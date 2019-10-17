Battle Of The Best-Of-Breed BDCs

BDCs will begin reporting results later this month and investors should be watching for the issues discussed in this article and be ready to make changes.

Interest rates will likely remain low, and investors will continue to need equity investments to generate adequate income from their portfolios.

This article discusses two of the top BDCs that have continually outperformed their peers currently averaging 10.2% annual yields.

Over the last two weeks, I have presented a series of articles discussing how to build a retirement portfolio using Business Development Companies ("BDCs") currently yielding over 10% and their safer baby bonds/preferred shares currently yielding over 6%. Part 1 discussed MRCC, ORCC, and TSLX. Part 2 discussed CGBD and CSWC. This article compares two of the most popular BDCs: Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Ares Capital (ARCC).

As mentioned in "Building A Retirement Portfolio With BDCs Currently Yielding 10.6%", interest rates will likely remain low and investors will continue to need equity investments (stocks) to generate adequate portfolio income. BDCs pay higher-than-average yields with the average yielding over 10%. Safer BDCs are closer to 9% but patient investors can get higher yields by taking advantage of volatility. For discussion of portfolio allocations, please see the previously linked article.

What is a BDC?

Business Development Companies ("BDCs") were created by Congress in 1980 to give investors an opportunity to invest in private small and mid-sized U.S. companies typically overlooked by banks. Most BDCs are publicly traded with a highly transparent structure subject to oversight by the SEC, states and other regulators, providing investors with higher than average dividend yields (most between 7% and 13% annually, see details below) by avoiding taxation at the corporate level. This allows them to pass along ordinary income and capital gains directly to the shareholder.

It should be noted that most of the BDCs with higher yields have recently or will likely have credit issues driving declines in book values as shown later. Also, MRCC remains among the highest yielding likely for the reasons discussed in "Monroe Capital: Avoid This 14% Yield Trap".

Comparing Dividend Coverage

I typically use the following three methods for assessing and ranking dividend coverage:

Historical dividend coverage: Using adjusted earnings (excluding certain one-time expenses) taking into account recurring vs. one-time revenues, cash vs. PIK interest income, etc.

Using adjusted earnings (excluding certain one-time expenses) taking into account recurring vs. one-time revenues, cash vs. PIK interest income, etc. Projected dividend coverage: Using best-, base-, and worst-case scenarios taking into account potential credit issues, portfolio growth/decline, changes to portfolio yield, various amounts of non-recurring income from dividends and fees, changes to borrowing and operational expenses.

Using best-, base-, and worst-case scenarios taking into account potential credit issues, portfolio growth/decline, changes to portfolio yield, various amounts of non-recurring income from dividends and fees, changes to borrowing and operational expenses. Optimal Leverage Analysis: This is a longer-term approach assessing future coverage based on portfolio growth potential using available cash and borrowings (leverage) as well as changes in portfolio yield, apples-to-apples comparison of dividend coverage using similar amounts of leverage.

For this article, I will only briefly cover historical dividend coverage.

MAIN Historical Dividend Coverage "Quick Update":

For Q2 2019, MAIN reported between my base and best case projections with net investment income ("NII") per share of $0.63, covering its regular dividends by 105% with lower-than-expected portfolio growth and lower portfolio yield. Distributable NII was $0.67 per share compared to regular dividends of $0.60. On April 17, 2019, the company priced its public offering of $250 million of 5.20% notes due 2024 driving slightly higher interest expense. There was a decrease in the amount of share issuances likely due to lower portfolio growth and keeping consistent leverage (debt-to-equity ratio) as shown in the following table:

Historically, MAIN has grown its per-share economics year-over-year which is the primary driver for continued higher returns to shareholders (shown later). However, there was a slight decline this quarter partially due to slower portfolio growth and lower yields as discussed earlier.

Source: Company Press Release

ARCC Historical Dividend Coverage "Quick Update":

For Q2 2019, ARCC beat my best-case projections mostly due to continued higher dividend and fee income from its investment in Ivy Hill covering its regular dividend by 124%. Management mentioned that the increased dividend income was due to “increased scale and profitability, the company's doing well”:

Q. What drove this sizable increase in Ivy Hill's assets under management? And then is the increase in the dividend by $3 million a new run rate, or were there success fees and other one-time fees in there? A. The increase in the dividends really – the dividend income's really driven by two things. There was a modest increase in the dividend coming up from Ivy Hill, because of its increased scale and profitability, the company's doing well. And then secondly, it was the Athenahealth transaction we participated in Q1 which does have a preferred equity security with a contractual coupon that comes through as dividend income.

Source: ARCC CEO Kipp DeVeer on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

On September 10, 2019, ARCC amended its “SMBC Funding Facility” increasing the commitments under the facility from $400 million to $500 million, with the ability to upsize to $800 million. Effective June 21, 2019, Ares Capital’s asset coverage requirement applicable to senior securities was reduced from 200% to 150% and its annual base management fee was reduced from 1.5% to 1.0% on all assets financed using leverage over 1.0x debt to equity. ARCC expects to use incremental leverage to continue to invest “primarily in its current mix of investments with no fundamental change in its investment objective and intends to target a debt to equity range of 0.90x to 1.25x.

Comparing BDC Risk Profiles

As mentioned in Part 1 and "Assessing Risk: Retirement Portfolio Using BDCs", assessing risk is critical when investing and pricing BDC stocks. I assign a risk rank for each company that focuses on capital preservation including net asset value ("NAV") per share stability as well as portfolio strength to sustain dividend payments. This includes the ability of the portfolio to retain value during an economic downturn.

