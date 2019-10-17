Hedge Funds Love These 10 Stocks, And 5 Are Good Buys Today

Always remember to use the appropriate risk management for your needs, especially when sizing your position in technology companies with wide growth potential ranges.

Today just PYPL, BABA, FB and GOOG, GOOGL are reasonably to attractively valued based on their realistic growth potential and historical earnings and cash flow multiples.

The 10 companies hedge funds are most bullish on are: JPM, PYPL, BABA, AAPL, V, GOOG, GOOGL, FB, AMZN, and MSFT.

Looking at what big institutions own is often a useful source of new investing ideas.

In my article 'Goldman Sachs Recommends 10 High-Yield Stocks: These 6 Are Actually Worth Buying Today', I ran top stock recommendations through the Dividend Kings' quality, valuation, and long-term return model. Doing so allows me to expand the Dividend Kings Master List, which now includes 222 quality companies (average quality score 9.3/11 blue chip), to include companies that are high quality, and most popular with our members.

That article proved so popular on Seeking Alpha that I've decided to make this a recurring series, taking the recommendations of top Wall Street Banks and institutions (the so-called "smart money") to see how they look under the careful scrutiny of someone following the Dividend Kings motto of "quality first, valuation second and proper risk management always."

This time we're looking at the world of hedge funds, courtesy of MarketWatch and Insider Monkey, who using 13-F filings track 743 hedge funds to see what their largest long positions are.

So first let's see what 10 companies some of Wall Street's biggest players are most bullish on, and then see whether any of these companies are reasonable and prudent choices for new money today in your diversified portfolio.

The 10 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds

Rank Company Ticker Number of Hedge Funds That Own It Total Long Positions Percentage Of All Hedge Funds Long This Stock 10 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 101 $10.0 billion 13.6% 9 PayPal (PYPL) 103 $4.4 billion 13.9% 8 Alibaba (BABA) 113 $11.5 billion 15.2% 7 Apple (AAPL) 116 $48.3 billion 15.6% 6 Visa (V) 128 $13.1 billion 17.2% 5 Alphabet-class C (GOOG) 141 $12.8 billion 19.0% 4 Alphabet-class A (GOOGL) 146 $12.5 billion 19.7% 3 Facebook (FB) 161 $14.9 billion 21.7% 2 Amazon (AMZN) 168 $19.0 billion 22.6% 1 Microsoft (MSFT) 174 $24.7 billion 23.4%

(Source: Marketwatch, Insider Monkey, 13-F filings)

In total, about 20% of hedge funds have $171 billion invested in these 10 stocks (nine companies since Alphabet has a dual share structure). All are exceptionally high quality and worth buying at reasonable prices or better, which include appropriate margins of safety for each company's risk profile.

But knowing what the big boys on Wall Street are betting on is just the start of proper due diligence. So let's now look at each company's quality, valuation, and long-term growth potential, to see whether it makes sense to buy any of them today.

Judging Each Company's Quality, Valuation, And Total Return Potential

These are all quality companies, and those that are trading at reasonable valuations are bolded.

Company Quality Score (Out Of 11) 2019 Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Realistic Long-Term Growth Potential (CAGR) Realistic 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential JPMorgan Chase 10 (SWAN) $114 -5% 5% to 10% 4% to 14% PayPal 9 (Blue Chip) $105 2% 16% to 24% 12% to 19% Alibaba 10 (SWAN) $223 21% 4% to 28% -8% to 33% Apple 9 (Blue Chip) $165 -42% 7% to 12% 2% to 10% Visa 11 [Super SWAN] $134 -32% 15% to 20% 8% to 15% Alphabet-class C 10 (SWAN) $1,362 8% 12% to 17% 8% to 17% Alphabet-class A 10 (SWAN) $1,362 8% 12% to 17% 8% to 17% Facebook 10 (SWAN) $314 40% 15% to 22% 15% to 30% Amazon 11 [Super SWAN] $3,049 42% 23% to 43% 17% to 56% Microsoft 11 [Super SWAN] $103 -36% 10% to 15% 3% to 10%

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, Morningstar, FactSet Research, Reuters, Ycharts, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

My quality score gets adapted for non-dividend paying stocks by estimating how safe a dividend would be if a company started paying one. That factors in cash flow growth trends, cash flow stability, and the strength of its balance sheet.

