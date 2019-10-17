What Michael Burry (Of The Big Short) Is Investing In Now

Michael Burry is the investor whose story was made into The Big Short, and one of the most famous investors to come out of the global financial crisis. He runs Scion Asset Management. As Scion's assets under management are large enough to demand SEC fillings, we can get a once-per-quarter glimpse at his portfolio. I believe following the portfolio of noted exceptional investors is worth doing, as it may unearth great ideas one hadn't thought of, or at least provides the chance to follow buys-and-sells and hopefully learn from the decisions.

Burry had a relatively busy quarter, with six firms exiting his portfolio and two new additions. Outside of that, he also replaced his exposure to Altaba (AABA) with direct Alibaba (BABA) exposure, presumably due to the ongoing liquidation of Altaba - which formerly was primarily composed of BABA shares. That answers one question that I previously had, which was whether he was interested in AABA for the underlying BABA exposure or for the discount to intrinsic value it was trading at. Interestingly, given this implies he did want exposure to Alibaba, he sold his position in JD.com (JD), a competing Chinese online retailer, and the firm is big enough that they have been required to publish their positions on a quarterly basis with the SEC. I have covered Michael Burry's positions in the past. You can read last quarter's update here.

The other positions that exited his portfolio in the last quarter were CorePoint Lodging (CPLG), Facebook (FB), Five Point Holdings (FPH) and PetIQ (PETQ). I've included a table showing the entire 13-F portfolio below.

NAME OF ISSUER Symbol Value ($000s) Number of Shares ALIBABA GROUP HLDG LTD BABA 8,473 50,000 ALPHABET INC. GOOGL 9,728 9,000 CARDINAL HEALTH INC. CAH 9,420 200,000 CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. CLF 11,737 1,100,000 DISNEY WALT CO. DIS 8,378 60,000 FEDEX CORP. FDX 9,851 60,000 GREENSKY INC. GSKY 7,374 600,000 SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE SPWH 6,037 1,597,011 TAILORED BRANDS INC. TLRD 10,675 1,850,000 WESTERN DIGITAL CORP. WDC 11,888 250,000

Source: SEC Filing

Most of the returning positions increased in size somewhat. It appears that while Burry trimmed his number of positions, he re-distributed money throughout his remaining ideas. One place where he distributed a significant portion of the money was to Tailored Brands. I know conclusively he has continued to purchase additional shares of TLRD since the end of June (when the table above is dated) as he recently filed a 13D on the firm, which indicates that they have purchased more than 5% of the shares. It also indicates that Burry expects to take a more active role in the firm (otherwise he would have filed the more passive form 13G). The filing also details three letters sent to the board of TLRD.

...the Reporting Persons sent the Board a third letter (the “August 30 Letter”) in which they (I) again raised their recommendation, set forth in both the August 2 Letter and August 19 Letter, that the Board effect a share repurchase; (II) citing an unconfirmed news report, suggested that any potential offer to buy the Company at a price that would value the Company at around $10 per Share would be unacceptable to shareholders; (III) encouraged Company management to explore the market for a sale of the Company’s Canadian operations and focus on its US store operations.

On their most recent conference call, they announced they were cancelling their dividend and would be re-allocating the funds toward share buybacks and debt paydown. Burry had previously advocated this course of action, so he is likely to be happy with this change in capital allocation. An analyst did ask about the possibility for selling the Moore's business (which is the Canadian operation Burry references in the quote above), but management indicated they see that as part of their core business for now.

This is an interesting one for further study. Many value investors have done poorly in "legacy" retail-type names, so watching what happens with Burry's investment here will be instructional if nothing else.

There were two new additions to the portfolio during the quarter. I'll discuss them each below.

FedEx

One of the big additions to his portfolio this quarter was FedEx. The package delivery company has very much had an annus horribilis over the last twelve months - repeatedly missing earnings and taking down forward guidance. The company has been hurt badly by the trade war, with volumes between China and the USA under threat, and anti-FedEx statements repeatedly coming from the Chinese government. There have also been concerns about the company's plan to no longer work with Amazon (AMZN), given the significant amount of packages that company ships.

However, there have also been concerns Amazon might try and enter third-party package delivery. I think those fears are likely overblown, and I suspect Amazon will continue to primarily offer logistics to its Marketplace sellers as a way of tying them more firmly to the company. FedEx is now trading at low multiples of basically everything. The one I think is most interesting here (and a hat tip to Trapping Value's piece on this) is the Price to Sales ratio, which is at a low not seen since the 2008-2009 recession. I don't think FedEx is permanently impaired (the network effects are too significant for that) which means I think their operating margins will recover. That makes price-to-sales an interesting indicator to look at when trying to buy the dip here.

Cardinal Health

The other new position added to Burry's portfolio this quarter was Cardinal Health. It is also a big-cap company facing a significant crisis, in this case, the legal fallout from the opioid crisis. Cardinal distributes prescription drugs, and it seems that it may end up paying settlements or verdicts related to the opioid crisis. The million-dollar question here is whether that will be a one-time type item that can be paid and then the firm moves on in its oligopoly, or whether the crisis is more existential. I'm not in the business of predicting the machinations of the US legal system, and I find large tort claims especially unpredictable. That said, the company has significant free cash flow and a strong operating position. Darren McCammon has a more complete look at the company here.

Most of my best ideas are not released to the public, and are instead exclusive for members of The Microcap Review. Members get value stock ideas, plus net-net ideas, plus multiple special situation ideas every month. The special situations include merger arbitrage, liquidations, tenders and more. I am currently offering a two-week free trial for new subscribers. That free trial allows you to check the service out prior to an upcoming price increase at the end of this month. However, those who try it now will be grandfathered at the current price!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.