Readers' Call: Good Dogs And Rogues September 13-October 11

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of 10 top yield September-October ReFa/Ro showed 26.28% LESS net gain than from the same investment in all 10. Big high-priced ReFa/Ro mentioned stocks soundly topped the pack this month.

By YIELD, the following ReFa/Ro made the top 10: ARDC, SKT, BGB, BGH, CHS, BGX, VGR, NHF, ECC, and WPG. They averaged 12.67% yields. (None made all three lists).

September 13-October 11, Fredrik Arnold article readers mentioned 40 equities and funds in their comments. Some lamented bad news, so bad news investments mixed in with (mostly) favorites.

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of the thousands of dividend offers. After all, yield counts when searching for dividend winners.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are those reader comments that truly catch errors in my calculations or changes in direction. Examples like the reader who misses my "safer" dividend follow-up articles because they contain dividend payout ratios.

This month the goofs were my crediting CNSL with a dividend when it pays none, assigning the ticker SXHD to XSHD, and not including five MoPay Funds AMZA, CEN, SMHB, EDI, and XSHD on the MoPay roster.

Two months ago, I was also called out for including CNSL in a high-yield list after they had announced a cancellation of dividends in April, and my failure to detect GME's dividend death in June. Readers month before last noted Q Pay JMP among my MoPay list from YCharts, which persists in listing dividends for one year after cancellation is announced and implemented. This month I was again called out for including CSL as a dividend payer in one list or another and readers insisted on naming BRK.B as a prime example of a stock that should be paying a dividend. I was also warned that ROYT was curtailing its dividend after this month. Two readers caught giving short shrift to $2.40 annual dividend payers ECC and NHF.

My gaff confusing volatility with risk in my beta reports was detected in May. But another reader last month thought volatility was a better beta label. I'm sticking with risk. Others called out blunders missing the dividend cut by Unity and botching HD's price in March; crediting ATVI with 4x its annual dividend in February; claiming DF.TO a monthly pay when it only paid four dividends last year; AVH on the January MoPay list when it stopped paying dividends in September; non-dividend paying Trez Capital (TZS.TO) and Canadian Life (LFE.TO) stocks in January; showing Chevron as both a low price and higher price stock in the Aristocrats in November, and giving General Mills the GM ticker symbol in a previous month, come to mind.

YCharts responded with the following information when I complained about cancelled dividends remaining alive and listed for a full year after their demise: "We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."

Below are 40 tangible results for the reader favorite & rogue equities and funds mentioned between September 13 and October 11. Three non-dividend payers made the list, BRK.B, CNSL and soon to be gone ROYT, along with five Closed-End Investment Companies, BGX, NHF, BGH, BGB, and ARDC, plus one ETF, XSHD. The YCharts data was collected as of 10/14/19.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 14.7% To 33.43% Net Gains By 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks To October 2020

No reader-favorite top yield stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They would be tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 0% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks. That dividend and the median of aggregate one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points.

Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not counted. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to October 14, 2020 were:

Source: YCharts

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was projected to net $334.31, based on a median of target price estimates from 27 analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 33% less than the market as a whole.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) was projected to net $325.72 based on the median of target price estimates from 17 analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 60% under the market as a whole.

Philip Morris International (PM) netted $252.10 based on the median target price estimate from 20 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks equal to the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) was projected to net $219.10, based on the median of target estimates from 30 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 28% over the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) was projected to net $210.20, based on dividends, plus a median of target price estimates from 26 brokers. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 1% under the market as a whole.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) was projected to net $197.42, based on the median of target price estimate from 22 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 43% under the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $170.68, based on target price estimates from 25 analysts, plus annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 1% less than the market as a whole.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) was projected to net $156.36, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 29% under the market as a whole.

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) was projected to net $155.36, based on a target price estimate from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 13% more than the market as a whole.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) netted $146.95 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from 25 analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 19% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 21.68% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 14% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

40 For The Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for ReFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 10/14/19 for 40 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): ReFa/Ro Top Yield Equity, Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), Led 40 By Yield Into October

Source: YCharts

ReFa/Ro sorted by yield included 11 of 11 Morningstar sectors as well as 5 CEICs 1 ETF and 0 ETNs among the 40 selections.

Of the leading 10 by yield, the top reader-mention was the first of two real estate representatives in the top 10, Washington Prime Group Inc. [1]. The other real estate member placed ninth, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) [9].

The second reader-mentioned finisher by yield was a lone financial services representative, Eagle Point Credit Co. Inc. (ECC) [2].

Five CEICs (or closed end investment corporations) placed third, fifth, seventh, eighth and tenth: NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) [3], Blackstone/GSO LS Credit Income Fund (BGX) [5], Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) [7], Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit (BGB) [8], Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) [10].

In fourth place by yield was the lone consumer defensive representative in the top ten, Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) (4).

Finally., the lone consumer cyclical representative in the top ten paced sixth, Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS) [6], to complete the top 10 ReFa/Ro by yield for October.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 9.26% To 27.99% Gains To October 2020.

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 26.28% Disadvantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Reader Favored Or Rogue Stocks To October 2020

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top 10 ReFa/Ro selected 10/14/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented: real estate (2), financial services (1), CEICs (5), consumer defensive (1), and consumer cyclical (1).

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Top 10 Highest-Yield Reader Favorites & Rogues To (33) Deliver 6.10% Vs. (34) 8.28% Net Gains by All 10 To October 2020

Source: YCharts

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 ReFa/Ro kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 26.28% LESS net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The eighth lowest priced ReFa/Ro top yield equity, Eagle Point Credit Co. Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 13.42%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield dogs for October 14 were: Chico's FAS Inc., Washington Prime Group Inc., Vector Group Ltd., Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit, Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, with prices ranging from $3.35 to $14.73 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro for October 14 were: Blackstone/GSO LS Credit Income, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., Eagle Point Credit Co. Inc., Barings Global Short Duration High Yield, and NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund whose prices ranged from $15.41 to $17.60.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 40 equities and funds discussed in this article were submitted within comments from Seeking Alpha members nicknamed: 121333, AlexS, AlieGee, alschroed, amegalo, AvgWeirdo, Bouillard Investments, Colonel Boogie, DividendsforLife, ehelpies, GeorgeFF, haiku, investrfox, Jimghad, leekab1, minnesota72, Nancy Kramer, pattier20, troyush, villanema, and West Gray Grass Cutting.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE, INTC, T, CSCO, TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.