Non-Accrual Investments

Loans are generally placed on non-accrual status when principal or interest payments are past due 30 days or more or when there is reasonable doubt that principal or interest will be collected in full. Accrued and unpaid interest is generally reversed when a loan is placed on non-accrual status. Interest payments received on non-accrual loans may be recognized as income or applied to principal depending upon management’s judgment regarding collectability. Non-accrual loans are restored to accrual status when past due principal and interest is paid and, in management’s judgment, are likely to remain current. The Company may make exceptions to this policy if the loan has sufficient collateral value and is in the process of collection.

Source: ARCC 10-Q

As shown in the following tables:

MAIN non-accruals: 1.5% of the portfolio fair value; 2.5% of NAV

ARCC non-accruals: 0.4% of the portfolio fair value; 0.7% of NAV

It is important to note that MAIN and ARCC have investments in around 200 and 345 companies, respectively, so there will always be a certain amount of credit issues. Historically non-accruals have remained low for both companies. For example, during the 2008/9 financial crisis, ARCC had non-accruals of around 2.5% and much lower than the average leveraged lender:

Source: Ares Capital 2019 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Watch List Investments

One of the best approaches to assessing risk in a BDC portfolio is using a "vintage analysis" that takes into account many aspects including the time frame that each loan was originated as well as asset class, maturity, directly originated vs. syndicated, industry sector, PIK, and cash yields. BDCs that were actively growing portfolios during times of less protective covenants and higher leverage multiples while maintaining higher-than-average yields, will likely have upcoming credit issues regardless of the overall economy as we have seen with MCC, FSK, FSC (now OCSL), PTMN, CPTA, BKCC, TCAP (now BBDC), GARS, and TCRD. Many of the other BDCs that I have considered 'higher risk' are already experiencing credit issues and will likely get worse over the coming quarters. After going through this analysis each quarter, there is a clear trend with riskier vintages and ongoing or upcoming credit issues that I include in the 'Watch List" for each BDC. Most of the safer lower-yield BDCs typically have around 3% to 5% of the portfolio that needs to be ‘watched’ compared to most BDCs that average between 7% and 10%.

As shown in the following tables:

MAIN watch list: 2.4% of the portfolio fair value; 4.0% of NAV

ARCC watch list: 6.7% of the portfolio fair value; 11.8% of NAV

Historical Changes in NAV per Share

Changes in NAV (book value) per share are not always a clear indicator of historical credit issues because there are many items that impact NAV including over or underpaying the dividend, equity issuances and general changes in values for assets and liabilities (borrowings). It is also important to recognize the difference between “realized” and “unrealized” gains and losses. BDCs that have recently cut dividends due to credit issues likely had larger amounts of realized losses from investments that were restructured, sold or completely written off.

Many higher quality BDCs have had previous NAV declines mostly related to unrealized losses and conservatively marking assets down to reflect general market pricing rather than changes to credit quality. The following table is from "Time To Sell Solar Senior Capital" showing the relative valuations of American Teleconferencing Services, Ltd. which is an investment held by MAIN as shown in the table above as well as CSWC, SUNS, and PFLT.

As shown in the following table, BDCs with better NAV performance trade at higher multiples driving lower yields. This is not a coincidence.

Summary & General Recommendations

I realized that there was quite a bit of information included in this article and some of it is included in the table below.

MAIN has many advantages over its peers, including the lower cost of capital and the lowest operational cost structure due to being internally managed (will discuss in more detail a follow-up article). Also, MAIN has an excellent history of portfolio credit quality that delivers a consistent stream of recurring interest income, the potential for increased earnings through its asset management business, the ability to use higher leverage through its SBIC licenses and management with conservative dividend policy. However, all of this information has already been priced into the stock which is why it has the lowest yield. As shown below, ARCC is the largest publicly traded BDC followed by FSK and ORCC that recently went public as discussed in "Hot IPO: Owl Rock Capital Yielding 9% To 10% Out Today".

As predicted in previous articles, BDCs continue to outperform the overall markets in 2019 with an average total return of around 21%.

The following is a longer-term view of total returns with fewer BDCs due to being a relatively new sector:

Safer BDCs are currently averaging around 9% yield compared to the average which is closer to 10%, but patient investors can get higher yields by taking advantage of volatility. Over the years, I have carefully built a portfolio that I continually adjust. I made 28 purchases of safer BDCs throughout 2018 with an average yield on cost of 10.5% and currently averaging over 20% annualized returns. For investors that are looking to build a BDC portfolio, please consider the following suggestions:

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile .

. Set appropriate price targets for limit orders to make purchases during trading volatility. Dipping your toe in: it is important for new investors to be patient and start with a small amount of shares using limit orders. Initiating a position will likely help with gaining interest and following the stock (and management team) to develop a comfort level for future purchases. Opportunity cost: keep in mind that while you are waiting for lower prices, BDCs are paying dividends. Dollar averaging purchases: there will be a general market and/or sector volatility driving lower prices providing opportunities to lower your average purchase prices.

for limit orders to make purchases during trading volatility.

Q3 2019 BDC Reporting Schedule

As BDCs start to report results later this month including ARCC, investors should be watching for potential portfolio credit issues that could lead to credit rating downgrades. Lower ratings would likely drive higher borrowing expenses that could put downward pressure on net interest margins and dividend coverage over the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC, MAIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.