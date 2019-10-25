Elazar Advisors And A Laser-Like Focus On Earnings

He shares his journey to that strategy and how he keeps his focus on the key numbers.

Elazar Advisors zeroes in on earnings results with a momentum bias, and it's helped him get a number of big moves right.

A consistent approach can make a difference in the market, even if that approach involves changing your mind.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Everybody has to find the investing style that suits their goals, interests, and character. One of the things that fascinates me in the market and from my seat working on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace is how many different strategies there are out there and how many fit certain types of investors and not other types. The common link for successful investors is consistent application of a given strategy.

I've long read Elazar Advisors, LLC's work. I've enjoyed it as well, though it's not exactly my style of investing. But one thing that caught my eye as I continued to read his work was his willingness to change his mind about a given company. I tend to be longer-term oriented and more dogmatic, so it impressed me that he was able to update his view. And as I read more of his work, I saw that while views on a given company can change, the approach he takes is very consistent, focused on earnings, beating expectations, a near to medium term focus, and a touch of momentum, at least as I see it.

That focus has resonated with readers on Seeking Alpha and members of Nail Tech Earnings, his Marketplace service, especially. It's led the service into our top 20 services overall, and to unanimous 5-star reviews. I emailed with Elazar Advisors about what brought him to this style and focus, how he would describe the approach, and how he stays nimble in the market.

Congrats on your success with Nail Tech Earnings! What do you think has been the key to reaching the Top 20 on the Marketplace for you?

Elazar Advisors, LLC: Thanks Daniel for the opportunity and all the great work you do for us Marketplace authors.

To answer your question, this may be a tough word in tech, but I think our success has been driven by consistency. Tech can be super-volatile, but we managed to avoid a lot of disasters and catch some big movers. I have a little bit of a cookie cutter approach that helps me do that. Mostly I think, and it goes a little bit more unnoticed, is the avoiding disasters part. I am risk averse and when I smell risk I don't mind missing upside because it more-than-not means missing downside. So by staying in the plus column I think has earned the respect of my subscribers.

Nail Tech Earnings is quite a descriptive name. How did you come to it, and what does it mean for you?

Elazar Advisors, LLC: I was sitting in your (Seeking Alpha) offices batting around ideas. Your founder David Jackson heard what I was doing in tech and said readers would love that. He said something like, "They would love someone who could nail tech earnings."

I said, "So that's what I want to call it."

I have been earnings focused my entire career for big hedge funds speaking to companies and building earnings models that I think make sense. I don't like to blindly follow management's guidance. I like to, get this, think. My entire career I modeled companies for quarterly earnings which is what drives stocks. I think it's a very fitting name to determine where we're getting our alpha.

Earnings drive stocks especially tech stocks so that's why I want to nail tech earnings.

What's brings you to tech sector, and what's your background in it?

Elazar Advisors, LLC: Great question. I've followed many different industries in my career for big funds. Tech was one of my first industries I ever followed 20+ years ago, to date me. I was around for the tech boom and bust.

I had the chance to meet many of the biggest companies on IPO when I was a mere-20 year old. I was at Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) working for a multi-billion dollar fund and there were so many IPOs and not enough staff so they asked me to start picking up coverage on some of these, you know Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the like. I was basically a super-high end secretary on the 72nd floor of the Twin Towers and suddenly I was thrust to understand all these new tech business models. Trial by fire.

I started this service based on tech because I think I add something special. I'm able to boil these complex business models into dollars-and-sense simplicity.

I'm proud of the fact that I can help my subscribers see the companies through a Pro lens. That doesn't mean something more complex and convoluted. Actually it's looking at things very simply and being able to cover a lot of ground because you know you're looking for one or two main things, all the time.

What's the key metric? Is it accelerating, decelerating, and why? Revenues and margins, accelerating, decelerating, and why? What's the guide. Based on the data and the trends, does that guide make sense when flowing through those trends in a model.

I think my approach simplifies things which helps me and my subscribers build conviction. It allows them to take ownership by understanding, and seeing what drives stocks. When you have conviction I think it's easier to get behind an idea and let it work for you.

