3 Treats Among The Data Center REITs

With earnings for all data center REITs slated for the end of the month, which are the treats and which the tricks?

High valuations make the higher-growth names less attractive, higher payout ratios do the same for the better yielding names.

Revenue and FFO growth is a little spotty within the industry, it pays to be choosy.

Data center REITs look good as a group and individual names all have their attractions. Even so, there are some tricks in this bag of treats.

Data Center REITs - The Tricks And The Treats

Data center REITs look good as a group and have piqued my interest as a dividend growth-focused investor. The yield is a bit low compared to that of other REIT industries, but payout coverage and growth prospects help make up the difference.

Payout ratios are, for the most part, running well below my threshold and up the odds for future increases, something I consider to be a real treat. The question is, with earnings slated for the end of the month, which data center REITs are tricks and which are treats?

To be clear, I am not a REIT expert. I am a reformed options trader with an interest in income-producing long-term "trades"... what most other people call dividend investing. My crystal ball has revealed that Real Estate is a hot sector, and I assume all industries and companies are potential candidates until discounted by further analysis. My interest today is solely in determining the best choice or choices among the data center REITs for new investments today.

My goal is capital gains and income, as well as future dividend increases. In my experience, companies regardless of sector tend to outperform all others while in a cycle of earnings growth-driven dividend growth.

Data Centers - Wholesale Versus Retail

Data center REITs are few and far between. Only 5 are listed at Nareit, so I've included Iron Mountain (IRM) to help round out the group. Iron Mountain is in business with a much broader range of services than just data centers, but they are an integral part of the operation - and a primary focus of current expansion plans. Iron Mountain can, and will, store just about anything on its properties, not just cloud-based business needs.

Data centers are those places where the Internet "lives". They host all the businesses, services, and infrastructure required to support online activity globally. Imagine giant warehouses with miles of shelves filled with servers, routers and networking gear.

(Source: Pixabay, CC 0.0)

The operations of each data center are a little different from the next, but in essence, these are technology companies organized as REITs. The basic business model, renting wholesale or retail space, is only the tip of the iceberg. Within each grouping are market focus, either domestic or global, services offered (or not), and industry focus.

Wholesale data center REITs like CyrusOne (CONE) tend to lease out most of their space to single-tenant operators. In the case of CyrusOne, Microsoft (MSFT) accounted for 18% of revenue in 2018, quite a large amount. By doing so, it tends to enjoy longer-running contracts, have lower expenses, and a more stable revenue stream. Referring back to CONE, about 45% of its total revenue comes from a mere 10 clients. Good clients, but a small number nonetheless. In CONE's favor, management is aware of the position the business is in and has been working at correcting it.

From the CONE investor presentation:

Retail-focused data center REITs, also referred to as colocation data centers, operate their facilities in a more direct manner. They lease out smaller blocks of space to companies with smaller needs and then compound revenue with additional services.

Equinix (EQIX) reports revenue from lease operations runs around 80%, while services make up the difference. The number one service offered is interconnectivity with other data center residents (within the same data centers and other data-centers owned by EQIX), enabling businesses to collaborate more effectively via the cloud. The downside for retail data centers is turnover and higher costs for customer acquisitions.

From the EQIX investor slideshow:

On one hand, wholesale data center REITs have lower overhead and revenue stability via long-term contracts. On the other, Retail Data Centers enjoy deeper revenue streams and broader customer bases. They both have their appeal.

Revenue Growth - It's There, But Beware

Revenue growth is in the forecast. The group is looking at roughly 7% revenue growth from this year to next, with most of that centered in three names: CyrusOne, QTS Realty Trust (QTS), and CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) are all looking at strong double-digit revenue growth over the next year, but there are some risks.

Author's own work, data sourced from Seeking Alpha

One risk for many of these REITs is the revenue stream - as in revenue coming in from overseas. The dollar has been gaining against the basket of world currencies and is likely to have a negative impact on revenue and income. FactSet reports that, in a broad sense, those companies with the most exposure to offshore revenue are seeing the biggest declines in revenues and earnings. In fact, more companies are citing the impact of currency conversion on earnings than they are tariffs.

