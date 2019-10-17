SDIV Offers A High Dividend Payout With Moderate Risk

If you invest based on past performance, you likely won't choose SDIV. But if you want exposure to the sectors that the fund is heavily allocated to, this can be a low-cost way to go.

Holdings are concentrated in the REIT and mREIT space, but the overall behavior on a rolling monthly basis tended to move similarly to its stated benchmark, ACWI.

Fund Basics

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) features a high dividend yield, reasonably low fees (in comparison to most closed-end funds anyway), and global diversification.

SuperDividendETF

Depending on how you want to look at the distributions (30-Day SEC, 12-Month...), the yield on the product as of Oct 15 was anywhere between 8.82% and 9.82%. Wowza!

How exactly does the fund achieve such a high payout?

SuperDividendETF

Index Construction

The Solactive Global SuperDividend Index tracks the performance of 100 equally weighted companies that rank among the highest dividend-yielding equity securities in the world, according to the fact sheet (included at the bottom of this piece).

You can read the SDIV "Investment Case" to get a sense of how the SuperDividend Index works. It's a pretty short read, and so if you're interested in the shares, you should look it over.

SuperDividendETF

The Index will annually select from a global universe (ACWI) of funds the top 100 companies that meet the above criteria. REITs are allowed, as we'll see below.

The portfolio is rebalanced annually, though screened quarterly to remove companies that are likely to cut their dividends. You can read updates on names up for removal here. Equal weighting is used at each annual rebalance in order to keep the fund adequately diversified.

That said, both SA and Morningstar report SDIV as having somewhat more than 100 equity holdings. The current asset mix is fairly balanced between US equity (SPY) blended with "everyone else" (ACWX).

Holdings

Morningstar

The fund currently holds a very strong value tilt, blended between small- to mid-cap firms. Given the level of the dividend, that makes sense.

Fact Sheet

The 6/30/19 fact sheet reports that more than half of the fund's assets are in mortgage REITs (19%), REITs (18%), and financials (16%). From a sector-diversification level then, the fund is lacking.

That said, closed-end fund investors regularly buy funds with heavy allocations to some sector or other: often utilities.

It's definitely worth mentioning that the fund cites the MSCI ACWI index as its benchmark, but the very heavy allocation to mREITs and REITs makes this unlikely to be a highly appropriate fit

Finance Yahoo!

That said, the correlation between SDIV and ACWI is at least reasonably stable on a total return basis going back to fund inception. The boxplot encapsulated within the larger violin distribution plot above demonstrates that the correlation between the two assets has empirically spent about 25% of its time running a monthly correlation below .8.

Finance Yahoo!

While the correlation between SDIV and ACWI may be pretty decent, the upside-downside captures have not been. On a rolling 21-trading-day basis, SDIV has experienced only about 80% of ACWI's upside, while suffering about 105% as much during downswings.

Premium/Discount

SDIV accounts for about $915M in AUM. Still, the shares can trade from time to time at a decent premium or discount to the NAV, despite the ETF wrapper.

SuperDividend ETF

When markets get choppier, the fund can trade further from its Net Asset Value. This occurred with some frequency, for instance, in 2018.

Risk

Finance Yahoo!

Above we get a sense for the fluctuations in annualized volatility for SDIV going back to about mid-2012. Weekly vol (top panel in red) has managed to punch as high as around 45% vol readings on an annualized basis.

Generally, however, for one-year periods, the fund has historically generated annual volatility somewhere in the 10-20% range, which has been pretty typical of equities over that time frame.

From a volatility standpoint, SDIV doesn't appear to stand out from other equity holdings, either to the upside or to the down.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

If we look back, SDIV has not performed all that well relative to some potentially helpful benchmarks, even using a total return basis. The fund may have some structural flaws from a portfolio construction standpoint, but we cannot definitively argue that, because the performance is not that different from the MSCI ex-US Index (ACWX).

The risk has been pretty typical of what you see for equity, and the number of holdings keeps the risk of concentration into individual names quite low.

I know that it's tempting to shop by looking backwards and asking what a fund did in the rear-view mirror. If that's you, then SDIV is likely off your list already. Fair enough.

I'd say this is probably a decent fund for someone who is ok with heavy allocations to REITs and mREITs, wants their exposure without leverage, and who likes the idea of small-cap and global exposure.

The next decade will almost certainly not look like the last one did. US stocks cannot be counted on to handily outperform. So with that in mind, SDIV can give you the high-yield global access you're after.

Fund Fact Sheet

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.