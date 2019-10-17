Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stocks And Units Complete Review

In this article, I'll review the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks and units, sorted into several categories. There are 98 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Maybe the most important ETF for this type of security is the Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP). As we can see in the charts below, despite the fact that more than half of the holdings are corporate bonds, which occupy 71% of the market capitalization of the fund, still, with $436 million in preferred stocks, VRP has no analog in regard to floating-rate securities.

However, when we are talking about fixed-income ETFs, the influence of the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), the Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF), and the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX) should not be underestimated, as with a total of $22 billion of preferred stocks and baby bonds, they are the benchmark of this market. I'll just remind you about last year's rally in fixed income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB, and the released cash of over a billion dollars used from PFF, PGF, and PGX to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

We are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)

The most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), has again bounced back at the current rate of 1.73% after it had previously fallen again close to its over 3-year low at a rate of 1.50% in the first week of October. And this comes against the background of the Federal Reserve's decision to lower borrowing costs for the second time this year and signaling that a further interest cut before the end of the year could come. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve is extending its repo operations at least through January of the next year. Despite the fact that the FOMC directs the Desk to purchase Treasury bills at least into the second quarter of 2020 to maintain ample reserve balances over time at or above the level that prevailed in early September 2019, the treasuries turned bearish, basically as a risk-on with the most recent US-China trade deal developments. The fixed-income securities have consolidated, and neglecting the unstable behavior of the bonds and common stocks markets, managed to stay calm, with VRP trading at almost its 2-year high.

As for the equity markets, the S&P 500 has been all over the place with a series of mixed news, including: the disappointing ISM U.S. manufacturing index that showed its lowest level in more than 10 years; the jumped expectations for an October rate cut to 93.5% from 77%; the unemployment that hit a new 50-year low, at a rate of 3.5% - a level unseen since December 1969; and the main market mover, the reaching of a substantial phase one deal between the U.S. and China.

The Review

1. All Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stocks And Units

Here, I will post the Yield Curve for all that are probably redemptions in the next 10 years. The point here is that their Yield-to-Call is the best you can get out of them, because after they become floating, they also become redeemable, which pins their price to par after their call date. If the stock trades higher than its par plus accrued dividend after the call date, it will have a negative Yield-to-Call, and to have such an expectation is financially unreasonable.

1.1 Qualified Yield Curve

For a better view, JE-A is excluded because of its 27% Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

1.2 Not Qualified

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

2. Financials

Here is a close view of all high-quality financial preferreds, as their average Yield-to-Worst (Yield-to-Call) is at a rate of 3.82%, while the rated ones are at an average YTC of 3.56%. There is a shift of 0.16% (↓) in the Yield Curve of the whole group since our previous article in April (also 0.16%(↓) for rated ones).

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

The upper right stock is the one with the highest YTC and the highest CY at the same time. In this case, it is the speculative one TECTP, as there is very little information available about the company that is private, and the risk in it is the uncertainty. Generally, it is very far from the quality of the rest of the group securities. That's why I will exclude it from the YTC-CY bubble chart, but you can see more information about the Tectonic Financial Preferred Stock in the full list below.

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

3. REIT Fixed-to-Floaters

They all pay a non-qualified dividend rate. The average Yield-to-Call of this group is sitting at a rate of 6.91% (there is a change of 0.11% (↑) in the Yield Curve of the group since the last month).

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

4. The High-Yield Ones

This is a list of the Shipping, Energy-related and other high-yield preferred stocks, with an average Yield-to-Call of 9.86% (a shift of 1.24% (↓) for a month), mainly because of the JE-A bouncing from its bottom after losing 30% of its value for a month.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

5. Fixed Reset Rate Preferred Stocks

In addition, a new group of preferred stocks is being formed: Fixed Reset Rate Preferred Stocks. Its features are almost the same as the Fixed-to-Floating Securities, as instead of the three-month LIBOR, they will pay a floating dividend at a rate of the five-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus allowance. At this point, only 3 are the stocks of this type, but this number is expected to grow as the current interbank lending rate benchmark, the LIBOR, will phase out by the end of 2021.

Source: Author's database

6. Ex-Dividend Dates

Which fixed-to-floating rate and fixed reset rate preferred stocks are ex-dividend until the end of the month? The dates given are predicted on the basis of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor who practices the dividend capture strategy.

7. A Look At The Most Recent IPOs

There are four new securities issued for the past month and a half:

Source: Author's database

NYMTM is currently trading on the grey market under the ticker symbol NYMGP until it starts trading on the Nasdaq.

8. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks and units moved for the last month.

Source: Author's database

TOO-E is as much as 30% "up" for October after Teekay Offshore (TOO) agreed to be acquired by Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) for $1.55 per unit in cash. As for DLNG-B, the two Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) preferred stocks saw their market capitalization rise by 35% for two days after the company announced it has entered into definitive documentation for a syndicated $675 million senior secured term loan.

Take a clearer view of the rest of the securities:

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

This is what our small world of fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks look like at the mid of October. Although at a slow pace, the New Year's rally for all fixed-to-floaters almost never stopped, as the situation is not much different from the previous month. Yields are falling with each month, and there has been no correction since December last year, and it is harder and harder to find higher-return preferred stock without compromising on safety. As we can see, the highest-quality issues, the preferred stocks issued by financials, are now below the threshold of 4% and the rates are even lower. The securities issued by REITs are at the average YTW of below the 7% now, and considering their not-qualified dividend, we get a qualified equivalent of 5.60%. I still find worthy MBINO from the financials, as it is the second-highest yielder from the group, while the company is very low leveraged. Besides, the other one of the group I find valuable is ESGRP, rated a "BB+", which is the highest-yielding preferred stock, excluding TECTP, and having 5.88% YTW, which is almost 2.30% more of the average return of the financial F2F preferreds. When looking at the REITs, I find any mREIT that trades at book value safe enough. Generally, I like CIM-D, NRZ-B, AGNCM, NLY-G, and TWO-B, which are the highest-yielding preferred stocks from the largest mortgage real estate investment trust.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 10/14/2019 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

