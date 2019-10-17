Thyssenkrupp AG: A Proposal

Yet there are some divisions which should be sold in the medium term, if possible.

This could also serve as a blueprint for some of the other divisions, transforming Thyssenkrupp from a conglomerate into more of a industrial holding company.

Instead of a sale it would be preferable in my view to pursue a merger with interested rival Kone Oyj with Thyssenkrupp retaining a stake in the combined business.

I believe that a full divestment would be dangerous as it would deprive the heavily indebted company of its most profitable source of income.

In a recent article I took a look at Thyssenkrupp AG's (OTCPK:TYEKF;OTCPK:TKAMY) plans to sell its elevator business in order to raise the cash needed to turn around the company. There have been new developments since. While the company's leadership remains committed to a sale of the elevator business, the possibility of a special dividend seems to be off the table by now. And with it the possibility of a "free chance" for investors, as described by me.

Nonetheless, I believe that there might still be a chance to turn the company around. In the following I will lay out how I believe the company should transform in order to do so.

Full Divestment Of The Elevator Division Is Dangerous

First of all, I do not think that Thyssenkrupp Elevator should be sold in its entirety. Thyssenkrupp has net financial debt of €5.1 billion (as of June 30th, latest data available) and negative free cash flows. On top of that come pension liabilities in excess of €8 billion. The elevator business is the company's most profitable division. While a sale would supply Thyssenkrupp with considerable liquidity, that money might drain fast given there will also be need for substantial investment, especially in order to turn around the steel business. So I believe that preferably, a way should be found to retain access to the divisions profits.

Employees and unions are fundamentally opposed to a sale as well. Given the high grade of unionization and the comparably powerful employee representation in German industrial companies, this could prove somewhat of an obstacle too.

From A Conglomerate To A Holding Structure

Since the company needs money and the elevator division is by far the most valuable part, it will probably not be able to retain full ownership. One possibility would of course be a partial sale. However, the preferred option would in my view be a merger with Kone Oyj (OTCPK:KNYJF;OTCPK:KNYJY). As I previously explained, this would create the global market leader for elevators. The combined entity would be somewhat stronger than its parts due to ample potential synergies and complimentary portfolios.

One caveat would be that Thyssenkrupp would not be able to retain a majority in the newly formed company. Assuming a value of €18 billion for Thyssenkrupp Elevators, the parent might retain a stake of up to around 40 percent in a fully share based transaction. Yet given the need for capital, I believe the optimal strucuture would be a deal in which Thyssenkrupp would retain a 20 to 25 percent stake in the combined company while receiving 40 percent to half of the takeover price (or up to around €9 billion) in cash.

With replenished coffers, the company could begin to transform the rest of its portfolio. I believe that a transaction as laid out above could serve as a blueprint for other divisions as well.

In this context plans to acquire Kloeckner & Co. SE (OTC:KLCCY) and merging it with the Materials Services division should be reignited. Previous talks between the company had been terminated after the recent leadership change at Thyssenkrupp, yet this should not be too much of an obstacle. A deal would probably be possible at cost of up to €800 million. While Kloeckner & Co. is considerably smaller at 2018 revenue of €6.79 billion (first half 2019: €3.38 billion) compared with Thyssenkrupp Material Services' €13.67 billion (including €301 million in internal sales; nine moth ended June 30th: €11.02 billion), it achieves stronger margins with an EBIT of €141 million (first half 2019: €49 million) compared to €220 million (nine month: €214 million).

Long term I believe it would be advantageous to separately list the combined entity with Thyssenkrupp retaining a majority stake (at least at first), yet I believe that it would be advantageous to first realize synergies in order to achieve a better price at a later date.

A similar approach has already been initiated by Thyssenkrupp for the Industrial Solutions and Components Technology divisions. The divisions will be dissolved in order to first enter into partnerships with competitors and divest the businesses at a later point in time.

With regard to the loss making (EBIT - €124 million for the nine month ended June 30th) Industrial solutions division, I unequivocally support this approach.

With regard to the still profitable Components Technology division (EBIT of €231 million for the nine month period), I believe it might also be worth entertaining to carve out a new Thyssenkrupp Automotive division to be kept by the company. This division could in turn be strengthened by targeted acquisitions in order to list it or sell it as a whole at a higher price point in the future. Whether this makes sense or not is in large part dependent on which partnerships and prices could be achieved in the nearer future.

The Marine Systems division (which was carved out of Industrial Solutions in 2018) is a somewhat more complicated case. As a producer of military technology, especially non-nuclear submarines and other naval vessels, it is a politically sensitive company. Thus it can not simply be sold to a competitor without significant regulatory scrutiny. Still I believe that the loss making division (EBIT -€108 million for the nine month ended June 30th) should be sold if possible. Other than with some of the civilian divisions, I do not believe that it would make much sense to strengthen the business by acquisitions in order to keep it wholly or in part due to its inherently difficult nature as a defense supplier. Thus I would prioritize getting it off the balance sheet as soon as possible over maximizing the price paid for it.

What To Do With The Steel Division

Let's face it, there is a big elephant in the room waiting to be addressed. The main culprit for the company's challenging situation is its steel business. The merger with Tata Steel could have solved a lot of problems here. Yet due to regulatory intervention this option is off the table.

In an environment of global overcapacity and price pressure, it seems clear that consolidation will be inevitable. That means Thyssenkrupp has to either grow or sell its steel business. A full divestment of the division is fairly unrealistic. Not only would it leave the company without a substantial core business after the sale of the elevator and industrial businesses. It would also be really though to push such a measure against internal and political resistance. Notably, North Rhine-Westphalian prime minister Armin Laschet - who also is a member of the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach-Stiftung ("the Krupp foundation"), which controls 21 percent of the company making it Thyssenkrupp's largest shareholder - is committed to preserving the steel industry in his state. Employees and trade unions, particularly the influential IG Metall union, would also be very likely to raise hell to stop a sale.

On the other hand, I do not believe that it is a very good idea to go on a buying and expansion spree without a plan. After all, the oversized production growth of the former Steel Americas business contributed significantly to Thyssenkrupp's trouble. It might be an idea worth entertaining to merge the steel business with domestic competitor Salzgitter AG (OTCPK:SZGPY). The formation of a "Deutsche Stahl AG", meaning a national champion in the steel industry, would be viewed favorably by leading German politicians, which might help with the required regulatory approval. Closely held Georgsmarienhütte GmbH might also be a possible partner since its owner, Jürgen Großmann, has been one of the most vocal proponents of such an alliance. The combined entity might subsequently be listed with Thyssenkrupp holding a majority stake.

Conclusion

I believe that Thyssenkrupp should simplify its corporate structure and turn into more of an industrial holding from what is now a complicated conglomerate. In the optimal case the company would end up owning majority stakes in (or even have full ownership of) a significantly larger steel company and a strengthened materials trading business as well as a significant minority in the leading player in the global elevator market. The holding level itself on the other hand would be much leaner than the company is today.

I should say that it is not too likely management will set and execute a strategy along the lines of what I described above. But at least some parts of the new strategy are in accordance with my broad outline. If however by any chance the company would pursue a transformation like this, I believe that this would be a chance to turn around Thyssenkrupp creating considerable value in the process.

