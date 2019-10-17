Abbott Laboratories: Another Solid Quarter Of Steady Growth, But Stock Appears Pricey

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is a leader in the healthcare sector with a vast portfolio of products across medical devices, nutrition, and diagnostics tools. The company is also recognized as a dividend aristocrat with an impressive 46 consecutive years of annually increasing their dividend with a history that has been defined by steady earnings growth and effective management. The stock is up 100% on a total return basis over the past three years with a good reception in the market from new innovations and recent acquisitions.

ABT just announced its Q3 earnings release which in many ways represented a continuation of the same steady growth investors have come to expect. On the other hand, we highlight that as the stock is trading just off its all-time high reached in July, valuation concerns in our view represent some headwinds for more upside in the near term. This article covers the latest earnings results along with our view on where the stock is headed next.

ABT Q3 Earnings Recap

ABT reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on October 16 with Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 which was in-line with expectations. GAAP EPS of $0.53 missed by $0.03. The spread here is related to a $554 million charge, or $0.31 per share, for intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions. Part of this goes back to the ongoing integration of the major $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical in 2016 along with the smaller purchase of Cephea Valve Technologies in Q1 this year.

Back at the annual shareholders' meeting in April, CEO Miles White noted that the company has now "fully integrated" the recent acquisitions of the past few years and is looking forward to focusing on "reaping the full benefits from its current market position." By this measure the expectation is for the spread between adjusted earnings and GAAP measures to converge going forward and profitability to firm which is something investors can look forward to.

This quarter, revenues of $8.1 billion were also in-line with expectations and represented an increase of 5.5% year over year on a reported basis. The company notes that "organic" sales increased by a wider 7.6% which excludes the impact of the discontinued non-core U.S. adult nutrition segment from Q3 2018. Favorably, expenses between SG&A increased at a muted 2.7% y/y supporting a higher operating margin.

Management highlights the "strong performance" across segments led by medical devices presenting a 10.6% year-over-year organic revenue growth, followed by 7.9% in established pharmaceuticals, 6.6% in diagnostics, and 3.8% in nutrition.

In terms of specific product segments, the international market for medical devices is a growth driver up 14.3% on an organic basis in Q3. Management highlights the sales of the company's MitraClip stent device for treatment of mitral valve regurgitation is up 32% with favorable COAPT trial data showing the device is able to increase life expectancy and improved quality of life in individuals.

The company is also optimistic with its 'FreeStyle Libre' marketed as the first sensor-based glucose monitoring system which is now accepted by Canadian health plans and receives public reimbursement in Ontario and Quebec. In contrast, the product is not yet covered by most U.S. health insurance plans although this could be a future growth driver. In September, it was announced that Abbott was partnering with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to integrate user-consented glucose data from the FreeStyle Libre mobile app with Sanofi's insulin pens, apps and cloud software that are currently in development. The trend highlights the direction the industry is moving towards in terms of placing a greater importance on integrated technology.

During the conference call, management pointed to the roll out of its 'Alinity' line of lab systems as a growth driver in the Diagnostics segment, which it sees as having an advantage to other alternatives on the market:

The roll out of in Europe and other international markets continues to drive strong growth in our core laboratory business outside the U.S. In the U.S. where we continue to outperform the market with our legacy architect system, we’ve made good progress achieving regulatory approvals of immunoassay and clinical chemistry tests for Alinity and are beginning to ramp up our launch efforts in these areas. With highly differentiated instruments, and a matrix rollout across multiple geographies and diagnostic testing areas over time, Alinity is well positioned to be a multi-year growth platform for our diagnostics business.

From the smaller branded established pharmaceutical segment, which represents 15% of total revenues, management noted momentum in emerging markets including India, Brazil, Russia and China. Abbott sees these regions along with several additional emerging countries as representing attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio.

ABT 2019 Full-Year Guidance

For guidance, management sees adjusted EPS in a range between $3.23 and $3.25, which if confirmed would represent a 12.5% increase from the $2.88 reported for 2018. Of note, the guidance here represented a very small drop at the top end of the range from a previous target between $3.21 to $3.27. We believe this narrowing of the expectations led to the initial sell-off on the stock as ABT traded down by nearly 2% on the earnings release, although it paired some of those losses through the day.

ABT Forward-Looking Commentary And Analysis

It's clear that Abbott Labs is a blue-chip company with a long history as a leader in its segment and an impressive performance history for shareholders. Our concern here turns to valuation as the stock appears pricey compared to what it has traded on average in terms of historical multiples. The table below includes the most commonly used valuation metrics with data prior to this latest earnings release against the ratios going back to 2009. We point out that between multiples like a GAAP P/E ratio at 49.3x, Price to Free Cash Flow at 34.8x, Price to Sales 4.6x, and Enterprise Value to EBITDA at 22.3x; in many ways ABT is more expensive now than in recent years.

Considering the full year EPS guidance of $3.24 at the midpoint, ABT trades with a forward P/E multiple of 24.9x and 40x on a GAAP basis. Keeping in mind that in 2012 ABT spun-off the AbbVie pharmaceutical research business, the ratios prior to that year are not directly comparable; nevertheless, from 2013, it has been a steady climb higher in how the market values ABT assigning a what is essentially a more aggressive premium.

Often times such dynamics are explained by either a higher growth rate or expansion in profitability margins. The case of ABT from the chart below it's clear that the gross margin and EBITDA margin indeed have trended higher since what was a weak period in 2016 to approach the highest levels in a decade. The other reasoning that shares of ABT should command a higher premium is based on the perception that the business outlook has improved with an expectation of higher quality cash flows. As long as ABT holds off on any new major acquisition or new restructuring plan, we expect free cash flow to increase as margins stabilize at the currently high levels. This of course is a positive trend, but we believe a larger follow-through with better than expected results will be required for the next leg higher in the stock.

The other consideration is that the current dividend yield on a trailing twelve-month basis at 1.53% also appears narrow compared to yields investors have received in previous years. Along with the valuation metrics mentioned above, the tight dividend yield suggests the stock is relatively expensive. Still, considering the current operating results and expectations of further earnings growth, we don't see a reason to expect a significant sell-off. We rate ABT as a HOLD, while potential investors may want to look for a potential pullback towards to $70.00 to 75.00 per share level as representing a better buying opportunity.

Takeaway

Overall, this was another solid earnings release with sentiment around the stock largely based on numerous product developments and headlines including clinical trials and regulatory approval updates. Valuation multiples suggest the stock commands a premium and while some ratios appear stretched, we believe the company's leadership position and positive sentiment around its new products will continue to support the stock in the near term.

Steady growth can be expected going forward and the main monitoring points for investors should be the evolution of margins and the pace of growth among the smaller product segments which could have the potential to drag lower firm-wide totals should they lose their respective market positions. We see the main risks as related to global cyclical trends with a potential slowdown either in the U.S. or in major international markets likely leading revisions lower in the growth estimates that may drive the stock price lower.