Iron Mountain is arguably the worst-positioned in this regard. The company operates on six continents and in 50 countries with a new and growing emphasis on expansion into emerging markets. It's also got the weakest outlook for 2020 YOY FFO growth so easily dismissed in this portion of my comparison.

From the IRM investor presentation:

CyrusOne is expecting the most robust FFO growth next year. Its exposure to offshore markets is small but growing, so it's not something to dismiss. At last reporting, the overseas revenue was about 7% and expected to expand into the end of the year. The company reported growth in Europe exceeded 60% YOY in the first half of the year, and it should grow at least another 20% in the second half.

From the CONE investor presentation:

CONE President and CEO, Gary Wojtaszek, had this to say:

An important assumption in our underwriting for the European expansion was the expectation that our existing customers would drive much of the demand, and that has been playing out just as we expected. Our European business grew at roughly 65% year-over-year and we expect it will grow an additional 20% in the second half of the year.

CoreSite is expecting revenue to grow by nearly 11% next year. Its risk-to-revenue lies in higher-than-expected churn in some key markets. The churn, identified in the 2nd quarter, led the company to cut guidance once and may impact the outlook again. Churn is expected in the range of 9-11%, a range 200 bps higher than first projected.

CoreSite CEO Paul Szurek had this to say:

We are making important progress on the sales front, taking into account market dynamics. Hyperscale and large-scale leasing will continue to be lumpy as it has throughout our history as a company, but is currently challenging in Virginia.

QTS Realty Trust is another high-FFO growth contender. This is an interesting REIT because its exposure to offshore markets is incredibly small. Also because its exposure to government data center needs make it read like an infrastructure stock (which it is, really). High barriers to entry for its competition and government contracts ensure revenue long into the future. That's a treat. We'll see if any tricks pop up.

From the QTS Realty Trust investor slideshow:

Forward Earnings Growth - It's There Too

Earnings growth, or in this case FFO growth, is present among the data center REITs too. The problem, if there is one, is that those with the strongest outlook for revenue growth don't necessarily have the best prospects for FFO growth.

Two of the top three prospects for FFO growth in 2020 are CoreSite and CyrusOne, two of the top three revenue growers. The risks they face to revenue growth may also impact their earnings, so the same cautions apply here. The third, Equinix, did not make the cut as a top-three revenue grower, but it came close.

Equinix is expected to produce nearly 10% revenue growth next year and lead the industry with 16% FFO growth. That's a treat. The trick is that Equinix is heavily exposed to offshore markets and therefore exposed to the same currency risks as CyrusOne. In the second quarter of this year Americas-based revenue was about 47% of the net, leaving a large slice of the pie open to conversion risk. In that same quarter, currency conversion reduced sequential and YOY FFO growth by -200 bps.

From EQIX investor slideshow:

Notably, the company issued an upward adjustment to guidance at the end of last quarter that includes a positive impact from currency conversions. This readjustment is due to conversions having less impact than forecast, but let me remind you, the dollar is stronger now than it was three months ago. There is a risk for guidance to be readjusted once again.

Valuations Are High

Valuations among the data center REITs are more than a bit high. The average forward P/FFO is above 23.5X forward earnings and well above the broad market's 16.6X. The only choice that looks attractive to me on this metric alone is Iron Mountain, but that company has other issues that exclude it as a treat of choice right now.

Equinix, arguably the best choice from the revenue/FFO growth perspective, is also the highest valued REIT in the industry. Trading at 28X forward FFO, it is valued well above its peers and is at risk of a correction. Others in the group offer value relative to EQIX, if nothing else. The weekly chart of EQIX also suggests a correction is at hand. Divergences in MACD and a bearish crossover in stochastic are pointing the way lower.

