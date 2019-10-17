Geomega Resources Is Positioned To Transform The Rare Earths Industry

Blue sky opportunities include: processing strategic metals beyond rare earths, licensing the ISR technology to other companies and even building a large scale rare earths mine in Canada where the key value-add processing step is not outsourced to China.

Geomega is positioned to become the world's second publicly traded rare earths production company within 12 months and is trading at < 1% of the valuation of producer Lynas Corporation.

Geomega Resources (TSXV: GMA | OTCPK: GOMRF) may be a very small company most well known for creating long-suffering shareholders such as ourselves, but it’s now on the verge of accomplishing what it has been working on for nearly a decade: producing saleable rare earth products from waste feeds. Although there has been some recent excitement, the share price is essentially unchanged since the company changed course in 2015 with a new CEO appointment and a pivot away from considering mine development to instead focus solely on proving out their low capex, environmentally friendly ISR processing technology* to isolate and purify REE from waste feeds.

*ISR stands for Innord’s Separation of REE, Innord being a 96.1% owned subsidiary of Geomega. The ISR technology is protected as a Trade Secret.

The recent trade wars have been a boost for everyone in the rare earths space. Prices for rare earth elements (REEs) have moved up and media attention has focused on this sector which has led to increased investor awareness and interest (see here and here). But this enthusiasm isn't likely to result in any lasting impact for the vast majority of traditional rare earth exploration and development companies because their success hinges on a chicken and egg situation:

These companies need to raise hundreds of millions to build their mines...

But mines would still rely on China for downstream processing...

Therefore China will still maintain all the pricing power and squeeze margins...

Making these projects far less attractive to investors and unlikely to ever be financed in the first place

Geomega, however, is less than a year away from producing significant revenues without any reliance on China, if all goes according to plan. Becoming a near-term rare earths producer independent of China is the result of Geomega’s focus on processing technology over mine development, especially over the last 5 years.

Share Structure & Valuation

All figures in this article are stated in Canadian Dollars unless noted otherwise

Issued & Outstanding: 99.4 million

Fully Diluted: 117.3 million

Market Capitalization (October 15, 2019): ~$14 million

Enterprise Value (October 15, 2019): ~$11 million*

* Geomega holds ~16.8 million shares of sister company Kintavar Exploration (TSXV: KTR), a not insignificant asset worth ~$2.5 million which can be used to help fund overhead costs without the need for desperation equity financings. It's worth noting that Kintavar only trades ~20k shares per day on average making this position much more tenuous in terms of easy liquidation, but to its credit Geomega has already demonstrated its ability to do so without impacting the market with a 1 million share private sale in June 2019 at $0.16.

Five Year Chart for TSXV: GMA

The Path to Production in 2020

Geomega is focused on recycling high-value rare earth elements (Nd, Pr, Tb and Dy) from various types of waste feeds in an environmentally friendly way that will create a new source of supply outside of China for metal and magnet manufacturers.

Geomega has already proven the process at a pilot scale and established relationships with various buyers and suppliers of magnets which includes signing two LOIs for up to 224 tonnes per year (tpy) of feed.

New investors won't have to wait another 5-10 years through a quiet R&D grind since Geomega plans to begin commercial production in 2020. Equity funding has already been secured, and there are expectations of additional debt / government grant funding in the near future. Logically, securing all funding necessary to comfortably build the demonstration plant should provide a big boost to the stock given that until the latest equity raise, the company was running on fumes.

Geomega’s goal is to start with 250-500 tonnes per year (tpy) of rare earths production in 2020 at a plant in Quebec (not yet built), initially sourcing end-of-life magnet supply from Europe and Asia and selling processed materials back to alloy manufacturers in Europe and Asia. Currently, there are no alloy manufacturers in the US or Canada, but that could change if a magnet plant is built to serve the growing electric vehicle (EV) industry in North America.

As the supply and demand landscape evolves and relationships are established, it's easy to imagine that Geomega would build additional plants outside of Quebec, perhaps in Europe and Japan to better serve those markets. However, it's worth noting that given the relatively small volume of materials involved, shipping containers of magnets and recycled REEs back and forth across the Atlantic isn't particularly expensive or difficult in today's world.

The timeline pictured below is slightly outdated and the following events have stretched from Q3 to likely Q4 2019:

Finalize plant location

Secure additional non-equity funding (grants / debt)

Establish offtake agreements

Select EPCM contractor and begin construction

Source: Geomega's July 2019 Corporate Presentation (pg 8)

On the plus side, these delays mean we are more likely to have strong news flow throughout Q4 2019 after an unexpectedly quiet Q3 2019.

Delays were largely the result of design changes to the reactor size in the Front End Engineering & Design (FEED) study released October 1, 2019. The increase in the reactor size bumped up CAPEX estimates slightly from $2 to $2.6 million, but this redesign allows for very quickly doubling and even tripling capacity compared with original expectations. Originally, the plan was for throughput capacity of 1.5 tpd assuming a 24 hr shift. The new plan shows that 1.5 tpd can be achieved with a standard 8-10 hr shift given the larger reactor size. Moving up to as much as 4.5 tpd or 1,500 tpy could be achieved largely by increasing the number of shifts (Geomega estimates up to $1 million additional investment will be required to accommodate the larger 4.5 tpd volume).

