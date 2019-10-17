Siemens: A Small Update Going Into The End Of FY19

I review 3Q19 and look ahead at FY19 and where we may go in 2020.

Following a slump in the share price, the company is on its way up again. The recent positivity in trade talks should affect the share price.

Disclosure: I own the Frankfurt-listed ticker "SIE".

In my last article on Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), "Siemens Looks Forward - Successful Q2 And New Positives", I posited a neutral stance despite an excellent 2Q19. It seems that my stance wasn't neutral enough, however, as a more general decline dragged Siemens down with it shortly after. The company has, since that decline, reported 3Q19 however, and the latest quarterly report was a somewhat reassuring experience - at least for the long-term investor and in terms of certain segments.

Let's see why.

3Q19 - Growth Despite Hardship

The third quarter, in part, continued the positive tendencies of the second, albeit with a bit more headwind primarily due to macro-related order softness. However, Siemens showed results in its capital management ambitions in several key segments, which meant that despite slumping order numbers and segment revenues, free cash flow actually showed improvement and certain indices do give promises of future improvement.

The company's Mobility (MO) segment provided a strong order growth of 18%, with 140 bps margin improvements - now 23 quarters in a row. The backlog at this point is €33 billion.

The Gas & Power (GP) spinoff is on track, although the segment recorded declining orders, margins, and slightly lower revenues.

Smart Infrastructure grew both orders and revenues, with investments into IoT.

Digital Solutions (DI) benefitted from excellent capital management to provide 18% FCF improvements but saw a somewhat declining revenue and order due to macro. Margin impact was significant due to investments in company projects, such as MindSphere and unfavorable mix/volume.

The strategic companies of Healthineers and Gamesa provided significant order increases of 13% and 42% respectively, with revenue bumps as a result.

Thus far, FY19 has been a good year despite macro headwinds. Siemens isn't as positive anymore, however, because of the deterioration of the short-cycle business climate.

As we've seen over the past few quarters and years, including the Healthineers (OTC:SEMHF) IPO, Siemens intends to structure itself as more of a holding company as opposed to an industrial conglomerate. This is further confirmed by the company's now intended spinoff of the Gas & Power segment. Previous spinoffs from Siemens have been, among others, Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNF), which I hold, and Osram (OTCPK:OSAGF). Let's also not forget the company tried to M&A the Mobility segment by merging it with French company Alstom SA (OTCPK:ALSMY), an aim which initially failed.

Now, this forward aim notwithstanding, 3Q19 was considered somewhat acceptable for the company. Siemens is on track with regard to its Vision2020 goal.

The 3Q19 results, however, were heavily affected by the contributions of non-core Siemens divisions, such as Gamesa and Healthineers. While somewhat part of Siemens, we still need to get used to the potential future structure of the company, which will lack some of the appeal of a more diversified industrial conglomerate.

(Source: 3Q19 slides)

In Siemens' core, Mobility and Smart Infrastructure (very modestly) were the primary positive drivers during the quarter, with GP and DI actually weighing things down somewhat on several metrics. The positive mobility segment, however, is well on track to deliver the goals set. The cash flow negative during the quarter by the delayed order acceptance of the ICE4 train, which affected payments. Payments will be back to normal during 4Q19, and the warranty problem/reworking concept is the responsibility of Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF). Siemens Mobility will not be affected.

(Source: 3Q19 slides)

Looking to SI, measures to improve working capital in the Smart Infrastructure business haven't been realized as of yet, leading to disappointments in cash flow metrics. This also impacted margins somewhat, with top line growth originating due to revenue growth in low-voltage products and distribution systems.

(Source: 3Q19 slides)

The poor performance in revenue/orders for GP was primarily comparative - the previous year included a sizeable large project in Egypt. Siemens saw positivity here due to continued margin contributions from the segment service business. Perhaps more importantly, agreements with the unions involved are on track, and the company expects to book related severance charges for €200 million going forward. The work to separate the segment continues. Work to improve the efficiency/productivity of the segment continues, with another €500 million expected.