Oh, and most important, tech stocks move. So that's where my earnings work can probably benefit subscribers the most.

How much does it cost for a Nail Tech Earnings membership?

Elazar Advisors, LLC: We're $129 per month and $999 a year. For pro coverage, access to me, and detailed work laid out simply its pretty inexpensive.

You've spent a bit of time on the buy-side, including at SAC Capital (Steven A. Cohen's firm). Any interesting stories or lessons learned from your time there?

Elazar Advisors, LLC: I worked with some great people in my time. What I learned from them is to boil things down to simplicity and sometimes depend on your gut. When you're feeling good, it's probably good.

I learned from all my buy-side experience that when I was excited about an idea, that's usually when everybody wanted to get big. So I learned to get excited when I get excited, if that makes any sense at all.

I turned that into my ratings. I have three criteria for a Strong Buy rating, one of which is I need to say “wow.” If I'm doing the work and like “wow, wow, wow” it usually ends up being a buy. It's usually worth taking a position.

If my 20+ years experience taught me anything it's to get excited when I'm excited. I do a lot of work so the times when it lines up, that's exciting.

What types of investors do you find joining and thriving in Nail Tech Earnings?

Elazar Advisors, LLC: We have all types. Some family offices, some pro traders, some hedge funds, and some newbies. You can ask them but my language and work, my explaining, is simple enough that everybody should understand. In fact the simplicity is its elegance. If it's too complex, it's probably not a good idea.

I like it because earnings are going to break out, beat the Street, and here's the trends, and why.

That was what worked for me at hedge funds. Simplicity is the key to find great ideas. It needs to make sense.So because of that I think it's right down the middle, and has worked for all types of investors.

One thing I've noticed in reading your work on the site is that you're not shy about changing your mind. What causes you to stick with or change a call? How do you explain changes to members?

Elazar Advisors, LLC: True. First that's so critical. Nobody can walk around with cement shoes.

It's not so easy to move but I stay disciplined to move. If I have to get out of something I loved last week because of new data I'm like, 'uh oh' I don't want cement shoes, so I move.

I really do it for the subscribers because I don't want anybody left holding the bag. I want to avoid risk.If I can't say wow anymore because of some new data point, I want to be gone. Or if I missed something and even after it's moved some but there's some much bigger opportunity I'm like ok, lets go. And more often than not my subscribers have learned that's been successful.

I think one of our big calls this year was buying Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) up 10-20% on the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) news only to watch it keep going. If you weren't my subscriber you may have thought I was nuts and just chasing. But my subscribers were pumped and new that I have no problem whatsoever buying something up. We got out good too by the way.

Something changes you have to move otherwise a 20% wallop is around the corner. I want to avoid that.

Pros respect what I'm doing and all my subscribers learn to see that when I move more than not it's correct and we avoided a big whiff.

How would you describe your investing strategy?

Elazar Advisors, LLC: I'm fundamental momentum. Tech is not a value space. Not for me. Stocks move and move fast and big because revenues and earnings accelerate or slow. A company sees leverage and bam, the stocks up 20-30% out of nowhere.

So I am very momentum driven. I love revenue acceleration. Love.

Does your approach apply to earnings calls in other sectors, or is it unique to tech? Why?

Elazar Advisors, LLC: It works for all sectors. I mentioned above that I followed many industries as an employee for big funds and also as an outsourced analyst for famous funds. I used the same approach but in other sectors.

What makes your investing approach on Nail Tech Earnings different from other analysts?

Elazar Advisors, LLC: I respect all styles. My style is I want to cover a lot of ground and be positioned in the stocks that have the best risk/reward. I don't care about catching everything. I mostly care about the earnings numbers. That way I don't fall in love with a 'story.' The story can be great but if you're not getting paid with earnings, then there's better stuff out there.

I think other analysts, even pros, can get caught in the weeds building 10 year cash flows and doing so much work that they can never fall out-of-love with it.

