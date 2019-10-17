HEXO: Damage Goes Deeper Than The Numbers

Management has become difficult to take at its word, which significantly increases risk in the stock. We would like to see satisfactory earnings numbers before considering the name again.

The company revealed recently that it will horribly miss its revenue guidance from just the prior quarter, and the 2020 forecast of $400 million is now retracted.

A lot has changed with HEXO since our prior coverage of the stock, and shares have now lost 50% of their value since our first publication three months ago.

Over the summer, we took a look at an under-the-radar cannabis company in HEXO Corp. (HEXO). At that point, shares were trading at $5 per share, and the company's approach to market of partnering with larger, deeper-pocketed co-sponsors struck us as a smart plan of attack for an industry that currently lacks stability. Fast forward to today, and the stock has shed more than half of its value as HEXO has managed to deliver a string of bad news items to the market. We will unfold where things have gone wrong over the past three months, and why it will be difficult to take that "leap of faith" we alluded to in our prior coverage.

Coming Up Short

We will start with the most obvious headline that recently accelerated the stock's decline. HEXO will report its end-of-year results on October 24th, but management determined it was best to prepare the market by releasing preliminary results - and it was a sizable letdown for investors on multiple levels.

HEXO completely whiffed on its projections from last quarter for revenues (approximately $31.8 million projected). Actual revenues were estimated to come in between $14.5 million and $16.5 million. The miss is being blamed on a number of factors that have muzzled the company's efforts including slower-than-expected store roll-outs, and delays with government approvals.

Additionally, the company completely withdrew its long promised 2020 goal of $400 million in revenue. While this shouldn't be a shock given how behind pace the company's actual results have been, the decision does imply that there is increased uncertainty about future expectations at HEXO. This only makes it more difficult for investors to evaluate what is still a young company in a volatile industry.

Management's Word Is Tarnished

While the above news is tremendously disappointing at face value, our biggest issue with everything that has happened is how management has handled it. Leadership for any business starts at the top, and management's recent actions have really changed our perspective towards HEXO's future prospects because there are numerous underlying problems now present.

For example, HEXO CEO Sebastien St-Louis was touting as recently as just the previous earnings call that the company was performing well enough to maintain its forecast. St-Louis alluded to (numerous times) about how the company was on track to double third-quarter revenues for Q4.

The following quote was pulled from that earnings call in response to an analyst question:

"We're going to reach the target. I mean, I'd ask you and I continuously, I welcome a challenge as I think that the analyst community is doing a phenomenal job in our space. I welcome more transparency in our space. I welcome a broader discussion for investors. If you ever hear me say something and not deliver, you have to call me out. And in reverse, I would tell you today, nobody has ever called me out on anything because HEXO has always delivered what we said we would. We're delivering a double this quarter."

In hindsight that response from CEO St-Louis is certainly foolish and raises a few questions that investors need to consider:

Was St-Louis being disingenuous when making such a bold statement?

Was the business on track at that point and simply deteriorated that much in such a short time frame?

How did management not see this coming to the point that HEXO's results missed guidance so horribly?

It's a situation where the management team appears incompetent at best and dishonest at worst. Either way, it will be difficult to trust anything management guides to from this point until the company actually proves itself with sustained numbers.

Veering Away From A Winning Strategy?

Part of our prior analysis featured an in-depth look at how HEXO was partnering with larger companies to help bring innovative products to market. The current example is HEXO's relationship with Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) to bring TRUSS to market. The strategy seems sound, with an emphasis on using the lifting power of a large partner to bring profitable products to market with brand value.

While there is still hope for future developments to be announced at the looming earnings call, nothing has happened with this strategy since then (deal was originally announced in August 2018). TRUSS is imminent, but the pipeline is otherwise dry at this point in time.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that HEXO is bringing a "value" product line called "Original Stash" to the market. This will be priced at "black market" prices in an effort to convert consumers from buying illegally and convert them to legal channels. Unfortunately, we see this as a something that will squeeze margins because black market cannabis sells for much less than what legal products are being priced at traditionally. For a company that is trying to begin generating consistent profits, we would rather see its efforts go to fleshing out its initial model in the beverage, edible, and consumables spaces. This "value" brand approach seems like a step in the wrong direction from what seemed like a sound strategy.

Wrapping Up

Given the horrible revenue miss and recent developments, it begins to look like management is potentially unqualified to take HEXO to the next level of its maturation. Growth struggles occurred at Canopy Growth Corporation (OTC:CGC) as well. The company struggled, and the CEO was forced out by Constellation Brands (STZ) which had purchased a large stake in the company prior to that point. Who is going to provide accountability at HEXO?

We emphasized that there was risk inherent in HEXO when we last covered the stock, but at that time there was a strategy in place that one could hang their hat on. We even suspected a potential miss on the revenue forecast, as the $400 million goal was ambitious from the start. However, the degree of the miss and the manner in which information has been relayed to investors is a red flag to us. When a company is unproven, one looks to management to see a "vision" of what a company can become. It's become difficult to trust HEXO's management team, and therefore we would avoid the stock until actual numbers begin to back up what is being forecasted.