The company also points to successes in projects and ambitions which, by their nature, can be considered potentially volatile or politically risky, such as the building of a power plant in Iraq. The overall political macro also still affects the performance in more traditional Siemens segments, such as machine-building and automotive.

We'll see if we can expect the lightening of the trade conflict to impact positively on future results. What is important to remember, however, is that the Chinese automotive slowdown predates the more significant trade conflict between US/Asia, and may continue despite this. Siemens is known for automation technologies as well - this too declined across the board, with the singular exception of the US market.

Guidance Update and Review

During early 2019, Siemens expected a favorable short-cycle business climate to make certain that the business during 2019 would report very positive numbers. This has changed.

While the company does confirm its financial expectations for the fiscal, expected moderate revenue growth is affected. Siemens expects a continued book-to-bill ratio of >1.0X and the company expects margins of 11-12% excluding expected severance charges.

Basic company net EPS is expected to be in the €6.30-7 range, driving the payout ratio to somewhere between 54% and 60% going forward, not including dividend growth.

So, while the company is overall positive on 3Q19, and it has some reasons to be, it's also at the same time inherently obvious that some of the short-term guidance given for 2019, in particular in smart infrastructure and digital industries, has not materialized as the company expected. Some are seeing this as a bit of a questionable issue - perhaps indicative of a structural problem related to the old, centralized way of doing things at Siemens, and something that needs to be addressed.

Not only that, peers and competitors are, in fact, performing far better (including Rockwell Automation (ROK) and Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF)). On the flip side, Siemens is also in the midst of a restructuring and in the starting phase of a new product cycle. It is convinced regarding improved margins during 3Q19.

The company also sees fundamental improvements to margins and results in several of its segments - this is something we need to check back on when the quarterly report is released.

Thesis Update

First of all, despite the volatile share price history, I don't see any reason to update my stance or view at this point. Siemens remains purchasable at the correct price, and I extended my position somewhat during the dip. I remain at a "neutral" stance, however, for several reasons.

The potential short-term impact of spinning off further businesses is likely to not be insignificant in terms of overall complexity and share price development.

The company sees the potential for further industry softness for >12 months in digital industries, and given the recent underperformance, this is likely.

Despite management claims, I consider it likely that there are underlying issues that will continue to impact quarterly results and the short-term perspective until Vision2020 is fully realized and once the company has gotten a handle on things.

However, at the same time, I remain a long-term Siemens bull because:

The company's foundation is very much intact, and most of its businesses are profitable.

The spin-offs have been successful.

Siemens' market penetration, recent softness notwithstanding, is very strong and global.

The potential shareholder return for buying at low historical valuations is significant at what I perceive to be comparatively low risk.

This means that my continued view on this industrial conglomerate slowly transforming more into a holding company-type business is positive. I wouldn't go so far as to call it especially buyable at the current recovered share price, however.

The current yield isn't exactly bad. 3.88% to buy Siemens is actually good, from a historical perspective - and one can't fault anyone for investing at this time. In fact, I know several who have as recently as last week.

Still, I consider other sectors and companies to currently be a more attractive investment opportunity than Siemens. This also has to do with my current exposure, which is at a "full" position. In order for me to accept more at this time, the valuation would have to creep down. At guided earnings, current valuation comes to around 14 times earnings, going by the higher end of EPS guidance of €7/share. During the latest slump, you could pick Siemens up for 12 times earnings - which is around where I slightly increased my position. From a peer-based comparison, Siemens is cheap, but as reviewed in the article, others are actually doing better than the company at this time.

I'd argue you'd want a somewhat better valuation than today in order to cushion some of the macro factors and risks involved. As I said, there are better opportunities out there today. This is also the reason why I remain at a "Hold" and guide toward purchases below €90/share.

Recommendation

As a result of an acceptable but risk-indicating 3Q19, I remain at a "Hold" despite share price drops bringing the current price to ~€98/share. I argue that you want to wait for prices below <€90/share before buying more Siemens stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIEGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.