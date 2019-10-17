Bond Market History: When The Yield Curve Un-Inverts

A look at over 50 years of history suggests that, in the more modern disinflationary era, a recession could still begin during the next 6 months.

Introduction

After very briefly inverting in late August, the 10-year vs. 2-year treasury spread is back to normal. Further, the 10-year vs. 3-month treasury spread, which inverted briefly in March and then consistently since May, also returned to a positive slope last week. What, if anything, does that tell us about the chances or timing of a recession? That’s what I examine below, additionally examining the Fed funds vs. 2-year and 3-year spread as a proxy for the "Fed funds futures" model recently advocated by some members of the regional Fed staff.

The raw data

Regular followers know that I prefer a “just the facts, ma’am” approach, with a minimum of opinion, since when clear, the numbers tend to speak loudly for themselves. With that in mind, let me start with two graphs, showing the 10-year vs. 3-month spread (blue), 10-year vs. 2-year (3-year before 1982) (red), and 2-year minus Fed funds (3-year before 1982) (gold). The first covers the period of 1959 through 1982, and the second from 1982 to the present. As we’ll see, there are some significant differences between the two time periods:

The 3-year is used in the earlier graph because the government did not begin to issue 2-year treasuries on a monthly basis until 1974, whereas 3-year treasuries were issued for decades before. Here is a graph of each versus the Fed funds rate since 1974 to show that there is no material difference in terms of the timing of their inversions:

One noteworthy difference between the “Fed funds vs. short-term” inversions versus the other two is that the Fed funds/short-term inversions almost always both start earlier and end later, as we’ll explore below.

To move beyond the squiggles of the above graphs, below are two charts, showing (1) when each measure of the yield curve in-inverted versus the start of each recession, and (2) how long before the end of each recession:

Recession Date 10-year minus 2- (3-) year Treasury 10-year minus 3-month Treasury 2- (3-) year Minus Fed Funds 1970 -8 -2 -6 1974 -12 -11 -15 1980 -4 -5 -18 1982 -4 -2 -2 1991 3 6 5* (-6) 2001 2 1 -3 2008 6 4 -5 Year Recession End 1970 3 10 6 1974 4 5 2 1980 3 2 -1 1982 3 14 14 1991 11 14 13* (2) 2001 9 8 5 2008 25 23 14

Note: * = 2nd inversion during recession.

Negative numbers mean months after the beginning/end of a recession.

In case it isn’t apparent in the chart above, there are important differences in how all three of the measures of the yield curve behaved in the inflationary era before 1983 and the disinflationary era since. To cut to the chase:

Both spreads employing the 10-year bond continued to be inverted well into the recessions of the inflationary era (by 5 to 7 months), but had in-inverted by an average of 4 months before the onset of the last three recessions. The 10-year vs. 2- (or 3-) year spread in-inverted only 3 months before the end of each recession before 1983, but in-inverted between 9 and 25 months before the end of the three recessions since 1983. The 10-year vs. 3-month spread has a somewhat similar history, having in-inverted an average 8 months before the end of the recession before 1983 but an average of 15 months for the three since then. By contrast, with the sole exception of 1991, the 3-year (or 2-year) vs. Fed funds spread has remained inverted after a recession began (and in the case of 1991, re-inverted during most of that recession), although the period of continued inversion lasted much longer during the inflationary era, an average of 10 months vs. a 1-month average during the three since. Similarly, the 3-year (or 2-year) vs. Fed funds spread only 2 months before the end of recessions up through 1980. Beginning with the 1981-82 recession, that period has lengthened to 12 months (although during the 1991 recession, there was a re-inversion).

One final note: the Fed funds model appears more consistent than the other two in how it handles the “false positives” of 1966 and 1998, when one minor adjustment is made. The below graph of the Fed funds vs. 3-year Treasury spread (which adds +1.0% to the spread) shows that since 1961, any inversion of less than -1.0% has resulted in a slowdown only. Only inversions of greater than -1.0% have resulted in recessions:

Note that this year the worst the Fed funds vs. 3-year inversion has gotten is -0.62%, so as of now the Fed funds inversion model strongly suggests that this is a slowdown only, not a prelude to a recession.

Conclusion

The raw data strongly suggests that the way the yield curve has behaved since 1982 is significantly different from how it behaved through 1980 in that inversions across the board tend to end earlier in the cycle: before rather than during a recession for both measures employing the 10-year bond, and later versus earlier during a recession for the Fed funds model.

If the present occasion is not a “false positive,” then the 10-year models suggest that if a recession begins, it might not do so until late winter, and could end anywhere from autumn 2020 until the end of 2021! In other words, by no means does the un-inversion sound an “all clear” signal. By contrast, the adjusted “Fed funds” model, which has been perfect since the 1960s, suggests that there won’t be a recession at all.

