Northern Star Resources Limited's (NESRF) CEO Stuart Tonkin on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bill Beament - Executive Chairman

Stuart Tonkin - Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Gurner - Chief Financial Officer

Mike Mulroney - Chief Geological Officer

Michael Slifirski - Credit Suisse

Daniel Morgan - UBS

David Radcliffe - Global Mining Research

Sophie Spartalis - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Matthew Frydman - Goldman Sachs

There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Bill Beament, Executive Chairman. Please go ahead.

Bill Beament

Good morning, and thanks for joining us. On today's call, we have Chief Executive, Stuart Tonkin; and our CFO, Ryan Gurner; and our Chief Geological Officer, Mike Mulroney. Today's September quarter results follow up on a strong business that is in great shape and also serves to highlight the operational success we're having at our Pogo operations and I'd like everyone on the call to ensure that they have access to the Pogo Operational Update we released this morning and Stu will run through this in more detail later. But I'll touch on some of the key points I feel are worth noting.

Although we said that Pogo has the potential to be Northern Star's next standard [ph], our more in-depth analysis at today's results shows the potential and significant progress we are making towards that statement as evidenced by a number of key operational improvements. Progress at Pogo this quarter has seen a 26% increase from the June quarter in development meters to an average about 1300 meters per month and counter [ph] advance rates are well on the way to the targeted 1500 meters per month which will sustain an [indiscernible] of 1.3 million tonnes per annum.

Stoping tonnnes also lifted to 37% of the total ore tonnes mark at the quarter up from 33% in the June quarter with a record too in the month of September of over 32,000 tonnes to 8.6. This is tracking as planned, so the target rate of 60% of ore tonnes coming from stoping activities. In terms of head grade for the quarter it is worth highlighting that we achieved a grade of 5.7 is not reflected at the life of mine grade, but impacted by mining a higher ratio of developmental versus stoping and processing of lower grade material as a supplement to fill the excess mill capacity.

Grade will improve as the new mining areas are accessed and multiple stoping tonnes are brought on line. In fact for the quarter if we remove this low grade material the average head grade rises to 8.5 [ph] per tonne.

For the attendees of the recent site tour out to Pogo, one of the key parts of the tour was highlighting the difference between some of their new working areas versus some of the older mining areas. The increase in material movement and productivity is due to a lot of hard work, but also some smart miners of the team at Pogo.

It is also worth highlighting on the cost front that while we are being sustaining and figure is elevated per ounce, the operational physical cost spent mining basis is performing to budget and at a much lower monthly spend than previous owners. The substantial increase in underground material movement, mine development rates and stoping tonnages are key pillars of the expansion strategy and to transitioning this mine to one of the most profitable assets in our portfolio.

Another pillar is exploration. There is no point in increasing mine rates without having the inventory to support it sustainably. We've enjoyed huge success on this front. After just a year of ownership we've established the job results of nearly 6 million ounces and our main reserve of 1.5 million ounces. And we've also made the [indiscernible] Goodpaster discovery immediately along strike from the Pogo mining area. The results at Goodpaster are absolutely to high grade mineralization as being intersected repeatedly over 2.3 kilometer strike and down to 500 meters of depth and it remains open in all directions.

The combination of this exploration success in the mine and regionally and the strong progress we made in the switch to stoping resulted in the decision to invest US$30 million expanding the processing plant from 1 million tonne per annum to 1.3 million tonne per annum and due for completion in early 2021. Along with the new mining method, the expansion will drive further scale and enable us to capitalize on the size and strength of the gold system at Pogo.

Turning the attention to our Australian assets and the performance of our Jundee operations has been exceptional. It is a T1 gold mine by any definition, by either production cost, mine life, location or [indiscernible]. I was on site at Jundee couple of weeks ago and as someone who has seen and worked a lot of gold mines as both contractor and an owner over many years I can confidently cite it is virtually impossible to find fault with Jundee.

The people working at that mine are outstanding operators. In my view they are as good or better than you'll find anywhere else in the world. Stuart Tonkin will now take us through the operations at Pogo and Australian in more detail.

Stuart Tonkin

Thanks Bill. So if we can turn to the presentation for the Pogo update, I'll now provide context to how certain [ph] the Pogo operation is delivering the foundation of a long life Tier 1 asset. The Pogo September quarterly result does not reflect significant progress they made to establish the necessary platform to deliver sustained production for the long term.

On Slide 3 of the presentation, the quarterly [ph] update, leading development physicals required access to new production fronts has been steadily increasing as seen in the chart. A sustained level of 1500 meters per month will enable sufficient new stoping areas to make 65,000 stope tonnes per month target. With the new fleet now commissioned and continued signing of the U.S. staff and the latest technology machines, we have built the 1400 meters per month and the month-to-date we are at the 1500 meter development run rate.