QTS Realty Trust and CyrusOne are both trading near 20X forward FFO and offer the best value for growth of the group. CyrusOne has already raised a red flag, so let me now turn my focus to QTS.

QTS Realty Trust is a U.S.-centric REIT with some exposure to overseas markets. The company just bought two locations in the Netherlands and is planning to build on those investments, so there is some risk from currency impact.

QTS's real attractiveness lies in its exposure to U.S. Federal data center needs. Federal needs are a core aspect of its business model and also a high-return investment for the company. Deltek estimates that Federal IT spending will grow at a 2.2% CAGR over the next six years, which is a nice tailwind for QTS. Among the many needs are the outsourcing of network infrastructure, something the company excels at. Another treat.

QTS CEO Chad Williams said:

The Federal Vertical remains a core focus area for QTS due to the unique security requirements for this customer base and higher barriers to entry, the return on capital profile for the federal data center deployments is typically well in excess of the return profile we see our customer in other customer segments. Even for the deployments involving hyperscale customers like the one we signed during the second quarter.

From Deltek:

Federal IT is in the midst of a broad transformation effort driven by a combination of White House policies, technological advances and legislative initiatives... The Trump Administration’s presidential management agenda calls for modernizing agency IT environments through the adoption of cloud-based shared services, leveraging data as an enterprise asset, improving citizen services and streamlining IT acquisitions... Cloud computing, the incorporation of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence into cybersecurity processes, and the outsourcing of agency networks are key areas of growth in the federal IT space.

The Dividends Are OK

The yield among the Data Center group is not great, as I mentioned before. The group yield is above the broad market average and the ten-year Treasury, but only just. The highest yield in the group is Iron Mountain, but the 100% forward-looking payout ratio is more than enough to disinterest me.

Author's own work, data sourced from Seeking Alpha

Likewise, Equinix has emerged as a treat among the group, but its yield is prohibitively low at 1.72%. I want to at least beat the S&P 500, if not by a fair margin.

The next highest-yielding data center REIT is CoreSite Realty Corp. It's delivering closer to 4.25% right now, but the payout ratio is high. At near 88%, it is well above my comfort level and excludes COR, in my view. I'd like to at least think there's a chance of robust dividend increases, and 88% doesn't say that to me.

The two REITs that have emerged as possible treats for Halloween - QTS and CONE - both have sufficiently high dividends and low enough payout ratios to keep me interested.

CONE has a bit more exposure to offshore revenue, but that can be overlooked. It's got a robust outlook for revenue and FFO growth, is trading at a value relative to its peers, and its yield is sufficiently high to be called market-beating (about 2.6%). The same is true of QTS - it has a little better yield but a slightly higher payout ratio and a weaker growth outlook. In either case, both are treats in this basket of REITs.

Wait, What About Digital Realty Trust?

Quietly lurking in the sidelines is Digital Realty Trust (DLR). The REIT has a positive outlook for 2020 FFO growth, but not the strongest; it has a positive outlook for 2020 revenue growth, but also not the strongest. Its dividend is neither the highest nor the lowest at 3.3%, as is its payout ratio at 62%.

While Digital Realty Trust is not the most attractive regarding any one metric, it may be the most attractive when you look at the bigger picture. This company has a positive outlook for revenue growth, FFO growth, and dividend growth. The valuation is a little higher than QTS and CONE, but is still low enough to be called a deal.

In terms of business model, Digital Realty Trust is the most global and diversified in nature. Its data centers span the globe with more than 2,000 clients internationally. Clients range from cloud and IT services across social media, financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products. There is some risk in currency conversation, but that is mitigated by diversification and growth.

Bottom Line

Real estate and REITs are hot-ticket investment vehicles right now. Considering their yield and risk-adjusted returns, it is no wonder, and certainly not in today's market environment. The data center REITs don't pay the highest yields of the sector, but they're still attractive. If you dig a little, it is possible to find some treats to help drive your returns in 2019 and 2020. For me, right now those treats are CyrusOne, QTS Realty Trust, and Digital Realty Trust.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.