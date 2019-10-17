What Would It Take To Reach FIRE And Really Retire Early?

How much would one need to retire? What saving rate and investing rate of return would that retiree-hopeful need?

Is it truly reasonable to be able to expect to retire in the early 30's or 40's?

It's a cult-like community, the FIRE movement. The idea is that you sacrifice now to be able to save like Scrooge, invest every scrounged penny, and then you can enjoy the fruits of that penny pinching with an early retirement. A very early retirement is the goal of many. Many FIRE writers have the goal of retiring in their early 30's, or claim to have 'retired' in their early 30's.

For a list of these FIRE proponents, you might check out this link from Rockstar finance. Towards the top of most popular FIRE proponents lists you'll find the entertaining Mr. Money Moustache - a fellow Canadian.

Here's the link to that Moustachioed blog. The site owner Peter Adeney writes of financial independence through "Badassity".

Mr. Adeney and his wife retired in Colorado with a combined $600,000 investment portfolio with the goal to apply that 4% rule and live off of $24,000 per year.

Here's a more than interesting read on the life of Mr. Money Moustache in The New Yorker.

And of course for their investments they used low fee index-based portfolios. That investment approach is a sensible and common theme among those who sit around that CAMP FIRE.

Of course Mr. Adeney has gone on to fame and fortune thanks to his blog - he can afford some very expensive moustache wax and grooming kits. But he'd pass on that of course being the frugal type. It has been reported that his blog delivers hundreds of thousands of dollars of annual income. And perhaps that's a good thing. Raising kids and living off of annual income of $24,000 would be more than a challenge. Many would write that it would be near impossible.

And yes writing about the good life of early retirement can be more than good for the pocketbook. Here you can read of how Michelle of Making Cents of Money Earned $1.5 million by writing and blogging in 2018. She writes on how saving money and earning money changed her life. It appears that the earning money is trumping that saving part. As a popular Canadian personal finance writer offered to me ...

It will be tough for these rich bloggers to write about frugality with any sense of authority.

That would be akin to seeking coupon cutting savings tips from the Queen of England.

Are they really retired?

If you use the link I provided and then use Google to search deeper into the woods and that CAMP FIRE community you'll find that most or almost all of 'em are not retired at all. They are either professional bloggers, or they are writing about that journey to financial freedom. In the US, those bloggers are largely selling the dream, a dream that they personally have not yet reached, and may not reach at all.

That said, many have reached a certain level of financial freedom that allowed them to explore other work options. They have enough of a cushion from their frugality and good investment practices to be able to leave the cubicle and venture out to start their online businesses.

And on that cubicle reference you might check out Abandoned Cubicle. "Cubert" writes in sensible fashion and certainly admits that he and his wife will not retire, but have the freedom to semi-retire. And he's going to be more than busy 'working' on his real estate holdings and his blog. It might not be a full time job, that said it may require more hours than a 9 to 5 job. The difference is that Cubert won't be in a cubicle. He and his wife will be running their own show. Will they be retired? Semi-retired? Should we call them self-employed entrepreneurs?

Does it matter what we call them? These days, with so many designing their own working life it's more than tough to assign labels.

That's the opinion of popular Seeking Alpha author Mike, The Dividend Guy who left his cubicle that kept him busy as a financial advisor. Mike now has plenty of time to put family first and run his own show. He's designed his own working life that has more to do about life. It's about travel and family time and health - and largely it's based upon that FREEDOM.

Here's Mike with Retirement vs FIRE: You Got It All Wrong And Both Your Ideas Suck.

Here's my favourite bit from that post.

Some people are afraid to survive their portfolio, to lack of money at retirement. I’m dead scared to live an “okay” life.

And Mike frames that article proposition sensibly with …

In retirement and FIRE, the main currency is money. This is why they both suck. Why would you define your life around money? In lifestyle design, the main currency is time. You make a list of things you want to do and then you find ways to make time for them. It can be simple or expensive, it doesn’t matter. That’s not the point. The point is going to bed each evening and thinking “wow, today was an awesome day, I can’t wait for tomorrow”.

And I could not agree more. I had offered this up on Twitter last week. I personally did not have a money plan, I had a life plan. I still follow that life plan. When my life plan set the course in my 30's and 40's I would continually head off into periods of freelance and consulting so that I could have plenty of family time. I would continually cut my income in half. My recent venture also on the writing and blogging front meant cutting any income to the bone.

