Bitcoin Sentiment Is Broken: Bagholders Are Waving The White Flag In Defeat

It's been another memorable year for Bitcoin (BTC-USD) which rallied from its lows at $3,122 in December 2018 to nearly reach $13,800 this past June. The fade lower in recent months has been a painful reminder that volatility indeed goes both ways and Bitcoin is far from a sure thing. In some ways the current price at $8,150 is at a perfect inflection point that gives both the bulls and bears just enough of an argument that the proverbial glass is either half-full or half-empty. One on hand, the bulls can take solace in knowing that Bitcoin is still up over 200% from its lows of the year. In the context of the coin's trading history, the volatility here has been otherwise normal. Still, we take a more bearish view and highlight what we see is a deterioration in market sentiment and technical conditions. This article makes the case that investors and traders that have been burned with large losses in recent years, essentially the bitcoin "bagholders", will continue to represent significant selling pressure going forward and drive the price of Bitcoin lower to potentially test those $3,000 level lows as our price target for the year ahead.

(source: FinViz.com)

The last time we covered Bitcoin was with an article back in May when the price was approximately $8,500. This was right before the move higher that took prices towards $14,000. At the time our argument was that the collapse in prices in 2018 created a new group of fundamental Bitcoin bears that would limit the rally and represent selling pressure with any move higher. We saw the range between $10,000 and $12,000 as representing significant resistance and doubted the market could move much higher. To be honest, during that period seeing prices surge beyond that defined upper limit lead us to nearly abandon our conviction. Indeed, there was a moment in which it appeared new all-time highs were in sight. Fast forward to today with the price about 5% lower from when that article was written, we believe the events of the past six months have not only confirmed our thesis but largely reinforced our long-term bearish view.

The Bagholders are Real

One of the positives that has come out of the emergence of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies over the past decade, and doesn't get enough attention, is the wave of new traders and investors that may otherwise have never been interested in financial markets. We sense there is a particular segment attracted to the allure of a decentralized and unregulated currency that may have been apathetic towards traditional investments. There's likely a generation of young traders that are now familiar with technical analysis terms like support and resistance, along with financial concepts including liquidity and capitalization. This is overall a net positive for financial markets.

Speaking of financial jargon, one of our favorite terms for the visual it describes are "bagholders" which are defined as investors who essentially purchased overpriced shares of a securities only to be left holding the bag, as prices collapsed, and the security became worthless. The idea is that these traders may have initiated a position hoping for a quick profit only to reluctantly be forced into holding a long-term investment position with the hopes that the price eventually recovers. We expand the concept to include market participants that have already sold at a loss but are essentially in the red when it comes to trading Bitcoin.

The thing about financial markets is that trading and investing is mostly anonymous. There are buyers and sellers, but no one really knows who those actors are, and on any given day fortunes can be made and lost. For every story of teenager made into a millionaire investing a couple thousand dollars in Bitcoin back when it traded under $100, the reality is that there are countless number of unlucky investors that unfortunately got in near the highs. We're not talking about the single trade that went through at $19,891 on some exchange, but anyone with a cost basis at this point above $10,000 is basically a bagholder. The point here as we see it is that unlike the original parabolic move higher in Bitcoin during the second half of 2017, going forward there are a number of market participants that are now more skeptical than ever.

Greater Fool Theory

We recognize that since the inception of Bitcoin back in 2009, there have many periods extended downside or extreme volatility. Bulls often point to these percentage changes as evidence that the current pullback is to be expected even as the long-term trend is intact. Our argument to the contrary is that a 60% decline from the all-time high of ~$20,000 to the current $8,250 is economically more significant that when it first fell from $200 to $75 back in 2013 for example when Bitcoin was still unknown to many and the market value of all coins was just a fraction of the current level.