The business model and management quality sub-scores are derived the same way as dividend stocks, looking at profitable over time vs ROIC, as well as historical capital allocation decisions.

The way I value a company is by considering its historical and consensus long-term growth rates (from FactSet, Reuters and Ycharts), and then lining up time frames during which a company had similar fundamentals and growth.

I then look at 7 to 10 historical valuation metrics, including PE, price/owner earnings (Buffett's version of FCF), operating cash flow, free cash flow, EBITDA, EBIT (pre-tax earnings) and EV/EBITDA (accounts for debt and what private equity uses).

The likely intrinsic value of a company lies within the range of these single metric fair values. The average of all of them (excluding obvious outliers) is my reasonable estimate of what a company is worth this year, based on consensus expectations.

Long-term return potential ranges are created by looking at the historical rolling average PE's for each company to estimate a realistic market-determined fair value PE or appropriate cash flow metric (like EBITDA for Amazon).

I then apply the realistic growth range to this, to create both conservative and bullish ends of what kind of annualized total returns investors who buy today can expect over the next five years.

For context most asset managers expect the S&P 500 from today's valuations to deliver 5% to 8% CAGR total returns. So let's go over the company's I can recommend today.

Alibaba has historically grown at 24% CAGR since its IPO and has averaged a 32.9 PE. It's fair value estimates range from $132 for owner earnings to $291 for EBITDA and EV/EBITDA. The average is $223 meaning this 10/11 quality company appears about 21% undervalued and a good buy today.

The uncertainty surrounding its long-term growth rate stems from Reuters' long-term consensus of just 4%, which likely is pricing in a long, protracted and brutal trade conflict that isn't likely to happen.

Still, for my conservative total return model I use that 4% growth rate and the much lower 15 PE that slow-growing companies are reasonably worth according to my fellow Dividend King Chuck Carnevale and Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

While most analysts don't foresee BABA's growth falling off a cliff to this extent, some due according to Reuters, so keep that -8% CAGR total return potential in mind when sizing your portfolio position size.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

The 28% growth forecast by FactSet is probably closer to what investors can actually expect, give that the US/China trade conflict isn't likely to last forever. Such return potential is why my father owns Alibaba in his retirement portfolio up to his 10% risk limit.

PayPal's fair value estimates range from $90 (operating cash flow) to $122 (EBIT). The average of all of them is $105, indicating the company is likely fairly priced right now and a reasonable buy. That's courtesy of its long growth runway and strong return potential.

PayPal is too young to really have a historical PE range, so to model it I'm merely using its overall average 32 PE, which was generated in a time of 22% CAGR growth.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

With the low end of expected growth, 16%, PayPal appears capable of 12% CAGR long-term returns, which is likely to double the market's return.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

At the upper end of its growth range, PayPal might deliver about 19% CAGR long-term total returns from its current fair value.

Like with many tech stocks there is a lot of uncertainty with its valuation. Facebook's fair value in 2019 ranges from $243 for earnings, to $396 for EBITDA and EV/EBITDA. With the stock currently at $189, this means that even with the wide uncertainty, Facebook is likely an attractive buy today.

Facebook has historically traded between 36 and 39 times earnings while growing at 36% over time. Applying the expected 15% to 22% CAGR long-term growth to lower multiples results in very strong total return potential for this deeply undervalued SWAN stock.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Facebook growing at just 15% would not likely command the same multiple as it has in the past when growth has been 36%. I consider a 22.5 PE a reasonable estimate for a forward PE given that many popular tech companies growing at that rate have similar historical PEs. But even this much lower multiple and the low end of the realistic growth range still generates 15% CAGR total return potential that could double your investment.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

Here is the best realistic case scenario for Facebook investors buying today. 22% long-term growth and a return to a 30 PE, which is lower than its historical norm, but commensurate with still rapidly growing tech company PEs.

Alphabet is a dual-class stock with c-Class shares having no voting rights, while a-class does. For most people, there is no effective difference with the slightly high price on a-Class shares not being meaningful unless you love proxy voting and own a large position.