To haul off this progress this equates to 76% performance uplift in six months since the new fleet arrived. The split of the waste and ore development reflects the infrastructure to build developed inventory to sustain future production from multiple stoping fronts to meet the 1.3 million tonnes per annum. This parallels the approach successfully implemented at Jundee and Kalgoorlie to grow production there.

So the next Slide 4, we see the increasing contribution of long haul stoping ore for the mill to blend. This is the key strategy to reduce mining costs through this changed mining method away from jumbo dependent [indiscernible]. As our development access is new stoping fronts we can commence the stoping activity and this is growing quarter-on-quarter as shown in these charts. We're halfway there to the desired target of stoping volumes with the September stoping at 32,000 tonnes at 8.6 grams per tonne, which is really contributing 37% of the lower tonnes mined in that month. Continued growth of stoping activity is the key to delivering production and cost guide in FY 2020 which is weighted to the second half of the year.

So the next Slide 5, shows the breakdown of grade by ore source and given we have been mining constrained we have fed economic low grade material to supplement development and stoping ore. This low grade material will be displaced as we lift stoping performance and the milled grade will again reflect reserve grade of 7.5 grams per tonne.

The final slide represents the growth in mining physical supply just for the calendar year-to-date, something we are very proud of. The total underground material movement which titles all ore and waste has increased 52% over the nine months under our management. This final chart is evidence of the significant efforts been made by the Pogo team and their acceptance of the proven Northern Star strategy to secure a broad page [ph] for Pogo.

Now I'd like to turn to the Australian operations and at Kalgoorlie operations there was also 16% increased investment in development meters as we built the new Moonbeam underground at Kundana which established and capital access is piped from pipes from underground and the Moonbeam pit is progressing well to access Moonbeam for high production.

At Kundana the stoping grade was lower as we trialed hanging ore sources higher up in the mine and we remain selective on these tertiary sources to review the bulk extraction method for the Kundana region. This lower grade quarter lifted Kalgoorlie's operational ore and sustained costs.

The HBJ underground is providing opportunity for extensions in the North ore zone and improved grade and continues to contribute meaningful cash flow to that Southern Tenement region. Kalgoorlie [ph] out license saw 73,616 ounces for the quarter. For Jundee, we delivered a continued high performance and as Bill spoke about was a 26% increase in development physicals quarter-on-quarter and major hole life on the Invicta development achieving a world record of 754.3 meters of development in the month of August with a single jumbo crew.

This is a major credit for the bank [ph] and Northern Star team to continually reset the bar higher and demonstrate industry leading performance. High productivity is coupled with continued stoping performance maintained the underground mining rate greater than 2 million tonnes per annum. That's either double the mining rate that we inherited this asset at five years ago. And we are also reflected in the impressive sustaining cost of AUD995 an ounce for the quarter.

The Ramone open pit continued mining through the quarter to supplement milling feed, but we also had built stockpiles, future stockpiles there has been no constraint. Jundee sold 81,427 ounces for the quarter.

I'd now like to pass to Ryan to discuss the financials. Thanks.

Ryan Gurner

Thanks Stu. Good morning everyone. I'm pleased to be able to present to you some of the key financial aspects of the company's September quarter results. During the quarter the company sold 184,000 ounces at an average realized gold price of 3020 [ph] per ounce at a cash cost of 1170 [ph].

Moving to the cash flow waterfall chart from [indiscernible] which provide an overview of cash and investment movements for the September quarter and the generation of A$100 million to operating cash flow and A$29 million in underlying free cash flow which of course is just the working capital movement in the company and equity investments.

In Australian the company invested a total of A$57 [ph] million in capital and A$70 million [ph] in exploration during the quarter. Of the A$57 million in capital spent by the company, A$17 [ph] million was invested at Pogo, where the development advance work is realized at 26% increase in total development meters from the preceding June quarter, which will provide the platform for new production areas this year.

[Indiscernible] this infrastructure investment remain to increase productivity of operations and a further capital investment of A$4 million was spent establishing vent and pumping infrastructure access to support the establishment of new mining areas.

At Jundee decline in lateral development investment increased in the September quarter which will open up future stoping areas along with lot of capital investment and due draws for future [indiscernible] river license. Moonbeam takes on development and part development were the investment for Kalgoorlie operations along with resource definitions going on at [indiscernible] primarily focused on the Sims side.

Exploration investment for the quarter was $17 million with approximately half the spend focused on service drilling at Australian Goodpaster project at Pogo. The majority of the balance of spend related to resource targeting at [indiscernible] prospects at South Kalgoorlie and Kundana. With the solid contribution from the mine, Jundee mine is just over 105,000 ounces during the quarter and sold 81,427 ounces at a cash cost per ounce of 770 and an all in sustaining cost of 985. At the end of the quarter, Jundee had 53,000 ounces in stock piles and [indiscernible].