I will have to start over and build up that income over time. I'll admit to not being able to retire yet. My portfolio is only half-ready perhaps. On this podcast, I admit to being a kept man. You won't find me screaming/selling FIRE on my blog. That would be disingenuous.

So how much do you need to retire?

Once again that's a loaded question. And as Mike might offer it's full of baloney. If you're in your 20's or early 30's you have no idea what you need to retire. You don't know what life will bring, what your life will bring. You might still be trying to design your life, but you don't know what it will look like. And you don't know the price tag. But that doesn't matter.

Do enough of the big things right. There are so many wonderful messages and practices within the FIRE community and in the broader common sense personal finance writing and blogosphere. Manage debt, live beneath your means, save and invest with regularity in a low fee manner.

It should not be that difficult to find the monies to invest. You don't need to be incredibly frugal and skip packing a lunch to instead eat free samples at the grocery store. In fact, in this article I found $888,000 in your coffee.

It just takes common sense and consistency.

Could a 20-something really reach that goal to eventually retire in their early 30's? That would be a tough task. Let's give them 10 years to see what might happen.

Here's a 10 year period when the FIRE hopeful starts with $10,000 in 2006 and adds $2,000 monthly until the end of 2015. Yes, we'll move through a market cycle to bring risk and a market downturn into the picture. That said the rate of return is still a generous 7.4% annual. We invest in iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV).

The ending portfolio value is in the area of $424,000. Obviously that's not a portfolio that would enable any form of long term retirement.

If we extend the investment period to end of September 2019, and now we have a timeframe that is closer to 15 years that retiree hopeful now has over $775,000. And certainly that young investor could potentially boost that savings rate. Many write of saving 50% or more of annual income.

If we use that 4% rule that $775,000 might deliver $31,000 or more in gross annual income. Certainly one might lose a slice to the tax man as well.

That's not enough to provide perpetual income that includes the emergency fund and those well, those emergencies. Frugality cannot protect against life and life emergencies and the unexpected costs that happen in real life.

What does it cost to retire?

Here's an interesting post that shows what Americans actually spend in retirement, by State. Generally we're in the area of $60,000 - $70,000 annually. Obviously, we're looking at a portfolio that might be in the area of $1.5 million for starters. I think it would be dangerous for the current generation to think that they might live on half or less of what it took for their parents to retire and live.

You might experience a big bucket of cold reality that will extinguish that FIRE. Yes, reality might turn out to be that FIRE extinguisher.

But if you have a 10 year time horizon and can somehow find $8000 a month to invest, you might be able to reach that $1.5 million portfolio value. Of course, you'd also have to be a 'perfect' investor with incredible behaviour and a high risk tolerance level - meaning you simply smile when you see your portfolio get cut in half in a worse-case scenario.

And once again, taxation in the accumulation and decumulation stages may make the task even more of a challenge. One may need to invest more, and for a longer period. These are ballpark, back of the napkin considerations.

Why not follow your blogger friends?

Once again, most of the FIRE community are either semi-retired entrepreneurs or they have that goal in mind. Some will disclose, some will not.

If you build that portfolio to that $300,000 - $500,000 level that might give you enough confidence and enough of a buffer so that you accept the risk and then design your own life and work life. You don't have to be a blogger. There are endless ways to make money 'on the side'. We often call it a side hustle. We hear about the endless possibilities within the gig economy. As another option, perhaps your employer will allow you to work part time.

The point is you might have the freedom to venture out. Your portfolio picks up half of the tab. Your new ventures pick up the other half.

We don't have to race to the final retirement finish line. We might stop halfway, and stroll.

Mark Seed of myownadvisor calls it FIWOOT, Financial Independence Work On Own Terms.

Jonathan Chevreau simply calls it Findependence. That's some sensible and honest framing.

What does your version or vision of retirement look like?

How much do you think it takes to retire? Can one actually retire and live in a frugal manner, on a modest sum?

Is FIRE possible? What advice would retirees and successful early retirees offer up to these FIRE hopefuls? Thanks for reading. Thanks for your comments.

Author's note: Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know all tax implications and consequences. On the retirement front, I'd always suggest you contact a trusted financial advisor and retirement specialist. If you liked this article, please hit that "Like" button. Hit "Follow" to receive notices of future articles.

Dale