The historical fair value range on the company this year is between $1,162 for earnings and $1,595 for EBTIDA and EV/EBITDA. The average is $1,362 making GOOG a modestly undervalued buy today.

At the low end of the 12% to 17% growth range, I'm modeling the low end of Alphabet's 22 to 25 PE, to compensate for slower growth.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

8% CAGR total return potential is not anywhere close to its usual returns in recent years but is still likely to at least match, if not slightly beat the S&P 500.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

The upper end of Alphabet's total return estimate is a bit more speculative. The company has traded at 25 times earnings in the past but at much faster growth rates. 17% is still very rapid growth and if the market values earnings at this multiple the realistic best-case scenario is GOOG delivers 17% CAGR total returns.

Amazon is the only non-dividend stock I own, buying one share per quarter as long as the thesis remains intact and it trades at a reasonable valuation.

The fair value range is very wide with owner earnings estimating its worth $1,263 this year, ranging up to $4,761 based on expected 2019 earnings. The majority of the estimates, including FCF, EBITDA, EBIT, and EV/EBITDA estimate Amazon is worth between about $3,200 and $3,400. The $3,049 average for this year (rising to about $3,700 next year due to impressive hyper-growth) means that Amazon is the most undervalued hyper-growth stock I know of and the 12th most undervalued company on the Dividend Kings Master watchlist of 222 companies.

What kind of returns can Amazon deliver? Well, the uncertainty surrounding its growth potential is high, with FactSet estimating 30% long-term growth in cash flow, Ycharts 43%, and Reuters estimating 83% CAGR. That Reuters' estimate is almost certainly wrong as it's more than double the historical growth of the last decade (36%).

For the low end of my realistic growth potential range, I use 23%, the slowest EBITDA growth year of the next four years (2021's consensus estimate). To estimate total return potential I use Chuck Carnevale's PEG 1 rule of thumb (Graham originated this) which means an Amazon growing cash flow at 23% over time would be worth 23 times cash flow.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

That's good enough for 17% CAGR total return potential, more than doubling your investment in five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

The best-case-scenario is Amazon achieves 43% EBITDA growth which would justify its historical 41 EBITDA multiple according to F.A.S.T. Graphs, Chuck Carnevale, and Ben Graham. That in turn, from its current 23 EBITDA multiple would mean potentially stupendous returns of 56% CAGR.

Mind you I'm not saying that Amazon will necessarily achieve such phenomenal growth, though its rapidly growing and high margin AWS business (34% operating margins) and even faster-growing ad business (75% operating margins according to Piper Jaffray) makes it within the realm of possibility.

But even 17% long-term returns is worthy of a place in my father's retirement portfolio and for me to allocate 2% to 3% of my future savings to Amazon, so I can join Jeff Bezos on his quest to disrupt everything and delight customers around the globe.

Bottom Line: PayPal, Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook, And Alibaba Are Indeed Reasonable To Attractive Buys Right Now

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that the overvalued companies on this list of 10 most popular stocks among hedge funds are bad companies, just modestly to severely overvalued for this year's expected results. That makes them "holds" not necessarily "sells".

A surprising number of fast-growing tech darlings are indeed reasonable to attractively priced, with Amazon being the one I like best due to its unbeatable lead in optionality and massive long-term growth runway in so many various industries and sectors.

Amazon is now

one of the largest retailers on earth

the king of cloud computing (SaaS)

the third-largest on-line advertiser (and the fastest-growing)

When you consider how rapidly this company's cash flow is growing, I am confident enough in Amazon's wide-moat business model and Bezos's amazing capital allocation skills, to entrust him with 2% to 3% of all my future savings, via 1 share per quarter purchases.

But no matter which (if any) of these reasonably priced tech names you want to add to your portfolio, always make sure to use the right risk management rules for your needs.

These are my risk management rules of thumb, which I created after consulting with colleagues with 150 years of collective asset management experience.

They are what I use to run the Dividend Kings' four model portfolios as well as the basis for how I manage my retirement portfolio, where I keep 100% of my life savings.

They work well for most people but, of course, feel free to make any alterations that will help you sleep well at night.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.