Kalgoorlie [ph] pricings mined just over 78,000 ounces and sold 73,616 ounces at cash cost of 1200 and all in sustaining cost of 50 and 42. The higher cost realized were in part due to lower than anticipated grade at Kalgoorlie and lower mined tons at EKJV, but which were expected to restore. Additionally, planned maintenance at Kalgoorlie and Jubilee processing plants combined with increased development and progress safety rule operations to bring stoping areas into the mine plant also contributed to higher costs during the quarter. The operating costs at Kalgoorlie are expected to trend low for the remaining of the year.

During the September quarter, Pogo gold operations recorded an all in sustaining cost per ounce sold of [indiscernible]. The higher costs related impact to the investment on [indiscernible] and lateral capital development with 1300 meters advanced [ph] to the quarter representing 399% increase from the prior quarter.

The mining method transition continues to advance with the percentage of long haul stoping tonnes to develop and tonnes rising to 37% during the quarter. [Indiscernible] funds to rescheduling and servicing of various bonds and Pogo's total site costs excluding exploration, coke location and also move average US$19.4 million per month over the September quarter.

For the quarter, the company sales [indiscernible] 312,000 ounces and 936 and 22.5 thousand ounces at US$1277 which indicatively represents 87% [ph] of production over the company's three years policy term profile.

I will now hand over to Mike who will discuss exploration.

Mike Mulroney

Thanks Ryan, and good morning everyone. The Group's exploration activity for the quarter encouraged with an expanded exploration program committee at Jundee and the ongoing focus on Pogo.

Starting at Pogo, the underground diamond drilling continued throughout the quarter with seven rigs now operational and the final rig in the new fleet commissioning as we speak. The underground reserve definition of extension drilling continues to record excellent intersections from the extensions to all known systems within the mine.

As recently announced, the surface exploration drilling was focused on the Goodpaster project area which moved on drill rigs in operations from the road and helipad positions. The Goodpaster project is considered the continuation of the main Pogo mineralized trend and Northern Star has rapidly advanced exploration drilling in this area, with mineralized intersections now known to extend over a strike distance of 2.3 kilometers. Mineralisation occurs in a series of stacked flat-dipping designs of the Liese-type and steeply dipping which is the Northern [indiscernible].

In addition to the recently announced drilling results, drilling is continued to return further significant intersections [indiscernible] and which recorded multiple intersections including [indiscernible] 598.7 grams to 2.7 meters or 6 grams and 4.5 meters or 21 grams per tonne down the hole. This significant quantity of assets are outstanding for this project and we expect further results to be available in the near future.

Returning to the Slide at Jundee, the underground diamond drill fleet is now increased to 14 rigs with an expanded focus on exploration drilling within the mine at [indiscernible]. The five rigs focused on exploration actually early results were recorded from the Lyons South area and the southern [ph] Invicta Gap with significant extensions to the Deakin, Cardassian and Hughes mineralization again to emerge. Rig drilling in Jundee are actually drilling prospects surrounding the new Ramone open pit and [indiscernible] trends at Tosh, Cornell and Barrett prospects.

Switching to [indiscernible] at Kanowna Belle the underground diamond drilling play focused on the upper levels of the mine to continue to expand the strongly mineralized structures on the Sims and Troy trends across A, B and C Block areas. Based on the mine area exploration has now commenced on several prospect areas targeting untested zones of mineralization within these hanging wall structures in the Kanowna Belle area.

Regionally across the Carbine, the surface diamond drilling at the Phantom pit successfully outlined extensions to the Phantom trend together with significant new, parallel hanging wall zones containing visible gold mineralization, while aircore drilling extended at the start of the Eremenco mineralized trend by 450 meters.

Moving now to Kundana, the extension underground drilling at Pope John and Xmas has achieved results within expectations with exploration drilling from the depth potential within the Xmas and Millennium deposits.

Exploration across EKJV mining complex was focused entirely on extension of resource definition programs into the new Falcon trend located midway between Pegasus and the Raleigh mines with continued strong results.

At South Kalgoorlie, in-mine exploration continues to extend the north trend and has outlined a new parallel mineralized footwall trend and the real excitement has come from the regional activities. [Indiscernible] results from the surface diamond drill hole at the trial prospect trying to get repetitions of the Falcon mineralized [indiscernible] the corridor [indiscernible] 35.4 meters and 70.77 grams at times all including 4.36 meters of ore at that time.

[Indiscernible] strong visual indications of mineralization with many exciting excellent results [indiscernible]. Further moving to Samphire drilling is extended the significant mineralization located beneath the Samphire open pit with all holes intersected discrete zones of significant quartz-sulphide mineralization in the targeted host gabbro intrusion. [Indiscernible] are still pending through this program at the end of the quarter. Additional RC drilling programs are in progress to the north and south of their competing area Samphire looking to the key license of the surplus mineralization.

