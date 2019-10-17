Axon Enterprise: To Trigger Or Not To Trigger

Axon doesn't appear to be backing off its short-term or long-term targets. Thus, I hardly suspect my investment club will want to back out of its investment in Axon.

There's an ongoing debate about what to do when a stock price loses ground - pull the trigger to bail or hang on tightly. There's investment advice to support both.

There's an ongoing debate in investing about what to do when a stock's price loses ground. Axon Enterprise (AAXN) is trading in the low $50 range, approximately 30% off its 52-week high of $74.93 on June, 24, 2019. Shareholders may be feeling the pressure to make a decision regarding their Axon investment.

Even considering both sides, one of Peter Lynch's pearls of wisdom should reign supreme.

"Know what you own, and know why you own it."

One side of the debate declares, "If I liked it at $50, I should love it at $45". These investors may point to Warren Buffett's advice.

"Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful."

Some recommend laddering into a position, taking advantage of pullbacks in price to lower the average cost. And, when the company pays a dividend, it's said the payout helps cushion the wait.

The other side argues it's best to cut your losses quickly because it's easier to recover.

"In the battle for investment survival, you can learn a lot from judo. The first and most important lesson in that martial art is the same for the stock market: damage control. If you limit losses on initial purchases to 7% or 8%, you can stay out of trouble, even if only 1 out of 4 buys delivers a modest profit of 25% or 30%. You can be wrong 3 out of every 4 times and still live to invest another day."

The numbers game can be confusing. When a stock loses 10%, it must gain over 11% to recover. After a 25% loss, recovery requires a 33.33% gain. And, it takes a 100% gain to recover from a 50% loss.

It's likely most seasoned investors have both should-have-sold-sooner and sold-too-soon stories. My investment club has both stories for one investment. From October 2014, Keurig Green Mountain dove from the $145 range to under $60 by late summer 2015. Because we had recouped our original investment, we weren't quickly panicked. By October 2015, though, we were finally fed up and sold at $54.90. Fifty days later, JAB Holding Group announced it was acquiring Keurig Green Mountain for $92 per share. We had ample opportunity to sell at a better price on the way down and we sold too soon.

The disconcerting part of this story is I can't wrap it up by saying we learned our lesson. We still don't automatically sell our "retired" investments (our moniker for the ones where we've recouped our original investment) when they slip by some predetermined percentage. I suspect it's because one hard-and-fast rule simply doesn't cover each and every situation.

But Mr. Lynch's advice is apropos for all shareholders. At the very least, we should be checking to make sure the reason we own stock in the company is still intact.

Axon's Business

Axon Enterprise provides products and solutions to the law enforcement and public safety industries. Because the company's roots, and much of its revenue stream (60% in 2018), are in tasers or conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) and reloadable cartridges, some view the company as already "matured".

According to Axon, approximately 70% of the United States' patrol officers do carry a TASER device. Still, the company continues to innovate and develop the product. Its ultimate mission is to "obsolete the bullet". In the 2018 fourth quarter, it launched the TASER 7, the first CEW able to be connected wirelessly to Axon's network. As a "smart" weapon, the TASER 7 can "report" when it is armed or discharged. This allows a linked body camera to begin recording to capture video of the incident.

A decade ago, the company began expanding beyond tasers. In 2009, it started offering body cameras and in-car cameras in 2017. In September, it began shipping the Axon Body 3, its first camera with an LTE connection enabling live streaming. The LTE connection was certified earlier in the year by Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T). Real-time functionality also allows alerts and live maps. Axon plans to enhance the camera's software in the future to include features such as real-time critical evidence offloading from the field, "find my officer" locator functionality and more.

Capturing digital evidence created a need to transfer, track, organize, retrieve, share and manage it. Axon responded by developing its cloud-based solution, Evidence.com. Nearly 400,000 users now use the system. The data repository has grown to over 16 petabytes. Applying artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to the petabytes of digital evidence is underway as is development of a records management system and a computer-aided dispatch system.

Capturing evidence on video assists many parties in accurately determining the truth. But law enforcement agencies are also required to process or redact evidence for a number of reasons - to keep witnesses safe and to comply with laws or consent decrees. Video redaction is the process of blurring out faces and personally identifiable markings. Yet, video redaction is a time-intensive labor as it must be accomplished frame by frame. In April, Axon launched its first AI tool, Redaction Assistant. The tool is expected to save hours and hours and hours of manual effort.

Capturing evidence on video should also lessen the time required and increase the efficiency of creating police reports.

"Our leadership in body cameras allows us to make body camera video the heart of the incident record. Over the coming years, we intend to leverage our network of smart sensors together with artificial intelligence to automate the entire reporting process."

In September, the Fresno Police Department was the first to deploy Axon Records, the company's new records management system. Source

According to Axon, reception to the system is quite encouraging.

"Customers are going through training now saying, 'Wow, this is like seven stars on a five-star basis'."