I say all the time I don't love companies, I love earnings. So when the earnings change I can be flexible and disciplined.

What happens when a call doesn't work out?

Elazar Advisors, LLC: I don't have that many whiffs. I tend to be fast on the trigger and I don't like losses building up. I was in love with Splunk (SPLK) last quarter. I thought they could blow out the numbers. They had done it every quarter. But when the numbers printed I saw my upside in future quarters dwindle. I actually started exiting on that in the after hours when they reported.

Sure enough that had a tough question in the Q&A on cash flow and the stock got creamed. We were out of it before it started going negative in the after hours. Mostly these are my bad calls. I don't wait around before it starts getting too bad.

If a stock's going against me and there's no bad news I'll shrink the position in the model portfolio to very small to wait for the headwind to stop.

What greets new members when they join Nail Tech Earnings?

Elazar Advisors, LLC: We have a great chat with lots of smart people who frankly help me a lot. I'm also very proud of my shared drive which neatly puts a lot of information from all my work into one neat series of screens.

What should they expect as members over time?

Elazar Advisors, LLC: I'm covering over 50+ of the largest tech stocks. These are also the stocks that I feel like I have the best feel. I call it predict and react. I speak to the companies and build earnings forecasts. I “predict” who will have the most potential upside. But, again, I'm not cement shoes not in the Buys and not in the Neutrals. So I'm always reacting to news and earnings reports real time when something looks exciting.

What sort of discussions happen in the chat room? What are people talking about on a day-to-day basis, between earnings calls?

Elazar Advisors, LLC: In the chat, mostly people are deciding together how big to get in which idea, who's going to be there for earnings, and the like. Members also have their favorite names they follow closely and help everybody stay on top of news flow and changes.

We have a lot of real-time coverage on chat when earnings report and I love reacting real-time to earnings on chat. Subscribers love it too because we catch good moves or avoid disasters ahead of the Street either when the news hits the tape or the when companies are speaking on the earnings calls. I'm giving my take real-time.

It's a strength of mine to catch nuances early on in an earnings print and earnings calls ahead of the Street which then follow with big moves. Sometimes I'm maneuvering in or out of our model portfolio on chat based on that.

It's a highlight of the service.

How do you try to guide your members as far as your investing style?

Elazar Advisors, LLC: I try to be as forthright about my process as possible and my thoughts. When someone challenges me on my style, if they've had success on theirs, they can plug my work into their style pretty easily. I've worked with superstars and learned that my work plugs into other great traders work.

You don't need to follow me to a tee to benefit from my work.

If people find something that works for them I think that's the best.

But what I notice is that my subscribers learn a lot from me, what to focus on and what to like. It's a cookie cutter and they see that it's usually one or two main things that need focus to be successful. Too many things and it gets confusing.

I think most of the subscribers see from the results and the logic that my approach is sound.

What brought you to this approach? How did you hit on your strategy, in other words?

Elazar Advisors, LLC: I just remember having big wins through the years in my two decade career. Then I looked and saw that each one depended on the same thing.

Those big wins came from having an earnings number and staying on top of the datapoints if that earnings number was still realistic. As long as it was, I didn't care what opinions came out from the media or sell-siders. I always always valued my earnings number more than anything I heard out there.

So this service is a culmination of boiling down 20 years of what worked for me.

Why should I sign up for Nail Tech Earnings?

Elazar Advisors, LLC: If you're in tech, give us a shot. Scroll through our research and see how we cover a lot but also tackle all the critical points. See how we hit a lot of singles and then a few home runs.

If you want to ingrain what I believe is a great analytical process into your own work, give us a shot. I think you'll like it and learn a lot.

If you're looking to hash out ideas with me and my chat, that works great too.

Looking forward to meeting you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Additional disclosure: Neither Elazar Advisors, LLC nor I have any positions in any stocks mentioned in the article. Elazar Advisors, LLC hosts Nail Tech Earnings on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace, and Seeking Alpha is a partner with him and 170+ other authors on that platform.