Finally at Tanami regional geophysical turbines and aircore drilling continued across the [indiscernible] in line in the quarter and extension assay drilling program commenced at the Ripcord deposit located in the southeast of the Groundrush mining area within the Central Tanami joint venture.

I will now return it to the moderator for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Michael Slifirski from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Michael Slifirski

Good morning, thank you. Few quick ones from me please. I mean, first of all the Kanowna Belle grade issue that you encountered during the quarter, could you be little bit more descriptive of what that was, is that a dilution issue or is it a reconciliation issue, was there a sort of lack of drilling? Just want to understand perhaps the way, if it is what was on the – an impact on the September quarter.

Stuart Tonkin

Yes, look, Michael, Stuart here. So look, we are taking some of that hanging wall designs, yes with obviously morning up in the IBC [ph] lots I mean still drilling and forming our view of both tertiary sources and tertiary structures that sit off the large lode [ph]. So we are basically bottoming out the areas and bringing up samples of those. We've done it in these quarters in previous quarters in the same way that the guides reconciled and we try to campaign, know that sort of we get a good reconciliation on those sites. We thought it would obviously it would make an acceptable guide and yes through the month we did some 2.5 that clearly probably done make what the metrics are, but they lost lot areas in the morning and basically campaigned knowing to get those out. The bulk of it, the bulk of the ideas [indiscernible] and we're really going to test that [indiscernible] for the future of kind of Kanowna for the longer term.

Michael Slifirski

Yes, that's helpful, thank you. Particularly with respect to where Ramone and the strategy there mining more than you process, what's that about, is that just about efficiency of mining or is it to provide a stockpile in case of issues and I just really trying to understand why you mine more than you actually need?

Stuart Tonkin

Yes, so the original decision on the Ramone go ahead we were mining from the underground about 1.6 million tonnes per annum and it was much broader there and supplement to about 700,000 tonnes of [indiscernible], yes and mine that right and manage to know that a couple of years, we've got the rights, so you get it out and get money and the more productive you are, you are out of the bet and you are rightly going to keep, because no point and there is no guidance flowing down the contractor to mine that and given cash flow balance you have to turn revenue.

However we're getting a good, you know right and start hauling that material site. If you credit for the underground payment it is a good problem to have, so they've obviously lifted the underground mining right net up, that [indiscernible] income per annum, which means we're pulling high grade underground material as opposed to the low grade material. So it's kind of fixed out the business price for Ramone. We still look at those two options, we've originally used toll treatment, we’ve also looked at upgrades capital required at Jundee to upgrade the plant, but we want sustainable feed not just doing those capital upgrades for single stockpile. So yes, that's why we keep mining, stockpiling, we'll have those contained ounces on stockpile in the financial year and that really supplements what the total ounces coming out of that region.

Michael Slifirski

Yes. Great, make sense, thank you. Third, with respect to Pogo, how long is it before you actually had some legacy development that then thought development that constraints efficiency, how long does that continue before we get that off you back and you can really get some productivity that's proportionate to what you expect to see longer-term?

Stuart Tonkin

Yes, so it's really the transition farming we see it from that, not from 18 [ph] months and we've put our guidance there to show us the - right for this financial year, so I guess the site visit yourself starting to see progress and the difference between older areas and the new areas, we saw, we're starting to see good results when we do get a free run at it, good fresh developed with those types on the line, you'll see how productive they can be. So it's really a bag house getting more sites the development at that 1,500 made a run rate throughout this year to really open up, but there is and it does give you multiple production fronts, like we've created at Jundee, like we've created across the Kundana belt that gives you the flexibility in your mind scheduled to take things smooth.

Yes, what we are witnessing at the moment is that thought stats offline, stats online, our legacy areas coupled with the new areas and that effort continue to get those stats online there are being gone and you say sure takes action in quarter in per year, so we just maintain a guidance and the progress that we're seeing at the moment are very impressive.

Michael Slifirski

Yes. But then that legacy developments, basically depleted that within that 18-month period and you're into nice large stride development?

Stuart Tonkin

I guess, the IMEs as we're prioritizing and the new areas in the new development, we're basically taking the legacy areas, the supplemented sites. If I can replace and access all the new areas and get stoping there and drag out the old areas even longer, I would do that, because then that would be -- not the slide that the supplementary feed - but it's really about getting the capital declines the level accesses. I know you're [indiscernible] and power and in place, so that when you can turn on commercial production in the new areas you can keep it and maintain it. So those legacy areas will be the basically where we go at the moment, just to keep activity busy whilst we're developing, whilst we've got constraints in the new areas.

Michael Slifirski

Got it. Thank you. And two last quick ones, is it too early to ask about your [Brunswick] strategy?

Stuart Tonkin

It is made that's still large transaction. Thanks.

