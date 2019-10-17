FireEye: Fired Up For The Long Term

FireEye (FEYE) leads the cybersecurity market in the incident response services space, but is also leveraging new partnerships and acquisitions to expand its cloud portfolio and on-demand expertise. Though shares have recovered following a positive analyst day guidance, FEYE still trades at ~3.9x revenue - at the lower end of its peer group. If the company sustains the billings momentum shown in its latest quarter, we could see shares re-rate to the $18-22 range, offering up to 45% upside from here. Additional catalysts include a sale of the company, which could drive further re-rating of the multiple.

Business Unit Presentations

Much like previous analyst events, FEYE provided a great deal of insight into its respective business units (both new and old) at the event. Topics covered on the webcast include FEYE's business transformation strategy and updates on the product roadmap and key sales metrics.

The business transformation angle is particularly compelling as FEYE aims to transition its model toward a more subscription-oriented model. The long-term target is for 75-85% contribution from recurring billings while the product/appliances contribution falls to 5-10%. Revenue metrics should see similar trends.

Source: Pg 118 of Investor Presentation

Another key thrust of the transformation is the shift from "products to platform." The transition has been underway for a while now - product, cloud subscription, and managed services were 23% of billings in FY16, but have since risen to 28% of billings in FY18. The long-term objective is to get this segment to 55-65% of billings. Meanwhile, the professional services segment is set to stay within the 15-20% of billings range, with product & related subscription and support contribution expected to decline to 20-25% in the long-term (from 53% in FY18).

Source: Pg 117 of Investor Presentation

As a result of headwinds from deferred revenue in the product & related segment, revenue growth is materially below billings growth (e.g., in FY18, revenue grew by 7% YoY, but billings grew by 12% YoY). Guidance is for revenue growth to approach billings growth in FY20, with the gap only expected to narrow in FY22-FY23.

Source: pg 119 of Investor Presentation

With the widening gap between revenue and billings, cash flow margins are more representative of the underlying business than operating margins. Per management:

"From an operating efficiency, the divergence we talked about on billings and revenue is obviously impacting our operating margin. So if you look at our cash flow margins, that's what you can really see, the real leverage in the business, because billings is the leading indicator of the health of the business, and we're seeing that nice leverage and nice growth from an operating and cash flow margin."

In FY19, for instance, the net operating margin guidance is for ~1%, whereas the cash flow margin guidance stands at ~11%.

Source: pg 124 of Investor Presentation

Positive Endpoint Commentary

FEYE's endpoint security updates were also a major positive. For instance, the company now serves ~20 million endpoints (+33% YoY from 15 million agents in 2Q18). Also notable was the 5x increase in cloud adoption over the last 12 months.

Source: Pg 67 of Investor Presentation

Interestingly, management believes competition has faded across the broader market, indicating on the webcast that the space is less competitive today than three years ago. Specifically, startups like Cylance appear to have fallen back over time, with FEYE now benefiting from less competition for endpoint deals. Here's management on the changes in the competitive dynamics:

"…it's interesting how the market has changed a little bit. It's still very competitive, but if you remember like 3 years ago, I felt like every time we were competing in an endpoint deal, there was CrowdStrike, Carbon Black, Cylance, and then you have like Obsidian, Barkly's, SentinelOne, Resolution1. They're all these like little start-ups with 25 customers always jumping in every deal and then the legacies. It's actually simplified a little. It's a tough market still. But we find Cylance has dropped back. You don't hear from these little start-ups anymore. A lot of them have faded or have been absorbed. And so it kind of simplifies the competitive landscape."

iboss Partnership

Also interesting was FEYE's latest partnership with iboss - an emerging cloud-based secure web gateway provider. The partnership is a step in the right direction, I think, as the company has seen some churn recently as customers move toward cloud architectures, with cloud-based security platforms (e.g., ZS) benefiting. Here's management on the partnership rationale:

"One of those key ones, honestly, has been customers moving proxy infrastructure to the cloud. Zscaler is top of mind here. We've had customers who say, 'Look, we've been using you for 4 years. We love you, but we're moving to Zscaler. What can you do about it?' And this has been -- we lose deals because of this. So we're excited to announce this iboss partnership. So most of you are probably familiar with iboss. In some ways, it's similar to Zscaler, not quite as well known. But I'll tell you what iboss does that's unique is all their customers can have their own dedicated network channel in the back end. They're not completely multi-tenant like Zscaler is. So you couldn't do this type of thing with Zscaler."

Source: Pg 69 of Investor Presentation

Verodin Acquisition

Following the Verodin acquisition earlier this year, its CRO, Robert Potter, was on hand for a walkthrough of its "Security Implementation Platform" (SIP) product, which centers on measuring and monitoring the effectiveness of current cybersecurity solutions. The key differentiator here is that Verodin provides a real-time view of where organizations might be vulnerable. Thus, the Verodin acquisition allows FEYE to ride the automation trend. With over 400 Red Team tests already performed last year, FEYE should be able to leverage Verodin to grow this number substantially.

Financial Updates

Key financial announcements included a Q3 preview, which appears to signal that results are coming in ahead of expectations. Revenue, in particular, is set to hit (or exceed) the high-end of the $217-221 million range.

Source: Pg 114 of Investor Presentation

The company also rebased its long-term model upward - LT billings CAGR rises to 14% at the midpoint (from 12.5%) driven by the Verodin acquisition and higher growth rate assumptions for key products. The long-term model does, however, see gross margins reduced to ~73% at the midpoint (from 78%) as a result of the mix shift toward services (services have lower gross margins). Despite the margin drag at the gross level, operating margins are set to hit ~20% at the midpoint in FY24 (from -1% Q219).

Source: Pg 127 of Investor Presentation

Shares trade at the lower end of its peer group; with a potential positive catalyst ahead

Shares currently trade at an EV/Sales of ~3.9x (~3.7x forward), at the lower end of a wide range relative to peers (1.7-33.2x). I think the lower multiple assigned to FEYE reflects its current growth, which at 12-15% long-term, pales in comparison to some of its high-flying peers. Assuming FEYE does re-rate toward a conservative 4-5x multiple, and the company builds on the latest quarter's billing growth (~13% in the June quarter) and matches consensus at ~$942 million in sales in FY20 (+8% YoY), I believe fair value lies in the $18-22 range (18-45% upside).

Company Name TEV/Total Revenues LTM - Latest NTM TEV/Forward Total Revenue NTM TEV/Forward EBITDA Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) 6.0x 5.17x 19.45x Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) 9.1x 7.54x 45.17x SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) 1.7x 1.59x 144.06x SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) 8.6x 7.58x 15.94x Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) 6.6x 5.55x 23.77x Symantec Corporation (SYMC) 3.6x 3.61x 8.01x Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) 8.7x 6.98x 182.82x CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CRWD) 33.2x 21.47x NM New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) 6.4x 5.34x 38.24x Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) 9.5x 8.23x 21.31x FireEye, Inc. 3.9x 3.68x 25.57x High 33.2x 21.47x 182.82x Low 1.7x 1.59x 8.01x Mean 9.3x 7.31x 55.42x Median 7.6x 6.27x 23.77x

Source: CapitalIQ

Further, the market does not seem to have assigned much value to any upcoming positive catalysts. If, however, reports that the company is exploring a potential sale ring true, shares (now trading ~3-4x forward sales) could re-rate toward similar security transactions in the space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.