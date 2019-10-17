VIXM: Stay Short Volatility

Given that we are currently in a bullish momentum environment, we are likely to see the S&P 500 continue rallying.

Over the last month, holders of the ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) have enjoyed a rare win, with shares of the ETF increasing by nearly 3%. While these gains have certainly been enjoyable in that they have reduced the year-to-date loss by a bit, I believe that further downside is ahead. Specifically, I believe that VIXM is headed lower in the immediate future due to both declining volatility and instrument roll yield.

Understanding VIXM

In the family of volatility ETPs, VIXM stands a bit apart from the crowd in that it offers exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures Index. Traditionally, most volatility ETPs offer exposure to the short-term version, but for market participants looking to reduce the effects of roll yield, the mid-term VIX futures index is a viable alternative. How the mid-term index seeks to diminish the impacts of roll yield is that it gives exposure to the fourth through seventh month VIX futures contracts rather than the first and second months which the short-term variant tracks. These holdings can be seen in the following table provided by ProShares:

Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding exposure across a futures curve. The underlying concept upon which roll yield rests is the general market tendency in which prices in the back months of the futures curve tend to approach the front of the curve as time progresses. To graphically understand this, here is the current VIX futures curve:

As you can see from the chart, the current holdings of VIXM are across a forward curve which is in contango. Specifically, the average holding is roughly 35% above the current front-month VIX contract price. This means that if VIX remains the same between now and expiry of the first holding, the February 2020 contract will decrease by nearly 35% in value in an approach towards the spot price. Since VIXM constantly pushes back exposure as time progresses, this means that the entire roll-down into the prompt price will not be felt by shares, but a portion of this downwards movement will be felt. When the market is in contango, this is a strong detriment to long exposure of VIXM because the VIX futures market must make substantial upside movements to overcome the downwards drag of roll yield.

To understand the long-term impact of roll yield, take a look at the 10-year annualized returns of the index which VIXM tracks:

You are reading this correctly: VIXM is seeking to track an index which has dropped by nearly 24% per year for the last decade. This is because the VIX futures market are largely in contango for most of the time which means that a constant negative roll will be felt by shareholders. On this basis alone, a constant short/bearish position should be considered for VIXM. However, I believe that market-specific factors are currently indicating that volatility is likely to meander sideways or trend lower in the coming weeks.

Understanding Volatility

We are currently at a noteworthy juncture of market history. Specifically, the S&P 500 is poised to hit fresh one-month highs (and all-time highs) within a matter of days.

For volatility traders, the significance regarding new highs and new lows is that the S&P 500 has a predictive edge in volatility itself based on its relative position. Specifically, there is a tendency in the S&P 500 for volatility to decline following fresh hits of 20-day highs in the market.

As you can see in the above chart, which uses the last 27 years of market data, when the S&P 500 hits a fresh one-month high, volatility tends to decrease over the next month roughly 60% of the time. We currently aren't at a one-month high, but given the technical setup in the market, I believe we will hit it in a few trading days.

Technically speaking, the market is currently exhibiting bullish momentum as seen by the MACD having just crossed into positive territory. This indicator measures the relative relationship of two moving averages and gives a comprehensive indicator that speaks to the current state of momentum in the market. As you can see in earlier chart, recent crosses of the indicator have seen further upside in the S&P 500 over the next week to month. Specifically, of the last seven bullish crosses of the indicator, the market was higher over the following month in five of them. In other words, the market is rewarding trades with positive momentum at this juncture, and given that we have just seen another bullish momentum movement, this is a strong reason to believe that the market will continue grinding higher.

There is another statistic at work which is the tendency for the S&P 500 to be inversely correlated with changes in the VIX.

When the S&P 500 rallies, the VIX tends to fall. Given that we are currently in a bullish momentum environment, we are likely to see the S&P 500 continue rallying which will in all likelihood lead to even lower levels of the VIX. As the S&P 500 rallies, we will soon hit a fresh one-month high in the market which is generally followed by further downside in volatility.

Given that the VIX itself is low, there is a risk of a bit of natural mean reversion in the index which would see some upside to the VIX. However, if this occurs, it is important to understand that VIXM is still exposed to heavy roll yield, which means that even moderate upside in the VIX will be erased by the contango roll. To prevent any sort of unlimited loss scenario, however, I would suggest utilizing a stop loss to guard against the downside in the event of an outsized gain in the VIX.

It's a great day to short VIXM to capture the decline in volatility.