Michael Slifirski

Yes, thank you. Finally, just with respect to, I can see what you costs are, what I'm trying to really understand when I look at your costs is that to get a representation of what the business might be medium term, clearly it is a bit of double counting if I use all sustaining costs which is included in the capital that eventually comes back through the D&I. So how should we think about, what that P&L cost might be when you get the business to where it should be, does it get significantly below the $1500 you announced as your reserve price?

Ryan Gurner

Michael, its Ryan, are you're talking about as a Group or Partner or…?

Michael Slifirski

As a Group?

Ryan Gurner

Well, definitely. I mean, right maybe talking about [indiscernible], our mining costs on a per tonne basis in the U.S. has come down from in March it was a 140, now it's a 118 for the September quarter. Obviously will -- if that's going to come down more with the movement to more tonnes long haul, all of them stoping as a collective group, definitely I mean we've put our guidance out there and that's what we intend to hit.

Michael Slifirski

Yes, okay, great, thanks very much.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Daniel Morgan from UBS. Please go ahead.

Daniel Morgan

Hi team, I just like to hear a little bit more about the milling constraints which characterize your, well all of your businesses, but more so the Australian ones, so can you tell us more about over the medium-term, what you're going to do about milling constraints and both the Kalgoorlie and also at Jundee? Thank you.

Bill Beament

Like I said in Kalgoorlie we have 3.2 million tonnes per annum capacity fills of which we are also milling inside that 3.2 nearly 600,000 tonnes of JV partners and then we're outsourcing 600,000 tonnes of our ore to a third-party mill. So we're timely milling 3.8, but we -- that's inclusive of 600 of our JV partners, it's a JV. So at the moment we've got, I guess the cycle of bottlenecks, we've got all the discovery understood and known and defined. We're mining very productively and we're able to build stockpiles and accelerate mining. But the engineering constraint really fits with a million infrastructure.

So, the options are extending in increase third-party milling agreements, but you're giving a license the margin in that regard and you just look into logistics of trucking and hauling, there are those plants available in the Goldfields at the moment, so it is just commercial license there or you look at, yes because longer term the capital upgrades and infrastructure to improve the Kanowna Belle South Kalgoorlie, Jundee plant.

So mines like the paradigm [ph] Carbine area and Mike spoke about some the exploration success around that, you've got a several ready pits with a future underground that could hit the bottom line straightaway subject to a milling solution. We're looking at the business case at the moment of justifying expansions. But there is no capital committed at this stage this financial year to expand our milling capacity in Kalgoorlie and we're aware of what the other third parties around the district are doing.

Coming on to Jundee obviously we've been milling it for the 2.2, after gains of up to 3.4 but not stable of those rates to really get more out of that plant, we need to get a larger ball mill. So we've looked at the option data, it's basically $20 million to $25 million to put a new ball milling, plus some other, yes, thickness and things that could take us up to 3.6 for even up to for an extra CapEx up to 3 million tonne per annum, but we wouldn't do that with our continuous view of it and really that's not going to come from the Jundee underground, it's going to come from Ramone stall satellite pits within the region.

So you're going to have in 10 million tonnes per annum of underground, 1 million ton per annum of low grade, open-pit material still at good cost. So it's around the CapEx decision there. We have trialled third party bulk samples for third-party plants in [indiscernible], in Millennium is quite well. Again, comes down to commerciality whether we do that are not the business case to upgrade our own plant.

So those options are there. The size Pogo was committed to that 1.3. So we basically the long lead items, we'll build some infrastructure in the new summer months in 2020. So that's really committing to that in expectation that we're not mill constrained at the moment, we're mine constrained. But we are very soon going to turn that dial and we're going to be stripping the plant, that's why we've committed to that upgrade of that plant daily. So, yes that's -- has that answered all your queries on milling at the moment?

Daniel Morgan

Very comprehensive, just one other question. Is there any update on, thoughts about Paulsens restart an anything new from what we've discussed previously?

Bill Beament

Yes, so listen, probably common question I'm getting asked from business, we are on tracks. It's really there, the top opportunities. We've got top of those opportunities, when you see there are elevated gold prices, yes that everything else in our business is business as usual. Yes, we control our cost at productivity, but under this cut costs revenue environment, you look at we've kept Paulsens on care and maintenance. We had put it on care and maintenance at a lower gold price. Yes, the mill is ready to restart. The underground get pumped in and access is there.

So there is meaningful ounces there. We've really got to just look at their team and available resources. This patient good cash flow out of that operation should we decide to restart it and then use that cash flow either to continue investment into expanding the Tanami or go separate Paulsens, still really good leverage to go and good development projects that exist inside our portfolio. We're basically dusting off those feasibilities and the view of those. We haven't committed capital at this stage in this financial year. Because we've got that across -- we've got plenty going on as you can imagine with Pogo transition and the exploration expenditure we're putting across the Group and the capital expansions in [indiscernible] and Kalgoorlie site. So we're just making sure we're not stretching ourselves thinly and the opportunity which is in the portfolio.

