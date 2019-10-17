New Gold: Third Quarter Gold Equivalent Production Is Out

I recommend buying NGD starting between $0.91 and $0.85 with a sell target at or above $1.15.

Image: The Rainy River gold/silver mine in northwestern Ontario. Source: New Gold, Inc.

Investment Thesis

The Canadian-based New Gold, Inc. (NGD) is mainly a gold producer with two producing mines in North America, the New Afton, and the Rainy River mines. The company also owns the Blackwater project.

As I have said in a precedent article, New Gold shows some potential growth, particularly entering 2020, when the Rainy River mine is fully operational, and CapEx will drop, allowing the company to generate enough free cash flow.

The company is also working on a new project called the Blackwater, which is an open-pit mine, which could be an exciting play assuming a gold price well above $1,450 per ounce, which has been the case for several months. The project presents proved and probable reserves of 8.2 Au M Oz and Ag 60.8, respectively.

The investment thesis is quite complicated with New Gold. The company has an issue with liquidity, and the recent bought deal harmed the stock price, as I have warned in August. However, I believe the company managed to turn around and is on a path of recovery. The caveat emptor is that the road to recovery may be a long and tortuous way that is likely to test our patience.

The recent gold price increase to a multi-year high is what the company needed the most to deal with its ailing finances.

Thus, while I do not see any interest in investing long term in the company yet, I believe the stock is an excellent tool for short and midterm trading, especially at or below $0.90.

The company announced on October 10, 2019, preliminary gold equivalent production results for the third quarter of 2019. The numbers were decent, as the chart below is indicating compared to 3Q'18. Gold equivalent comes from three different metals: Gold, silver, and copper.

However, after experiencing some severe problems last year at the Rainy River, the company is now returning to normal, and production is on track to meet annual guidance of between 250,000 to 275,000 gold equivalent ounces.

Unfortunately, while the Rainy River mine is recovering and shows an excellent gold equivalent production, on the other side, the New Afton mine is well below output compared to the same quarter last year. However, production at New Afton is on track to meet guidance of between 215,000 to 245,000 gold equivalent ounces.

The company stated a couple of months ago that the milling facility at the Rainy River has now exceeded its design criteria, while mining activities are ramping up. The construction permit has been received, and the construction activities are expected to ramp up in the second half of the year. The third quarter is a good sign that it is working.

The big issue at Rainy River is that AISC per gold equivalent (co-product) is very high and above $1,300 per Oz, with a 2019 CapEx for Rainy River of ~$230 million. As a reminder, the AISC was $1,314 per ounce in 2Q'19.

Gold production details for the third quarter of 2019

Production was 128,899 Au Eq. Oz, which was driven higher mainly by an excellent performance at Rainy River. 3Q'19 Production was up 13% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The gold price realized in 3Q'19 has not been indicated, but a look at the gold spot price for the 3Q'19 is $1,505 per Au Oz.

While it is nearly impossible to estimate revenue owing that the company has not indicated the precious metal sold, we can still conclude that the revenue will be at a record high anyway this quarter.

Details per metal are indicated below:

While the Rainy River reported another excellent quarter in gold equivalent production, conversely, the New Afton mine delivered a slightly weaker quarter still in line with expectation.

Gold Production per Mine 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Rainy River 28,509 40,016 55,219 55,538 77,202 61,557 66,013 75,080 New Afton gold production 22,384 19,998 18,637 19,916 18,778 17,841 19,203 16,007

One issue that concerns me is that the grade per ton has been decreasing both at the Rainy River and particularly the New Afton mine, which is showing 0.43 G/T in 3Q'19, its lower grade since 1Q'18.

The Company reaffirms that it is on track to achieve annual guidance.

Source: NGD Presentation

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

New Gold delivered a decent third quarter production but looking deeper into the production numbers, I have some concerns, especially with the weakening grade at the New Afton Mine, aggravated by a record low recovery of 80% this quarter.

However, the real story here is the gold price and its strong momentum, which is gradually changing the whole perception and forces me to be more bullish on my sentiment about NGD. However, it is still not good enough to push me to recommend a long-term investment.

One important news. The company announced on August 30, 2019, that it,

completed a bought deal financing for gross proceeds of C$150 million, the net proceeds of which were used primarily for debt repayment, with approximately $100 million of the Company’s 2022 senior unsecured notes purchased. Following the purchase, the Company had available liquidity of approximately $420 million, including $135 million in cash and cash equivalents.

As expected, the bought deal had a severe downside effect on the stock, and I was warning that NGD could drop significantly in August. On the positive side, this financing allowed the company to purchase about $100 million of the 2022 senior unsecured notes ($500 million). Per the last 2Q filing:

As at June 30, 2019, the face value was $500.0 million. The 2022 Unsecured Notes are denominated in U.S. dollars, mature and become due and payable on November 15, 2022, and bear interest at the rate of 6.25% per annum. Interest is payable in arrears in equal semi-annual installments on May 15 and November 15 of each year. Below is the debt history. I have estimated the net debt at $547 million in 3Q'19. It is progress.

Technical analysis

NGD is quite challenging to interpret now. However, while line resistance and definitive pattern are not clear enough, on the other side, line support is well-defined.

If you want to materialize it, you take the low at the end of August and the low at the end of September. Line support is now about $0.91, at which level I recommend buying.

However, if the gold price continues to deteriorate and trades away from $1,500 per ounce, I believe the next support should be around $0.86. If we look at the price of gold, it is perhaps prudent to wait for this value to start accumulating.

Assuming a descending channel pattern based on the line support indicated above and using the high in September, I believe the sell target should be $1.22. However, I would recommend selling gradually from $1.15 and up.

As always, the gold price is the deciding component here. Thus, watch the gold price like a hawk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade NGD occasionally.