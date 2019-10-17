OLEM: An Excellent Time To Buy

As long as OPEC cuts continue, we are likely to see crude inventories drop and the price per barrel of crude oil rise.

Over the last month, shares of the iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (OLEM) have taken a bit of a hit with the price per share dropping by around 4% in a decline which appears to have stalled for the time being. It is my belief that in the following weeks, OLEM will increase in value due to underlying strength in the crude oil markets and that the instrument-specific methodology allows for an excellent capture of this coming gain.

Understanding OLEM

Frankly, OLEM is a fascinating oil market ETP and one of the most unique in the diverse lineup of instruments. The reason why OLEM is so unique in my mind is that it is one of the only instruments which actively seeks to completely negate roll yield. The idea behind the "pure beta" approach is that by attempting to completely minimize the effects of roll yield, OLEM can more directly track the crude markets.

To understand the impact of roll yield upon crude oil ETFs and ETNs, look no further than the most popular oil ETF, USO. USO is perhaps the most liquid and actively traded oil market ETP, and it is infamous for roll yield. As seen in the following chart comparing USO's returns vs. WTI's returns for the last decade, USO has underperformed the price per barrel of crude oil by a fair margin - sometimes in the vicinity of several dozen percentage points in a given year.

Roll yield is the tendency which arises from holding exposure in a futures curve in a contract beyond the prompt contract. Roll yield comes from the general market principle in which prices in the back months of a futures curve tend to trade towards the front-month contract as time progresses. To understand this, here is the current WTI futures curve:

At present, the market is in contango in the front two months of the curve and switches into backwardation for the back of the curve. USO has a methodology which holds exposure in the front two months, which means that right now, roll yield is negative for holders of the instrument since the exposure in the back month will be drifting towards the front of the curve.

OLEM attempts to completely mitigate this effect of roll yield by rolling into contracts of most similar price to the prompt month as time progresses. This means that if the roll were happening today, exposure in OLEM would likely be shifted to the February-March time frame because the inflection in the curve means that the price at those points is most similar to the front-month price of today.

This approach works really well for times in which the curve is inflected in that it allows for the effects of roll to be heavily mitigated. On this basis, we can safely say that given the current structure of the market, the underlying returns of OLEM will likely closely track the movements in crude oil and we need not be terribly concerned about roll yield as a determinate of returns of OLEM. At other times in market structure, the best OLEM can do is minimize the effects of roll, but due to the futures curve inflection, it is a golden moment for OLEM's methodology to shine by giving a return highly similar to that of crude oil.

Crude Markets

Since roll yield is not going to be a large explainer of returns in OLEM, we can focus heavily on crude market fundamentals. To start it off, the crude balance is currently consolidating following several months of incredibly large draws in inventories.

Seen from a year-to-date perspective, we are currently a few barrels shy of the greatest decline ever seen for this time of the year.

To understand why crude inventories have been falling so heavily, we really only need to examine one key input into the balance: imports.

In the middle of this year, OPEC extended its cuts through March of 2020 which has resulted in a substantial decrease in the number of barrels flowing into the United States.

The impact of these lower imports can be clearly seen with the lowest year-to-date total number of barrels imported reported in many decades.

As long as these lower levels of imports continue, we are likely to see inventories either at the five-year average or below the five-year average depending on the demand side of the balance.

The demand side of the balance remains the most bearish component by far with utilization being reported under the five-year range for most of the year.

For oil bears, this is undoubtedly the piece of the balance which is most closely being examined at this time, because frankly, demand stinks right now. However, it is important to take a holistic look at the balance as a whole because the price per barrel of crude oil is determined by changes in inventories.

As you can see in the above chart, as crude stocks increase on a year-over-year basis, the price per barrel of crude oil tends to decline. Conversely, as stocks decrease, the price of crude oil tends to rise. As this year has witnessed a decrease in imports, we have seen crude stocks shave distance and start to decline. As long as crude imports remain subdued, we will likely see inventories narrow the 52-week change and drop into the negative territory on a year-over-year basis. This drop into negative territory will in all likelihood occur in conjunction with a surge in the price per barrel crude oil, which indicates that now is a strong time to buy OLEM. In other words, the weakness seen in imports is outpacing the weakness seen in demand, which is drawing down crude stocks and will likely push up the price of crude oil through at least March of 2020 due to OPEC's current extension.

Conclusion

OLEM follows a methodology which the market is currently rewarding through the near-elimination of roll yield. Crude inventories have been dropping this year due to ongoing weakness in OPEC imports. As long as OPEC cuts continue, we are likely to see crude inventories drop and the price per barrel of crude oil rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.