Daniel Morgan

Thank you very much, Stuart and team.

Thank you. Your next question comes from David Radcliffe from Global Mining Research. Please go ahead.

David Radcliffe

Hi, good morning, Bill, Stuart and team. I just had a question here in regards to Pogo. And I'm interested in your current thoughts on the long-term tailing solution there. I think you're kind of, you are doing some studies, but maybe can you just sort of talk us for - through what needs to be done when you actually submit the permits and what you anticipate the timing to be? Thank you.

Stuart Tonkin

Thanks, David. Look there is no shift away from what we're doing at the moment. Might be we doing a dry stack tile, there is ample capacity there for our current plans. So really - it's around just managing that. If that drives that tail, so we basically manage part of the mill upgrade takes, new filter processing, because that's the constraint getting that filter type. And then we basically truck that up into the valley and compacted with the mine life. So that's the current tailings deposit that we do.

And then we also take some of the funds from [CIO] that goes back underground in post [indiscernible]. So you're - nothing's changed on that front. There are no constraints or restrictions with the operation in that regard.

David Radcliffe

Okay, thank you.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Sophie Spartalis from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Sophie Spartalis

Good morning, Stu and team. I just wanted to focus on the guidance at the operational level, more on the production guidance. If we have a look at, say for example Kalgoorlie, just given the softer quarter that we've had this quarter, if you take the midpoint of your FY '20 guidance at 340 to 380, basically you need to average 95,000 ounces a quarter. I know you've spoken to that gray being a relatively isolated issue, but can you just talk through -- we always hear that the second half is going to be a stronger half, but across the operations how confident are you, given the softer quarter that you'll meet these FY '20 guidance ranges, please?

Stuart Tonkin

Yes, thanks. So, if you say, quarter-on-quarter, we are often having this conversation with facilitates [ph] or hockey stick if you like to say that in previous years. We had a yes since last year quarter four at Kalgoorlie Operations 100,000.

So, you can say, you see the performance that the operations can deliver. The key part Kalgoorlie increased production. Obviously, we produced around a 40,000 ounces last year there. The increase, the guidance basically saying, actually falling 380, is dependent on our building out the mine deposits. So the development has got to hold up with the excess coming in from pipe, John. Yes, the aim is to get that into commercial production in the second half and that really adds those extra ounces into the mine plant sites.

So, yes, if you just drag it right on the current rate it is an immediate impact in this quarter due to the Kanowna described, but we've got lots of -- lots of dollars gain in the Goldfield there and often it is a milling situation where it is catching up the stockpiles. So it's really around scheduling and scheduling those stockpiles through that plant.

Sophie Spartalis

Yes, so I guess I - brings me to the next point, just in terms of round consistency and you talk about a see-saw quarter-to-quarter. Is that sort of one of the objectives is it to try and get more consistency through some of those mature operations or do we have to just, I guess succumb to the fact that we are going to continue to see these see-saw effects quarter-to-quarter?

Stuart Tonkin

I think that's why you put out yearly guidance. So I think we would answer that and try and get trapped in a quarter-by-quarter basis. I understand you guys have to, but that's not how we look at the business.

Ryan Gurner

We'd love the same mode, we love the same mode often, but we love to say north-northeast graphically. So I think you're growing - growing pains and that is how you grow operations. So you probably witnessed that over the years with us.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay and then just, again just focusing on Pogo then, again if you just, the implied math suggests that you have to lift around 63,000 and this a quarter for the remaining quarters at Pogo. You haven't done that record those rights to date, I understand the operations improving, but it's still pretty significant step up, again where is your confidence sitting at the moment?

Stuart Tonkin

Look, the volumes that we're showing, albeit the material movement in the volumes in the meters can be moved. So the people, the plant, the activities are there. It is around, yes we're moving waste and low grade out of the way to get open up those 5 years for the longer term. So if you break out the whole mining method basically just did drive up to drive to drive inside the ore body.

But it was part of the tonne and our price filling as we drive. We are having to get the vertical development in place to open up more -- developed more area and you basically put in your sub levels in as opposed to putting in adjacent mining level sites, you basically have to put more waste in, get sub levels in, then you can really start stoping until you've got all that with your Skype wise and everything established. And then once you get into production, then you can do that consistently.

So, we see the challenges that is there. We set the plan, so it's really about building that out and it's not cases, we're going to do 50 for the next three quarters. It's going to be the exit rate that sets us up for FY '21 and the volumes that we had for -- to make the mill upgrade.

So we are looking at quarter-on-quarter builds, but if you look at total physicals, the contained gold will come to reserves there. It's really about just basically getting all that critical infrastructure built.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay and then just a quick one for Ryan. Just in terms of the currency impacts at Pogo to that cost line, how much of that increase is currency impacts versus underlying?