It is worth repeating that unlike other REE competitors, Geomega doesn’t have to secure hundreds of millions in funding to build a mine, a mine which would still rely on China for downstream processing and lose all pricing power and independence in the process. Geomega has already raised $1.2 million through its recent equity financing and in the coming weeks it expects to raise the balance of funds needed to build the plant through government grants and debt financing. From that point onward, Geomega should be able to self-fund expansion through internal cash flow generation.

The following table shows pre-FEED study estimates, which are largely unchanged besides a higher capital cost to account for a larger reactor design supporting up to 4.5 tpd throughput:

Source: Geomega's April 3, 2019 News Release

At 1,500 tpy, the upper threshold of the revised plant design, Geomega expects to generate ~$30+ million in sales. Assuming a 20% operating margin we’re talking about a first-mover, green technology company currently trading at a forward P/E of about 2.5x. Once we factor in for elevated rare earth prices given the ongoing trade war dynamics and increasing demand landscape, the valuation metrics become still more compelling.

And it isn’t as if 1,500 tpy is the finish line, since the ISR technology that uses off-the-shelf equipment promises to be easily scalable as the market demands and also be extendable to other feed sources and metals beyond rare earths. Longer term, Geomega's ISR process could even replace the capital-intensive, very hard to permit and environmentally damaging Solvent Extraction method as the process of choice for new rare earth mining operations outside of China. As it just so happens, Geomega also owns Montviel, one of the largest rare earths and niobium deposits in the world. Using its ISR technology, it could process everything in-house without any reliance on the Chinese, and now suddenly it becomes more feasible to entertain the idea of massive capital spend to build a mine, since there's no more chicken and egg dilemma. There could perhaps also be a scenario where Geomega partners with other mine operators to license them the processing technology.

Blue Sky Valuation

If Geomega can prove that their ISR processing technology works on the commercial scale over the next 6-12 months, it’s hard to anticipate exactly how the market will react. The blue sky potential, however, is undeniable given its first-mover status in the REE recycling space and ease of scalability (low cost, off-the-shelf, modular design without the cost and permitting hurdles associated with traditional mining and processing operations).

With global demand for green technology continuing to rise and therefore also the demand for REEs and other strategic metals, Geomega is in the catbird seat to process a larger and larger share of a growing magnetic residue and end-of-life bulk magnet market from manufacturers and waste disposal companies.

Although the near-term 250-500 tpy operation is only expected to produce a few million in annual operating profits, that’s not really the point. If the world sees that this works, Geomega should easily command a $50-$100 million market valuation given the modularity of the design. Scale up existing plants. Build new plants. Rinse, repeat, as far as the market allows*, perhaps while simultaneously diversifying into other strategic metals processing streams beyond rare earths or even directly processing ore from in-house or third-party mining operations.

*According to various Adamas Intelligence reports & data compilation by Geomega, the current size of European & North American markets for Neodymium Magnets is about 5,000 tpy (China dominates the rest), but this market is growing fast and this is only one of several potential feed sources to tap into. If Geomega can make supply more accessible, it’s reasonable to expect that growth in manufacturing capacity will follow, creating a virtuous cycle of demand.

There’s virtually no comparison between Geomega and its more traditional rare earth exploration and development peers given its short timeline to production, quick payback, processing independence and blue sky potential. Investors can obviously choose to invest in the world's only current publicly traded rare earths producer, Lynas (ASX: LYC | OTCPK: LYSCF | OTCPK: LYSDY), but it's already a $1.6 billion dollar company.

That's not to say this is all a foregone conclusion; there are still a number of risks that are laid out below.

Risks

As each of the following risks are removed or mitigated, we would expect the valuation of Geomega to move higher:

Technology Prove the process is cost effective at commercial scale

Execution Secure the sourcing of materials with more than just an LOI Establish purchase agreements with buyers of recycled materials

Timeline Avoid delays

Funding Secure additional government grants and favorable debt funding to comfortably cover the $2.6 million capital cost estimate and overhead needed to make it through first production in 2020

Liquidity Improve average traded volume above current 160k shares/day

Personnel Decentralize institutional knowledge*



*Presently, the brain trust of the company is just two individuals, Kiril Mugerman (President & CEO) and Dr. Pouya Hajiani (Chief Technology Officer), and if one of them were to leave it could be quite disruptive

Conclusion

Geomega is likely to be the world's second publicly traded rare earths producer within 12 months and it's trading for about $14 million, or less than 1% of Lynas' current valuation. If you are an investor who wants to participate in the rare earths space, it’s worth having a look at Geomega.

It’s worth reiterating that other than Lynas, Geomega is probably the world's only publicly traded rare earths development company able to capitalize, in terms of cash flow, on any sustained price surges as a result of the ongoing trade war given its near-term production profile. Furthermore, unlike so many other companies in this space that are only economically feasible at scale given the high capex spends involved, scales that could and in many cases probably would significantly impact market supply-demand dynamics and therefore drive down pricing, Geomega works on a very small scale with the option to scale up/down easily without high capex spend and is therefore much lower risk and significantly more agile than the competition.

Yes, there are still plenty of risks facing Geomega, but the potential rewards are enormous, with a realistic 12-24 month price target range of $0.50 to $1.00 if Geomega can execute on its current plan to become the world's second publicly traded rare earths producer in 2020. Geomega currently trades around $0.14 on the TSX-V.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOMRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.