $256,400, while mortgage rates were 4.99%. That and other variables resulted in an Affordability Index of 146.6, which was on the low end of the 2018 average of 155.3.

As of the end of August 2019, the Affordability Index is up to 160.4 - the highest the index has been since 2016. The index would be higher still if it weren't for the rapid rise in the median-priced home to $280,700. Even so, the ratio of payment to income is 15.6% - also the best (lowest) since 2016.

I can’t argue about the improving affordability of buying a house, but there are still several other factors that I think will put a limit to how quickly home buying could accelerate.

Homebuilders may be confident about the market, but reports still indicate a shortage of labor to build homes. I don’t care how confident you are about selling homes, if you can’t build them, you’re not going to sell them.

Inventory is still low. The inventory of homes for sale is still hovering around 6 months - not enough to keep prices down, which means lower rates are helping affordability but higher prices are pulling in the opposite direction.

Housing data spiked this past month to over 1.4 million permits and 1.36 housing starts, but it will take some time for that inventory to be available, and much of the increase was in multi-family, not single-family construction.

Mortgage originations totaled over $500 billion, of which over $350 billion was for purchases of existing homes. That’s as high as it’s been since mid-June 2007, but considering the median price of existing homes is up 22% since then, the dollar amount of mortgage originations for purchases is less impressive.

Mortgage originations don’t necessarily increase when rates are declining. Take a look at the decline in mortgage originations for purchases from 2007 to 2011 as mortgage rates declined. At least during this specific period, rates are declining because of economic weakness and we are starting to see some cracks in economic data that indicate a slowdown in growth - otherwise, the Fed would likely not be considering additional rate cuts. Even though mortgage originations have increased since 2012, mortgage rates have been range-bound, so it’s hard to say if the increase in originations was driven by lower rates or simply by bargain hunting that started after the Great Recession, when property prices were down 50% in some cities.

Both existing home sales and new home sales have improved recently, but both are still at levels that don’t give me much confidence of a boost to economic growth. New homes sales are barely back up to levels reached in 2017 and nowhere near the 2005-2006 peak.

Existing home sales have followed a similar trend and are also well below the pre-recession peak. The recent reading of 5.4 million? Barely higher than the February 2018 reading of 5.48 million.

Finally, despite mortgage rates declining to multi-year lows, they aren’t as low as they should be, based on where the 10-year US Treasury rate is. The spread between average mortgage rates and the 10-year treasury is as wide as it was in 2016. What kind of signal is that sending? If I were a consumer interested in buying a home, the talk of further rate cuts might lead me to consider it, but if those rate cuts are driven by slower economic growth, I might decide to wait. I certainly wouldn’t want to buy a home right before prices start declining. Even if the Fed is ahead of the curve in making sure the economic expansion continues, the thought of a slowdown could be a big disincentive for potential homebuyers.

REIT Implications

The performance of single-family home REITs has been driven in no small part by the rising costs of homeownership that has delayed home purchases for many would-be buyers. In addition to the demographic preferences of many millennials to live/work/play in urban centers, many just don't view homeownership as the "American Dream" like previous generations did.

So when prices declined after the Great Recession and even after housing stabilized, there was very little interest to buy a home. Some couldn't qualify for a mortgage, while others preferred not to take on what is likely to be the biggest liability they will ever have. Instead, an inordinate number of homes were being purchased by newly created single-family REITs, which still make up a small portion of the overall homebuying market but have very concentrated portfolios in specific geographic areas.

These single-family REITs are up 44% YTD, driven by high demand and increases in rental rates to a captive tenant base that sometimes doesn’t have many options. At some level of rent, the buy vs. rent analysis will eventually tilt to favor buying, but with all of the economic uncertainty, there is also a higher level of risk.

That’s why I’m not buying the housing recovery yet. I predicted there would be an uptick in the short term, but I believe we are too late in the cycle for housing to enter a prolonged recovery, especially since unemployment and mortgage rates can only go up from here. If they do go down further, however, it won’t be because of a favorable economic outlook. And if rates do decline on the premise that there is economic weakness, how many people would be willing to buy a house under those conditions?

I realize that market participants are searching for reasons to suggest that the stock market will continue to go up, but I’m not convinced that housing will be the catalyst some analysts are suggesting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.