Ryan Gurner

Now look, quarter-on-quarter, not that much, Sophie. I think, a year ago perhaps when we bought it, because I think when we bought it, it was about $0.73. At the moment step you are printing around on average 68, 68.5. It's sort of been that way for the last couple of quarters. So no real impact from a translation, from a doing the announcement as you see in Aussie dollars at the moment.

Sophie Spartalis

Okay, that's great. Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Matthew Frydman from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Matthew Frydman

Thanks, good morning, gents. Firstly on Pogo, it is good that you're growing stoping tonnes, but in the quarter was the same lower stoping grades obviously? I'm just wondering how those stopes are reconciling on your planned grades and tonnages, wondering, if you're experiencing any issues potentially on over break or unplanned dilution. And also whether you think there is more room to improve on stope design or narrow stope with the tools you have like Aussie liner [ph] and when I say improve, I mean Pogo specifically? Thanks.

Bill Beament

Yes. Thanks, Matt. Look, we've got that 8.6 grams per tonne through the stoping grade. Yes, I do when you asked about there is improvement, I would say yes on all fronts and that's demonstrated at all of the operations every day of the week. We look for [indiscernible] as one percentage. I still think there is some low hanging fruit to gain at Pogo, because it's really the - it's a new introduced mining method there.

So until the whole team get up the curve on every element of that, we are just going to get better and better on that side around, reducing dilution, drill accuracy, completion of firing, and then the state of remote lighting, all of that comes and improves on time and it always comes from practice, so yes we're going to see that improvement there.

Yes, we've really done a few tests. It's those dimensions ground conditions. When you look at the grade as well, once you get the development on the margins, so you basically go, all by the end, to the nine, big center of the ore body then you start stoping your grade. So you are typically not going to be highest grade in regards to the ore body, so that's there [indiscernible] and you start to do the [indiscernible]. You get to the margins and then you start stoping and you retreat back outside. The grade is what is in sequence, but when we look at the long-term life of the mine, yes we see that overall guidance to be met.

Matthew Frydman

So far you're comfortable from a reconciliation perspective on the grades that you're achieving relative to plan and dilution, et cetera?

Bill Beament

Yes, look, it's definitely not -- we are getting more and more visibility on it, so there is definitely improvement to be made there. And if reconciliation yes this area has been, yes you are going to have limited drilling, these areas that we are doing that have pretty good understanding of the site. It's really when we get into these new areas and then we can plan it all. These are all new learnings across that deposit site, you're going to get better as the information flows.

Matthew Frydman

Yes, sure. I mean, I guess the question stems from the fact that as the prior discussion with safety and obviously you guys at the start of the year said budget and presumably you would have a pretty good visibility of I guess the stopes that were kind of in the immediate future, and with average grades for the quarter of 7.2 grams a tonne. Driving certainly part of I guess the softer quarter, it seems like that there's obviously a lot of work to do, as we've talked about to recover from that over the remainder of the year. So I guess that's driving the question around, how well that's reconciling to your, I guess budgets at the start of the year or your plans for those stopes?

Bill Beament

Okay, so probably closer than then, I mean we are [indiscernible] and we've got third party. We got all the people and the equipment to do those physicals and then we're doing it. The knowledge of the clarity on the detail in the plan, but we're reconciling it. Yes it's maybe what it is, but we are putting anything that's economic into the plan because we're mine constrained, not mill constrained.

So when you look at that average grade and the lower grade material that's contributing, I think it is on Slide 4 the sort of flow through the [ph] it is by the design we are putting in that 1.7 gram per tonne material that drags down that average.

So when you're reconciling it any development over with grade goes in the plant, because the plant is empty and that's the best decision of that. As we build stoping up in the areas where we do stope, we understand the grade, it's matching the model, we're basically building those volumes. And that typically displaces the lower grade material, and that's where the reconciliations are important, and that's what we are making at the moment. But all of the other peripheral low-grade material that's going in, isn’t going to be in the plan going forward, so as far as reconciling to that, it's kind of a mid-point.

Matthew Frydman

Yes, sure. Again not to harp to on this point, but I'm more referring to the stope grade in the quarter, so 7.2 grams a tonne we achieved in stoping grades. Obviously, understand that the difference is made up by that lower grade development material. But I guess, maybe another way to address the question is, do you expect to see those stope grades lifting as you described, getting more into the meat of the ore body and I guess, do you have a visibility on when that inflection point is?

Bill Beament

Yes correct. That's why we put it out in our guidance, we put out top [indiscernible] further operations.

Matthew Frydman

Sure, I understand. Thanks. Thanks, Bill. I guess, second question is flipping over to SKO just the tertiary crusher issues, you mentioned there, wondering if there's any more data you can provide on that, what was the impact in terms of outage or timing? And I guess does that kind of trigger any thoughts of potentially any additional preventative work that you need to do at that mill or that's just -- that was just part for the course?

