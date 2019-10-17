Stryker: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Source

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of classic cyclical stocks. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they can still be subject to large swings in sentiment and can go through what I call "sentiment cycles." Recently, I have been adopting some of the techniques I've used with classic cyclicals and applying them to sentiment-driven cyclicals. Today's stock, Stryker (SYK) is one of those. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business/Shareholder returns. I then combine the CAGR estimates from Market Sentiment and Business/Shareholder returns to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. Currently, I consider an expected 10-year CAGR > 12% a "Buy," 4-12% a "Hold" and < 4% a "Sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I examine. Let's take a look at Stryker's historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year, even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate" and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns, but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical." For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into.

Every year since 1999 Stryker has grown its EPS. For me, this is good enough to place the company's historical earnings in the "secular growth" category, and on a scale of 1-8, I would rate Stryker a "1" in terms of historical EPS cyclicality.

For stocks ranked a "1," their price cycles are not usually explained as much by earnings fluctuations as they are by changes in market sentiment. In Stryker's case, with EPS this stable, it is appropriate to use a 10-year, full-cycle analysis (which focuses on earnings and sentiment) rather than the shorter-term, price-cycle-based analysis (which focuses on historical price cyclicality). So, using a 10-year, full-cycle analysis is what I will do.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around 2007, about a year before the last recession.

Stryker's current blended P/E is 26.52, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 18.99. If over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to 18.99 and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -3.28%.

Business/Shareholder Yield

There are four components to the business/shareholder yield: the dividend yield, the expected buyback yield, the portion of the earnings yield that the business keeps to reinvest itself, and the full-cycle earnings growth rate. Ultimately, the business/shareholder yield is going to be limited by the earnings yield, so let's take a look at that.

Data by YCharts

Stryker's forward earnings yield is currently +3.86%.

Since I'm using historical EPS estimates from F.A.S.T. Graphs for many of my calculations, I like to have a way to quickly check to see if a business is taking on debt (or already taken on debt) as a way to prop up those EPS numbers (often through stock buybacks). I like to look at free cash flow to equity/enterprise value yield in order to highlight potential problems. Looking at the longer-term chart typically also will show events like acquisitions, because there will often be a downward spike in the FCFE/EV yield. I tend to avoid stocks that have made bigger acquisitions or mergers and stocks that are borrowing money to buy back shares. So, this is a good, quick check for me to know whether I need to dig deeper or not.

Data by YCharts

Stryker's FCFE/EV yield is essentially zero right now and has mostly been under 4% since 2016. Since it's at zero I'm not going to bother to calculate this in the analysis, but it should be known that the estimate I'll arrive at based on the earnings yield is an optimistic number and the pessimistic return is somewhere between flat and 1%.

Personally, I don't really care how management chooses to allocate earnings, as long as how earnings are allocated isn't completely irrational. It is perfectly fine for me if a company takes its earnings and reinvests them in the business as long as it can do so successfully. And if the business is no longer growing much, I am satisfied with collecting a large dividend. Or, if the company's shares are cheap, I'm also happy with it buying back stock. Mostly what I care about is what the earnings yield is, and how much I can expect it to grow over the next 10 years so that I can estimate my likely return on the investment over that time frame.

Currently, 0.98% is coming back in the form of a dividend from Stryker. Let's see if we can expect something to come back in the form of a stock buyback.

Examining the buyback history serves two purposes. The first is, much like the dividends, we want to know as investors how our money is being allocated. If the stock price of the business is low, then buybacks are a very efficient way of returning money to shareholders, especially if they are paid for with earnings instead of borrowed money. If the stock price is high, then buybacks are not a wise use of funds, because the returns might be lower than an investor might be able to get if they received a dividend and invested in something else or if the business invested in itself. The worst case is when a business is borrowing money to buy back expensive shares. I usually avoid businesses that are doing this, and I consider the practice a flashing warning sign that management's interests are not aligned with shareholders.

Second, since I use long-term EPS trends in order to estimate earnings growth, I want to know how much stock was repurchased over the last cycle so that I can back out those stock repurchases when making my earnings growth estimates.

Data by YCharts

Stryker has reduced its shares outstanding by about -8.29% this cycle. I'll back these share repurchases out of my EPS growth estimates later on in the analysis.

Next, I want to check the more recent 3-year and 1-year buyback trends in order to estimate what sort of buyback yield we might expect over the next cycle.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Investors shouldn't expect much in the way of a buyback yield going forward. Currently, Stryker pays out about 1/4 of its earnings in the form of a dividend and it keeps about 3/4ths for itself to reinvest in the business. Most of that appears to go toward acquisitions.

Since I am interested in how much money Stryker might be earning over the next 10 years, I also want to take into account any additional earnings from EPS growth that might occur over this time period. I'll estimate that by looking at the previous cycle, in this case, measured from 2007 through 2019, and I'll remove the effects of stock buybacks. When I do the math on that, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of +10.50%, which is a very good growth rate.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Stryker's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $3.86 per year, and that amount would grow at +10.50% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $169.38, and that translates to a +5.41% 10-year CAGR.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment or business/shareholder returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, Stryker will produce a -3.28% CAGR. If the business/shareholder yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce a +5.41% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +2.13%. This is significantly below the 4% threshold I use for a "Sell" rating, so Stryker is currently a "Sell" for me.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

Since I think Stryker is a good business but is simply priced too high, it's worth looking at the odds of the price falling to a level where we could buy it near its average P/E ratio if we sell at today's levels versus what we might miss out on by rotating out of the stock at today's prices.

The first step of this process is to see during how many years over the past two decades that Stryker has traded below its average P/E of $18.99, and at some point during each year in 9 out of the past 20 years, you would have had a chance to buy the stock below its average P/E. The most recent year the P/E traded that low was in 2016. So, it doesn't seem unreasonable to me to think that during the next economic slowdown, or perhaps even before then, Stryker's P/E will fall at least to that 18.99 level. (During the last recession, the P/E fell below 12.) If the company's P/E contracts from its current multiple of 26.52 to 18.99 while earnings are held steady, the price would drop about -28%.

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use F.A.S.T. Graphs' forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. What I want to know is, if the stock reverts to the mean in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy the stock at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

Forecasting out 2-3 years to the end 2021, including dividends, we can expect to add $55.90 to Stryker's current price. That gives us a price estimate 2-3 years from now of $268.56 using today's 26.52 P/E ratio. If the stock price at that point reverts to its mean, it would lose about -28% of its value and produce a price of $184.72, which is below the stock trades at today. So, even if we were to go over two years before the stock price reverts to its average P/E ratio and assume the analysts' growth expectations between now and then are correct, we would still probably get a chance to at least get back to even on the stock. If a correction were to start tomorrow, however, we could expect to lose over -28% of today's price. And if we were to have a recession, we could expect Stryker's price to fall about -50% from today's levels (which it has done on four occasions since 1980).

For these reasons, I don't see much opportunity risk in rotating out of Stryker stock today.

Long-Only Rotational Strategy Suggestion

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV, RSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.