Axon's Growth Potential

Axon's growth potential continues to be multi-faceted - geographic, demographics and portfolio expansion.

Its geographic footprint is expanding beyond the United States. In 2018, domestic net sales were 80% of the total. In 2019, agencies in Canada, Australia and Sweden have joined the Axon ecosystem and network.

As well, its user base need not be confined to municipal law enforcement agencies. In August 2018, Charlotte's fire department became the first to join the network. In January, 2019, Cypress Creek's paramedics became the first EMS agency to join. In April, Axon's Evidence.com achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Joint Authorization Board (JAB) Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) which means federal agencies can now subscribe to Axon's cloud-based services. In late September, Axon announced the United States Forest Service (USFS) will deploy body cameras and utilize Evidence.com. The agency has been a TASER customer since 2008.

When considering Axon's latest executive hires, its intention to expand its product and solution portfolio becomes more evident.

In February, Axon appointed Hans Moritz as Vice President of Hardware Research and Development. Mr. Moritz holds more than 100 patents in design and engineering. His career has focused in two areas - hardware design for lifestyle and sports and industrial design and mechanical engineering for consumer electronics. Earlier in his career he led design initiatives at Oakley for the watch, goggle, military and men's sunglasses divisions. He then moved on to Intel (INTC) where he developed products and technologies associated with wearable electronics.

In September, Axon appointed Jeff Kunins as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Mr. Kunins is considered an expert in cloud-based voice assistants and speech technology. His career experience includes Amazon (AMZN) where he led the development of, first, its Kindle platform and, most recently, its Alexa platform, and Microsoft (MSFT) where he led the design teams for Skype and Windows Live Messenger.

Axon's Performance

Some advisors strongly recommend investors consider a company's track record before acting.

"A major key to investing in a particular stock or bond fund is its performance over five years. Nothing shorter.

From 2011 to 2018, Axon's revenue in its TASER segment grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% from $90 million to $253 million. By 2018, 55% ($232 million) of the company's revenue was derived from recurring contracts of bundled product and software. Impressively, its annual recurring revenue in the SaaS segment has grown at a staggering rate of 16.3% each quarter from 2016 at $18 million to $129 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Axon's founder and CEO, Rick Smith, is so devoted to the company's performance that he accepted his last paycheck on February 27, 2018. Mr. Smith switched to a performance-based compensation package based solely on stock options.

It's obvious Axon has adopted a longer-term view which means there may be volatility quarter to quarter. In fact, in the 2019 second quarter, the company endured two production glitches. Analysts expected an additional $3 million in revenue in the quarter over the $112.4 million generated.

"We experienced a disruption in our supply chain when our battery component supplier on the TASER 7 was unable to meet our stringent quality standards as it scaled. We have since worked closely with the supplier to help it scale its manufacturing process and it is now producing at production volumes. As a result of the supplier not being able to timely fulfill our production needs, approximately $3 million of forecasted TASER 7 sales shifted from Q2 2019 into Q3 2019. A design change involving a TASER 7 cartridge component led to a shortage of cartridges and therefore lower-than-expected revenue of approximately $3 million in the quarter. This design change is part of a cost optimization program that we expect will ultimately reduce per-cartridge material costs by around 33% around the end of this year. We expect to fulfill this cartridge demand over the remainder of 2019."

Yet, there was substantial progress reported. The number of seats booked for Axon's SaaS solution grew 30% year-over-year. Annual recurring revenue grew 40% year-over-year. Axon had a record quarter for bookings in its software and services segment. For the first time, the company's future contracted revenue crossed $1 billion. As a result, Axon declared this segment of the business "self-supporting" in the quarter.

"Second, it's important to us to demonstrate that we're building businesses that can stand on their own and fund R&D and new ventures. The core body camera and software business is now doing exactly that - not only self-supporting but allowing us to invest into the next generation of software products we're developing."

For the year, Axon expects to generate revenue in a range of $485 million to $495 million. Revenue in the first half of the year totals just $228.2 million. The company guided for some revenue improvement in the third quarter with a range of $120 million to $125 million. This implies dramatic improvement for the fourth quarter with revenue in a range of $132 million to $147 million. Yet, Axon did not back off its full-year target.

"We have a healthy number of TASER assurance plan upgrades scheduled as well as several large deals in the pipeline that we have to execute on, frankly, in the second half of the year."

Summary

Like Peter Lynch, Benjamin Franklin emphasized knowledge.

"An investment in knowledge pays the best interest."

This exercise in reviewing Axon's history, performance, plans and growth potential would certainly qualify as an investment in knowledge.

With no signs of Axon backing off, I hardly suspect my investment club will want to back out of its investment in Axon. Rather, applying Benjamin Franklin's advice serves to validate a decision to hang on tightly to our shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAXN, INTC, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in AAXN, INTC and T.