Bill Beament

No, that's right. And look, it's a nice plant. We've committed some capital this year. It's in a staged approach to put maintenance in there which includes tertiary crusher. So yes, there have just been minor impacts that delay, yes that could displace. I'll give you daylight, so it's not a major issue, that's obviously coming in the tables, but it's not material.

Matthew Frydman

Sure, thanks for that. And just maybe a quick one for Ryan, I'm wondering if you can split out how much you spent during the quarter on acquisition of Echo shares, is that fully represented in that $2.8 million investment figure in the cash [indiscernible]?

Ryan Gurner

So, that's just because of the cash flow, that's the non-cash movement, so in the September quarter, we spent about $4 million around cash, so 2.8 it seems just the non-cash movement in all our business.

Matthew Frydman

Okay. So specifically the cash spent on Echo shares was around $4 million for the quarter?

Ryan Gurner

Yes.

Matthew Frydman

All right, thanks, that's all I have got. Thank you.

Thank you. Your next question comes from [indiscernible] from Citi. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, team. Just following on from Matt's question about Pogo, I'm just trying to understand the grade moving forward. So if your development tonnes of a lower grade of 4 - 6 grams per tonne and that's going to be elevated for the medium term and you're starting ores 8 to 9 grams per tonne, then blending that kind of comes out in the lower than reserve, so does the mine plant have you accessing higher grade areas or can you just talk me through the great expectations over the medium term?

Ryan Gurner

Yes, medium-term quarter-by-quarter it can swing around, so you probably can use this quarter's contribution in that regard. But yes, longer term is that the reserve is about 7.5 grams and yes we demonstrated when it drive north of that of 8.5, 8.6. You're looking at a variety of very high grade to mining weeks and a lot of variability in that. Average price we're seeing at that 8.5 grams is likely blend between the starting development ore. Reserve grade sits at 7.5. We're being quite conservative on how we model that in the price we've used and in the dollar affected for it all, and that's different, probably how we model things. But yes, north of 8 grams as blend. So it's the right way to be tracking towards.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So 8 grams a tonne is kind of your your medium-term expectations?

Ryan Gurner

Yes, look this improvement projects looking at recoveries, because this smaller grades we get lower recoveries and obviously throughput system, but it really over that period is that if you're getting stopes at 8.19 [ph], we got development, you have to got to kind of write it as 4 grams. So, it's really around getting the higher percentage of stoping contributing to highest average grade.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Yes, I guess I'm just trying to do the math from the guidance you've given about development stoping ratios. Okay, great. And then just with respect to your revenue linked dividend policy, which is quite different from some of your peers, how do you think about that on the issues of answers [ph] versus margin or I guess when you have compressing margins is there any -- how does -- how do you think about your dividend policy?

Stuart Tonkin

The dividend policy is buying at 6% of that headline revenue. So we are delivering into record high Australian gold prices and profitability. If we hit our guidance is much, much greater than last year, I don't see compressing margins at all.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay, thank you. And then a final question, I mean you've recently on-boarded Pogo and yes, and given that a few mines or mining your entire [indiscernible] et cetera, so you have the earnings I guess take on more deals or are you are - organic growth the focus now?

Stuart Tonkin

Sorry, I missed the first part of that question.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Sorry, is organic growth the focus for now or do you have the yearning to kind of take on more deals that some other…?

Stuart Tonkin

The value creation at Pogo, as I said earlier must be it will end up being our best asset in our portfolio. So that's got management's 100% attention, because the value creation there that is the opportunity is Pogo. We bought this thing very, very - if it was performing like Jundee, we wouldn't - it wouldn't have been for some pass through we probably would apply 3.5, 4 billion for it, instead of AUD350 million. So we're not going to get distracted in North America on acquisitions. We've got too much value creation for shareholders in Pogo.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks, team. That's all from me.

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time, I'll now hand back to Mr. Beament for closing remarks.

Bill Beament

Thanks operator. As you can see our Australian operations have made a strong start to the new year and are performing well within guidance. They are also delivering production into record high Australian gold dollar gold price, which is since I saw sensational for our future earnings. At Pogo the big picture looks very good. The growth strategy is proceeding to plan and the outlook is extremely bright on all fronts.

The [indiscernible] I explained in the past quarter is an inevitable part of our expansion journey, as we develop new mining areas and continue to transition to higher stoping tonnages, but it's a temporary phase and we will emerge from a vastly better operation, which reflects the true underlying strength that this world-class, mineralized systems.

Northern Star continues to invest for the future benefit of all our shareholders. One of the key differentiators of the Northern Star story is organic growth, and this investment will continue to see the business generate sector-leading returns on equity and return on invested capital, deliver earnings growth, and grow our resource and reserve base, which will further improve the sustainability of our business. Thanks for joining us and have a great day.