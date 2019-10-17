Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Alaska Air Group, Inc.

ALK has solid fundamentals and is striving to unlock more synergies post merger. The stock could be intriguing when the economic cycle turns over.

Overview

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is a commercial airline that provides passenger and cargo transportation service to more than 100 destinations, both domestic and international. The company increases its international services via a handful of partnerships with other carriers. The company has a west coast focus because of its presence in that region. The airline was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, WA.

Alaska Air generates approximately $8.4 billion in annual revenues, following its recent merger with Virgin America (an acquisition worth $2.6 billion). Airline operating results can be impacted by a number of variables (economic factors, jet fuel prices, etc.). This can cause some volatility in the top and bottom lines. Despite this, Alaska Air has grown at a pretty steady pace over the past decade.

Over the past five years, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 9.89% while EPS growth has been virtually flat. This is largely impacted by the merger however.

Fundamentals

This acquisition was a major disruption to Alaska Air and its various operating metrics. Investors looking at this company will want to maintain a forward-looking vantage point. This large merger (in an already volatile industry) results in the requirement for context as we explore the inner workings of Alaska Air. We will look at a handful of key metrics to learn about Alaska Air Group's future potential following the merger.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

One thing that stands right out here is the volatility of the metrics. This is typical of the airline industry. For example, look at how the operating margin of Alaska Air follows a general trend line against its peer group. Alaska Air has performed well, operating at a superior margin for much of the decade.

FCF conversion has seen similar volatility to operating margin. Airlines also spend a sizeable amount of capital on CAPEX (investing in their fleet). In the case of Alaska Air, that figure has ranged between 10% and 15% of revenue over time. The company actually has done a solid job as well with a CROCI percentage in the 10-20% range. The metrics obviously took a hit when the merger disrupted the business.

We can see a graphic below outlining the timeline of the impact the Virgin deal had on Alaska Air. Management has declared that the worst of the disruption following the merger has passed. Investors should keep an eye on operating metrics in the coming years to see through the continued rebound of Alaska Air. The operating metrics have begun to turn already in the past year (margin and CROCI are higher), it just needs to continue. At that point, you can feel more confident about the integration of Alaska Air and Virgin.

Another aspect of such a large deal is the impact on the balance sheet. The merger added a lot of debt, but leverage is manageable because the company has aggressively paid down that debt. By year end, approximately 60% of the Virgin deal's cost will be repaid. With a decent cash pile of $244 million against $1.826 billion (a ratio of 7.48X), the current leverage ratio stands at just 1.76X EBITDA. This is comfortably below our cautionary leverage benchmark of 2.5X EBITDA.

We like the state of the balance sheet so soon after a large acquisition such as that. As the company frees up more cash from post-merger synergies, the financial picture should only improve here. The company boasts a relatively young fleet (average aircraft age of just 8.3 years), so CAPEX should be relatively tame in the near future.

Dividends & Buybacks

Alaska Air is new to the dividend growth scene, beginning to raise its payout in 2013. It has been raised each of the five years since then, with another increase coming soon. The current payout totals $1.40 per share, good for a dividend yield of 2.08%. While most would avoid labeling Alaska Air a "high yielder," the yield does surpass what 10-year US Treasuries are currently offering at 1.74%.

Over the past five years that the dividend has been raised, it's grown at a CAGR of 9.5%. We suspect that this dividend may slow down some given the company's capital intensive needs (about half of 2019 operating cash is going to CAPEX) and continued debt payments. However, the payout ratio is very low at just 26% of FCF. As the balance sheet cleans up and the company continues to squeeze more out of its operations (more on that below), there should be enough "juice" for continued growth.

Investors have also occasionally benefited from share buybacks. The company went on a brief spending spree to retire more than half a billion dollars worth of stock, but buybacks are not a routine use of capital for management.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

As a smaller player in the airline industry, Alaska Air has some room to grow. We expect it to drive growth moving forward from a couple of different vantage points - internal and external. Internally, Alaska Air is still in the process of unlocking value following its merger with Virgin America.

The company is using various strategies to unlock more value from its operations in the form of revenues and margin expansion. Alaska Air can utilize cross fleeting, as well as modify its fleet to add more seats per flight. Additionally the company is growing a loyalty program and coming out with tiered seating systems. All of this in addition to increased baggage fees, more strict change fee policy, etc. - Alaska Air should be able to grow revenues per flight, as well as expand margins.

Externally, Alaska Air stands to benefit from the opportunity to grab share from larger competitors, but also the overall increase of air travel that is expected to take place in the years to come. The United States especially is expected to see strong growth in air travel. From 2018 to 2038, the number of annual US passengers is expected to increase from 840.8 million to 1.28 billion. A smaller airline with a concentration on US destinations, Alaska Air should be able to seize this growth.

Regardless of its size, Alaska Air is susceptible to the same major threats as its larger peers. Air travel is very economically sensitive, as people take less vacations and companies cut travel spending during downturns. Should some sort of recession take place, Alaska Air would certainly be impacted by that. Airlines also have to worry about oil prices as the price of jet fuel is one of the largest input costs in their business model. Oil has yet to climb to what it was before it crashed several years ago, but should jet fuel prices climb, it would compress margins for airline companies.

Valuation

At just over $66 per share, shares of Alaska Air currently trade at the approximate midpoint of their 52-week range ($53-74).

The average analyst estimate for full-year EPS is $6.17. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of approximately 10.70X. This is roughly in line with the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 11.10X.

To gain additional perspective on valuation, we will look at the stock's price to book value. We often look at FCF yield, but the major disruption to the business following the merger would effectively skew our findings. Alaska Air Group's 4.32X price to book is near its low point following the merger a few years ago.

Without any major outlier in the valuation metrics, we feel that the stock is close to fair value. The volatility of the business model justifies a lower PE ratio, and Alaska Air Group does need to execute and "prove itself" on some of the many agendas that it's currently pursuing. We would like to see shares in the 8X earnings range, or $49 per share. This would provide some margin of safety against the cyclical forces that could hamper the stock.

Wrapping Up

We are not a huge fan of airline companies from a long-term holding perspective, but being a somewhat cyclical business, investors should revisit companies such as Alaska Air Group during the next economic/market downturn. When it comes to cyclical/volatile businesses such as an airline, we tend to favor "best of breeds". It does seem though that Alaska Air is an up and coming airline that simply needs more time to establish itself following its merger.