We strongly believe that the $19,800 level reached in 2017 will never be approached again. This of course is our opinion but based on the fact that the circumstances that year, including the media frenzy and novelty of Bitcoin to many of the first-time investors contributed to the speculative fervor that many never be present again. Looking back, it must have been easy to present the idea of Bitcoin to a colleague, friend, or family member during that initial run higher and simply showing the price history chart as evidence that "it just goes up". Again, while financial markets are mostly anonymous, we'd be willing to bet there were many unqualified investors that may have committed too much to what turned out to be a historic bubble. Whether it was Grandpa buying into the Bitcoin mania of 2017 or a long-term "stacker" seeing paper profits approach life changing levels before disappearing, the problem here is that the ensuing collapse left a painful memory in the minds of many investors essentially tarnishing the reputation of Bitcoin for what may have previously been seen as "bullet proof". The question becomes, who is the Greater Fool that will be necessary to lead Bitcoin to a new high?

We agree with public comments by influential figures like Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon calling bitcoin a gambling device or outright fraud. We expect Bitcoin to hold some value and trade above zero, but there is nothing particularly special about $8,250 compared to $3,000. Recent developments which appear to show a number of early Facebook Inc (FB) Libra cryptocurrency project exiting the project only adds to the bearish sentiment. We see the price risks as tilted to downside and see more selling pressure ahead.

It's not just Bitcoin

The website CoinMarketCap.com tracks an incredible 2,405 different cryptocurrencies and digital tokens, with at least 1,000 that are actively traded. While many of these alts feature different protocols, and underlying technology, we argue that in effect they are all sharing the same market for cryptocurrencies attempting to attract a limited pool of capital. Every dollar invested in Ethereum (ETH-USD), XRP (XRP-USD), or Litecoin (LTD-USD) for example is one less dollar into Bitcoin. We believe the glut of alternative cryptocurrencies are in-fact self-defeating for the broader goal of adoption. While it's possible one of these smaller cryptos eventually supersede Bitcoin in importance, the table below shows the dynamic in the market which has been a consolidation in Bitcoin as the leading cryptocurrency, at least outperforming the smaller alternatives.

The table below shows the top 15 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization as of October 15 compared to May 30, 2019. May 30 is used because that was the publication date of our previous article and the data was readily available. What we highlight is that while Bitcoin is down 5.7% over the period, while nearly every other crypto is down significantly more. Ethereum was trading at $272 in late May and is now down by 33% to $181. While we are bearish on the prices of all cryptocurrencies, we believe this dynamic of larger declines in the alternatives as indicative of poor sentiment in the crypto segment that is only accelerating as the speculative money is pulled back and long-term investor begin to give up.

source: data by CoinMarketCap.com/ table by author

Also noteworthy in the table above is the last column that shows the percentage change of circulating supply of currencies. Bitcoin supply grew by 1.5% just under 6 months to a current 17,994,325 from 17,730,087 at the end of May. While the steady and predictable grow of the mined Bitcoin supply is well understood, the other side to that is that the additional coins are still dilutive and a few percentage points every year becomes significant. The cumulative effect of more coins on the market among most all cryptocurrencies, along with new initial coin offerings "still" launching nearly every day, it becomes a challenge for the market price to absorb all these pressures. It's simply another bearish point against Bitcoin.

Conclusion

Our bearish case for Bitcoin revolves around the market psychology and our view that sentiment towards cryptocurrencies is fundamentally broken. Following a failed breakout attempt this year, Bitcoin investors are waving the white flag in defeat evident by the current selling pressure. We see the current level around $8,000 as representing a false support and see a break lower in the coming weeks opening the door for Bitcoin to trade down to $5,000 as the next support level.

(source: FinViz.com)

In stocks that represent an equity position of a real business, it's possible for a major correction to be reversed and the stock eventually make a new high as the company is able to turn around its operations and financial position. As a cryptocurrency, Bitcoin lacks any catalysts that would see bullish momentum return at the levels necessary to overcome what are now deeply rooted bears in the market. Issues like regulatory scrutiny along with the highly publicized recent trading action that will be ingrained in the minds of a generation as textbook bubble may itself lead to the demise of this grand experiment. Blockchain protocols have a solid future with real uses, but it may very well turn out that cryptocurrencies are actually worth a lot less than current prices. We expect bagholders and general Bitcoin skeptics to limit upside and eventually drive the price towards our target of $3,000 for the year ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.