Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended October 13, 2019

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of Opaxe, which can be found on their website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

1) Rook 1 uranium project in Canada

On October 9, Nexgen Energy (NXE) released the first batch of assay results for 20 holes from the Phase I feasibility-stage drilling program at its Rook 1 project, and the best interception was 36m @ 11.36% U3O8 from 564m in hole AR-19-225c1. This is equal to 4,730(AuEq.)m and included an interval of 12m @ 33.78% U3O8.

Rook 1 is a world-class uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan and is best known for the Arrow deposit:

In November 2018, the company released a PFS on the project, which significantly improved the project's economics compared to the PEA despite excluding inferred resources:

I think that NexGen's Arrow deposit is the most significant uranium discovery in the new century, and it can make the company the largest producer in the developed world.

The average life of mine all-in costs are just C$17.23 per pound, thanks to the extremely high grades. This makes NexGen one of the few uranium companies which can be profitable even at today's depressed uranium prices:

2) Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea

On October 8, K92 Mining (OTCQX:OTCQX:KNTNF) announced results from the continuing diamond drilling of the Kora North Extension of its Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea, and the best interception was 42.5m @ 7.98g/t Au, 25g/t Ag and 0.85% Cu from 69.31m in hole KMDD0176. This is equal to 394(AuEq.)m, and the hole was targeting the K1 vein.

Kainantu is located close to the Wafi-Golpu and Ramu projects in PNG:

K92 was listed in 2016, and I was considering investing in the company back then, as it had a large high-grade gold resource of more than two million ounces at an average grade of more than 11g/t AuEq. In 2015, the company bought the project from Barrick Gold (GOLD) for just $2 million plus $60 million in future payments if certain milestones are reached, such as producing more than a million ounces of gold over the next nine years. Barrick itself bought Kainantu for $141.5 million in cash in 2007 and spent around $100 million upgrading infrastructure and on other expenses, and an additional $41.3 million on exploration and expansion activities, including drilling 78,935 meters of core. The owner before Barrick spent another $80 million on development.

Kainantu currently has a resource of just over three million ounces of gold equivalent, most of which are in the inferred category.

The 2019 exploration target is 11-12.5mt at 8.5-10.5g/t Au and 1.25-1.35% Cu.

K92 expects to produce 72-80,000 oz AuEq in 2019 and 115-125,000 oz AuEq in 2020. The company plans to expand the mine, and the economics of the project look amazing:

Still, who bases expansion plans on inferred resources?

3) Bardoc Gold project in Australia

On October 8, Bardoc Gold posted RC drilling results from the El Dorado deposit at its Bardoc project, and the best interception was 28m @ 13.59g/t Au from 176m in hole KNC190079. This is equal to 381(AuEq.)m and included an interval of 6m @ 57.7g/t Au.

As you can see, the company has intersected several zones of gold mineralization below the current mineral resource at El Dorado.

Bardoc is located around 55 km from Kalgoorlie, and it includes several deposits, the most significant of which is Aphrodite:

At the moment, Bardoc Gold has just over three million ounces of gold across all of its deposits, just like K92:

El Dorado has just 393kt @ 1.6 g/t Au for 20koz Au, and I’m sure this number will grow fast, thanks to the latest drilling results.

Bardoc plans to deliver a pre-feasibility study in the first quarter of 2020.

Conclusion

I view NexGen's Rook 1 project as the best undeveloped large uranium mine in the world. It can be profitable even at today’s depressed uranium prices, and its economics are set to improve further. NexGen is in the middle of a 125,000-meter drill program and plans to release of a bankable feasibility study in the first half of 2020. Rook 1 is several years away from construction, so an investment in NexGen provides a good exposure to uranium without the risk of significant dilution, as the company won’t need funding soon. For example, NexGen is currently around two years behind on permitting compared to its neighbor Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCQX:OTCQX:FCUUF).

K92 released more good results from its Kainantu mine as it advances towards its expansion. However, I remain unconvinced about the prospects of this project, as it sounds too good to be true. The grades at Kainantu are very high, but the measured and indicated resources are just over 0.6 million ounces of AuEq.

Bardoc Gold has put together deposits with more than three million ounces near Kalgoorlie, and the new results from El Dorado look great. The company has so far drilled some 40,000 meters at its deposits in 2019, so several of them are set to grow in the near future. There are several mills near these deposits, and the company is exploring options for selling concentrate as part of its PFS. Bardoc Gold is listed on the ASX and its market cap is around A$130 million, which I think is a bit high at this stage.

